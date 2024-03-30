Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin to wear protective face mask against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin to wear protective face mask against Ross County

Full-back Devlin suffered a facial fracture during Aberdeen's recent 1-0 win against Motherwell.

By Sean Wallace
Defender Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin will wear a protective face mask during today’s crunch Premiership clash with Ross County.

The full-back suffered a small fracture to his cheekbone in the 1-0 win against Motherwell prior to the international break.

Devlin took a stray boot in the face when defending a Motherwell corner and had to be substituted off after just 22 minutes.

Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven confirmed the 30-year-old will don a mask to protect the injury today.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29, 2024. Image: SNS
Leven said: “Nicky has got a small fracture after being kicked in the Motherwell game.

“He will wear a protective mask for the game.

“Nicky is fine.”

Nicky Devlin wears a protective face mask during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Search for new manager continues

Leven will be in the dugout for the crunch game against Ross County as the Pittodrie hierarchy’s search for  new manager continues.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows stated the club aimed to appoint a new manager during the recent international break.

The Dons failed to deliver within that timeline.

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during a training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the game against Ross County. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin, manager of Elfsborg, dropped out of the running to remain in Sweden whilst Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill insists his focus is on the national team.

Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic, 49, was linked to the Pittodrie job but recently said he has no interest in becoming the next Aberdeen manager.

Sopic has led Rijeka to the top of the Croatian top-flight.

Burrows made a further statement on Thursday and insisted the search for a new manager is “entering the very final stages”.

Zeljko Sopic during his time at Dinamo Zagreb. Image: Shutterstock.

No fresh injury problems for Leven

However the Dons are without a permanent manager for a mammoth game against Ross County.

Aberdeen are just three points ahead of second bottom Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Leven has almost a full squad at his disposal to face the Staggies with defender Slobodan Rubezic (knee) the only absentee.

Leven said: “Everybody is good.”

 

