Ready for life in the Fast Lane? New Bridge of Don go-kart track to open

A new go-kart centre is to open in Bridge of Don “very soon” after three local businessmen found the “ideal location” for it.

The former Kartstart Indoor Raceways, which is located at Broadfold Business Centre on Broadfold Road in the Aberdeen suburb, has lain empty for six years.

And now the venue will reopen as Fast Lane Indoor Raceways.

The track will be run by 31-year-old Reis Robertson, along with business partners and friends Bruce Porter, 42, and Allan Smith, 39, in a joint venture.

A total of 24 go-karts have been delivered to the centre, including one that is hand controlled, with bosses saying this will “broaden our horizons” and “give an opportunity to experience go karting to those that need hand control instead of pedals”.

Karting returns to Bridge of Don

Mr Robertson – who has had a “passion” for motorsports since he was young and used to race in motorsport competitively – was a former worker at Kartstart and told The P&J: “Kartstart has been closed for six years and Aberdeen hasn’t really had anything in that time.

“The experience we are looking to offer is for everyone, from your novices and people that’s never done it, right the way up through to people who have raced all their lives.”

Despite Kartstart’s demise, Mr Robertson – who is originally from Bridge of Don – believes Fast Lane Indoor Raceways will be a success, due to there being a “gap in the market” and even has plans to open an American-style diner on-site.

He said the reception of go-karting coming back to the site has been “absolutely amazing”, with everybody being “super keen” and “supportive”.

“Our offering is a traditional motorsport go-karting, where we’ve brought in Honda GX petrol driven motors to enhance to full karting experience. From the roar of the engines to the smell of rubber on the tracks, we believe the overall atmosphere will be second to none.”

Karting track ‘in the final stages’

“The support from the local community has been outstanding, even from people that we don’t even know. Everybody’s really keen to know exactly when we’re opening, however, we’re just in the final stages of sorting out the public entertainment license, everything else is ready to go.”

And it is not just bringing go-karting back to the area that the three friends are focusing on, they hope to offer young driver academies and work in partnership with councils and business to allow people from disadvantaged backgrounds to go-kart.

Last week, it was announced that there are plans for the old John Lewis building on the city’s George Street to be turned into a go-karting venue after it was eyed up by national chain TeamSport.

However, Mr Robertson is not concerned by the competition, as he says both concepts – TeamSport focusses on electric karts – are “totally different”.

He added: “We’re supportive of whatever anyone else wants to do, as long as it’s bringing value to the city centre and Aberdeen as a whole.”