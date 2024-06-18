Ready for life in the Fast Lane? New Bridge of Don go-kart track to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ready for life in the Fast Lane? New Bridge of Don go-kart track to open

Friends go into business after finding the 'perfect location'.

Bruce Porter, Reis Robertson and Allan Smith kneeling in front of go-karts.
Business partners Bruce Porter, Reis Robertson and Allan Smith are ready for their new venture.
By Chris Cromar

A new go-kart centre is to open in Bridge of Don “very soon” after three local businessmen found the “ideal location” for it.

The former Kartstart Indoor Raceways, which is located at Broadfold Business Centre on Broadfold Road in the Aberdeen suburb, has lain empty for six years.

And now the venue will reopen as Fast Lane Indoor Raceways.

The track will be run by 31-year-old Reis Robertson, along with business partners and friends Bruce Porter, 42, and Allan Smith, 39, in a joint venture.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways race track.
The race track is raring to go.

A total of 24 go-karts have been delivered to the centre, including one that is hand controlled, with bosses saying this will “broaden our horizons” and “give an opportunity to experience go karting to those that need hand control instead of pedals”.

Karting returns to Bridge of Don

Mr Robertson – who has had a “passion” for motorsports since he was young and used to race in motorsport competitively – was a former worker at Kartstart and told The P&J: “Kartstart has been closed for six years and Aberdeen hasn’t really had anything in that time.

“The experience we are looking to offer is for everyone, from your novices and people that’s never done it, right the way up through to people who have raced all their lives.”

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways go-karts.
There are 24 go-karts in total, including one that is hand controlled.

Despite Kartstart’s demise, Mr Robertson – who is originally from Bridge of Don – believes Fast Lane Indoor Raceways will be a success, due to there being a “gap in the market” and even has plans to open an American-style diner on-site.

He said the reception of go-karting coming back to the site has been “absolutely amazing”, with everybody being “super keen” and “supportive”.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways changing rooms.
The changing rooms are like what you would see in a football stadium.

“Our offering is a traditional motorsport go-karting, where we’ve brought in Honda GX petrol driven motors to enhance to full karting experience. From the roar of the engines to the smell of rubber on the tracks, we believe the overall atmosphere will be second to none.”

Karting track ‘in the final stages’

“The support from the local community has been outstanding, even from people that we don’t even know. Everybody’s really keen to know exactly when we’re opening, however, we’re just in the final stages of sorting out the public entertainment license, everything else is ready to go.”

And it is not just bringing go-karting back to the area that the three friends are focusing on, they hope to offer young driver academies and work in partnership with councils and business to allow people from disadvantaged backgrounds to go-kart.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways outside.
Fast Lane Indoor Raceways is getting set to launch.

Last week, it was announced that there are plans for the old John Lewis building on the city’s George Street to be turned into a go-karting venue after it was eyed up by national chain TeamSport.

However, Mr Robertson is not concerned by the competition, as he says both concepts – TeamSport focusses on electric karts – are “totally different”.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways indoors.
The upstairs indoor area, where spectators can watch the racing, is motor themed.

He added: “We’re supportive of whatever anyone else wants to do, as long as it’s bringing value to the city centre and Aberdeen as a whole.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Haughton Arms Hotel, Alford, where the assault involving a glass occurred
Man forgot he was holding glass when he punched victim on head, court told
River Don in kemnay
Watery end for Kemnay man who went on violent rampage with golf club
Police car with blue lights going.
Cop forced to press panic button during frightening attack in Aberdeen city centre
SNP CANDIDATE SEAMUS LOGAN IN PETERHEAD.
Meet the SNP candidate thrown into surprise north-east election battle with Douglas Ross
Aberdeen City Council were forced to apologise for the blunder. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.
Bikers wrongly issued with Aberdeen LEZ fines as council apologise
5
SNP candidate Glen Reynolds.
Aberdeenshire SNP candidate in row over 'pro-Putin' social media posts
2
The Kemnay Masonic lodge will become a new house,
Inside abandoned Kemnay Masonic lodge as £300,000 home transformation is approved
Rosemount Place was locked down last week by police. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian to hold review after death of inpatient on busy Aberdeen street
3
Aberdeen, Cardiff and Sheffield.
How do global experts rank Aberdeen against other cities?
Dr Aileen Alexander left the NHS five years ago. Image: KAD Photography.
Aberdeen doctor on why she left 'pill-pushing' NHS to become health, wellbeing and weight…

Conversation