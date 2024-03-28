Dores Inn staff hit back in row over 20p milk charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dores Inn staff hit back in row over 20p milk charge

Customer was fuming after seeing the additional cost on her bill.

By Michelle Henderson
The white facade of Dores Inn surrounded by bushes and shrubs.
Dores Inn have hit back at claims they sneakily added additional charges to customer bills for the price of milk. Image: Supplied.

Staff at a Highland restaurant have faced tough criticism after a customer claimed staff had added extra charges to their final bill.

The female customer was left fuming after discovering a 20p charge for milk had been included on her bill following a meal at The Dores Inn.

Taking to social media, the disgruntled customer shared a copy of the receipt showing the purchase of fish and chips, halloumi salad and two cups of tea, followed by the additional 20p charge for milk.

She claims the charge was not stipulated on the menu, blindsiding her into paying extra.

However, staff at the family-run pub and restaurant have hit back at the claims confirming the charge was clearly displayed on the drink’s menu near the coffee machine.

Pouring milk from porcelain milk jug into cup filled with tea.
Diners have been debating online whether hospitality businesses should be allowed to charge extra for milk. Image: Shutterstock.

In a statement, posted on Facebook, The Dores Inn shared an image of their wall-mounted drinks menu, writing: “All prices are clearly displayed next to our coffee machine and on customers’ bills when requested.

“We ask all customers to check they have the correct bill and are happy with it when paying at the till, where all items are on display also.”

Dores Inn want to avoid milk confusion

Workers at the Highland restaurant have now taken measures to avoid future confusion by including the drinks menu on each table.

They added: “We have taken on all criticism and put the menu in our table menus as well for future confusion and distress.”

A wall-mounted drinks menu at The Dores Inn.
Staff at the family-run pub and restaurant shared an image of their wall-mounted drinks menu to dispute the claims against them. Image: Dores Inn

The claims have sparked debate among locals on social media.

Taking to the comments of a post on What’s Happening Inverness, customers have criticised the businesses for adding the charge, while others have thrown their support behind the business.

One person said: “When I go out for a cuppa, I would expect the milk to come with it. I think it’s shocking they are charging extra for milk. It may have a good reputation but start that nonsense they won’t be so popular.”

One fan of the Highland restaurant said they would expect milk to be included with their cup of tea.

Dores Inn surrounded by green grass and shrubs.
Diners have criticised the business for adding the milk charge, branding it a “dreadful” decision. Image: Supplied.

She said: “We love The Dores Inn, but like most people I’d expect the wee jug of milk to come with a cup of tea.

“Would they charge 20p extra for milk if someone ordered a white coffee? Or charge £2.70 for the tea so nobody notices.”

Should venues charge for milk?

One man said he thought the 20p charge was a “sensible move” to cut down on waste.

He said: “Seems pretty sensible. Lots of black tea drinkers are expected to pay for milk when they pay the same amount as those who have milk. Cuts down on waste when black tea drinkers leave the little pot of milk on their tables.”

Another added: “And yet there are always queues of cars in Inverness willing to pay over £5 for a coffee to a highly unethical global company like Starbucks.

“Support a local business, and maybe get out of your car and go for a nice walk down the Dores beach at the same time.”

One man said: “Nobody seems to have a problem with Starbucks charging £3.30 for a large tea.”

Future of Lochavullin Bar in Oban hangs in balance as landlord issues urgent update

Conversation