Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin to wear protective face mask against Ross County

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin will wear a protective face mask during today’s crunch Premiership clash with Ross County.

The full-back suffered a small fracture to his cheekbone in the 1-0 win against Motherwell prior to the international break.

Devlin took a stray boot in the face when defending a Motherwell corner and had to be substituted off after just 22 minutes.

Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven confirmed the 30-year-old will don a mask to protect the injury today.

Leven said: “Nicky has got a small fracture after being kicked in the Motherwell game.

“He will wear a protective mask for the game.

“Nicky is fine.”

Search for new manager continues

Leven will be in the dugout for the crunch game against Ross County as the Pittodrie hierarchy’s search for new manager continues.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows stated the club aimed to appoint a new manager during the recent international break.

The Dons failed to deliver within that timeline.

Jimmy Thelin, manager of Elfsborg, dropped out of the running to remain in Sweden whilst Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill insists his focus is on the national team.

Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic, 49, was linked to the Pittodrie job but recently said he has no interest in becoming the next Aberdeen manager.

Sopic has led Rijeka to the top of the Croatian top-flight.

Burrows made a further statement on Thursday and insisted the search for a new manager is “entering the very final stages”.

No fresh injury problems for Leven

However the Dons are without a permanent manager for a mammoth game against Ross County.

Aberdeen are just three points ahead of second bottom Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Leven has almost a full squad at his disposal to face the Staggies with defender Slobodan Rubezic (knee) the only absentee.

Leven said: “Everybody is good.”