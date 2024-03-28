Dores Inn staff hit back in row over 20p milk charge

Staff at a Highland restaurant have faced tough criticism after a customer claimed staff had added extra charges to their final bill.

The female customer was left fuming after discovering a 20p charge for milk had been included on her bill following a meal at The Dores Inn.

Taking to social media, the disgruntled customer shared a copy of the receipt showing the purchase of fish and chips, halloumi salad and two cups of tea, followed by the additional 20p charge for milk.

She claims the charge was not stipulated on the menu, blindsiding her into paying extra.

However, staff at the family-run pub and restaurant have hit back at the claims confirming the charge was clearly displayed on the drink’s menu near the coffee machine.

In a statement, posted on Facebook, The Dores Inn shared an image of their wall-mounted drinks menu, writing: “All prices are clearly displayed next to our coffee machine and on customers’ bills when requested.

“We ask all customers to check they have the correct bill and are happy with it when paying at the till, where all items are on display also.”

Dores Inn want to avoid milk confusion

Workers at the Highland restaurant have now taken measures to avoid future confusion by including the drinks menu on each table.

They added: “We have taken on all criticism and put the menu in our table menus as well for future confusion and distress.”

The claims have sparked debate among locals on social media.

Taking to the comments of a post on What’s Happening Inverness, customers have criticised the businesses for adding the charge, while others have thrown their support behind the business.

One person said: “When I go out for a cuppa, I would expect the milk to come with it. I think it’s shocking they are charging extra for milk. It may have a good reputation but start that nonsense they won’t be so popular.”

One fan of the Highland restaurant said they would expect milk to be included with their cup of tea.

She said: “We love The Dores Inn, but like most people I’d expect the wee jug of milk to come with a cup of tea.

“Would they charge 20p extra for milk if someone ordered a white coffee? Or charge £2.70 for the tea so nobody notices.”

Should venues charge for milk?

One man said he thought the 20p charge was a “sensible move” to cut down on waste.

He said: “Seems pretty sensible. Lots of black tea drinkers are expected to pay for milk when they pay the same amount as those who have milk. Cuts down on waste when black tea drinkers leave the little pot of milk on their tables.”

Another added: “And yet there are always queues of cars in Inverness willing to pay over £5 for a coffee to a highly unethical global company like Starbucks.

“Support a local business, and maybe get out of your car and go for a nice walk down the Dores beach at the same time.”

One man said: “Nobody seems to have a problem with Starbucks charging £3.30 for a large tea.”