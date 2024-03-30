Jacqueline Wake Young: How tensions boiled over about tea at The Dores Inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jacqueline Wake Young: How tensions boiled over about tea at The Dores Inn

Loch Ness restaurant The Dores Inn defends itself after disgruntled customer complains after being charged an extra 20p to have milk with her cup of tea.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Dores Inn where a row has been brewing over a charge for milk with tea. Image: Shutterstock.
I’ve seen some strange things at Loch Ness but nothing like an added fee to have milk in my tea.

News that The Dores Inn has been moved to defend itself after a customer complained about being charged 20p for milk has left something of a sour taste.

Don’t they understand that a cup of tea is sacred around these islands and if anyone tries to interfere with our enjoyment of it, they do so at their peril?

Is this what we’ve come to in the cost-of-living crisis? Restaurant owners sharing pictures of a piece of paper pinned to a wall to show that customers have been warned?

The Dores Inn menu showing the extra charges. Image: Dores Inn.

I can honestly say, hand on heart, I’ve never been charged extra for the milk in my tea, have you?

Is The Dores Inn charge about cutting out waste?

If it’s about trying to cut down on waste then I have some sympathy.

Only last week I was despairing of all the leftover milk in little jugs after breakfast at a hotel I was staying in.

The Dores Inn has extra charges of 20p for milk. Image: Shutterstock.

I appreciate that getting the milk-to-cornflakes ratio correct takes experience and skill.

It feels wrong to throw out half a bowl of milk after a miscalculation with the Coco Pops, but in our house I’ve found the answer is to simply add more cereal to the left-over milk.

It’s not a bullet-proof solution. One slip of the hand with the Kellogg’s box and you end up having to add even more milk, then more cereal, and the whole thing becomes a vicious circle.

Before you know where you are, it’s 11:30am, you’ve had five bowls of Coco Pops and there’s no milk left for anything, let alone tea.

Did The Dores Inn decide it was time to act?

I wonder if the family who run The Dores Inn have had similar disasters and thought drastic action was called for.

Maybe they were on a sugar rush high of five bowls of Frosties when they decided to discourage everyone else from playing fast and loose with the milk.

Getting the milk to cornflakes ratio right can be tricky. Image: Shutterstock.

I’m reminded of staying in B&Bs in the Seventies, when orange juice was seen as such a luxury you would get a centimetre of it in a glass with absolutely no chance of a top up.

I can appreciate that wasting cow’s milk does seem like a naughty thing to do. After all, it’s meant for baby cows, not humans, and so it’s a precious commodity.

However the 20p charge also extends to oat milk. Who’s going to be upset if a few drops of that goes to waste? Baby oats?

Dairy cows may be understandably miffed if their milk is not treated with respect. Image: Shutterstock.

Dores Inn regulars wade into the debate

Several Dores Inn regulars waded into the row with one asking: “Would they charge 20p extra for milk if someone ordered a white coffee?”

It’s an interesting argument, but I don’t know where it gets us. Are we supposed to get lawyered up and fight for the right to a surcharge-free cup of tea on a technicality?

I don’t know if I’d want to win that way. And what would I drink to celebrate?

Another regular pointed to Starbucks, saying no-one has a problem with them charging £3.30 for a large tea.

Starbucks has a pricing system all of its own. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s an observation that begs more questions than it answers.

Who are these people who don’t have a problem with paying £3.30 for a cup of tea?

And what sort of a loser orders tea in Starbucks?

Don’t they know they could have a White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino or a Caramel Macchiato instead?

I don’t even know what that last one is, but I’d still choose that over tea if I was in Starbucks, if only as a reminder to myself to live a little.

The Dores Inn at Loch Ness is a famous spot, popular with locals, tourists and Nessie Hunters alike. Image: The Central Scotland News Agency.

Storm in a teacup

Another contributor widened the debate by suggesting that instead of complaining about an added charge for milk, customers should “support a local business, maybe get out of the car and go for a nice walk”.

What is it with these exercise freaks? Is it not enough to support a local business, maybe get out of the car and go for a nice cup of tea?

I hope the much-loved Dores Inn knows we’re just kidding around about this as a distraction from more serious items in the news.

In the universal scale of things, this really is just a storm in a teacup.

Why The Dores Inn would charge an extra 20p for milk is a mystery, a bit like Loch Ness itself. Image: The Central Scotland News Agency.

