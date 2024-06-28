8 places in Aberdeen and Inverness where children can eat for £1 or less this summer

Dining out with the family doesn’t necessarily mean you have to spend big.

From quaint cafes to bustling restaurants, there’s various venues across Aberdeen and Inverness with a range of meal offers for children, including some where kids eat for just £1 or even free of charge this summer!

The Three Lums, Aberdeen

Located on Aberdeen’s Lewis Road, this pub is part of the Sizzling Pubs chain. It offers a range of kids meal deals – and good news its Kids Eat for £1 deal has been extended. Currently it runs Monday to Friday from 3pm. During the school holidays this is from 12pm.

The offer means children can eat for £1 when an adult main meal is purchased. For more information visit the Sizzling Pubs website.

TGI Fridays

The American-focused franchise, which has outlets at Aberdeen beach and the city’s Union square, certainly knows how to treat its loyal clientele. Customers can download the TGI Fridays UK app to their phones, even whilst sat at the table, to gain reward points which can be used during their next or current visit.

Customers at the Aberdeen restaurant can snap up a free cocktail, discounted starters, desserts and mains, bottomless upgrades, and a free kids meal with any adult’s main meal purchased. The offer is valid for children up to the age of 12, but cannot be redeemed alongside other offers or rewards.

Morrisons Cafe

Morrisons Cafe is a great pitstop for youngsters to refuel pre or post-shop, or for parents looking to have a quick catch-up with friends and family but perhaps want to avoid the lunchtime rush at more populated venues.

Children are entitled to a free meal all day, every day, so long as it accompanies an adult meal priced at £4.50 or more. Plus, customers can earn points through a loyalty scheme for every pound that is spent in the cafe, so the more items purchased the better for future visits! You can find the cafe in the supermarket’s Aberdeen, Inverurie, Banchory, Peterhead and Inverness branches.

Dunelm Cafe

With every £4 spent at Dunelm’s Pausa Cafe, children are entitled to a free meal, which means a family of four would just need to pay a minimum £8 spend which would result in two kids eating free with the offer including a main meal, two snacks and a drink.

The kids menu ranges from a cheese and tomato pizza to cheese and cucumber sandwiches and a hot chocolate. Branches of Dunelm and its Pausa Cafe can be found at Inshes Retail park in Inverness and the Boulevard Retail Park in Aberdeen.

Dobbies

The beloved garden centre – which has outlets in Aberdeen on the Lang Stracht and Inverness at Inshes retail park, is a firm favourite with visitors and locals alike. Dobbies is the place to be for a quiet mid-week breakfast or lunch; and for every adult breakfast or main course purchased, children are entitled to their own free meal (breakfast or lunch).

Dobbies promotes the offer every day from 12pm – 3pm – with breakfast only available until 11.30am – to align with the appropriate serving times. An additional offer, a £1 supplement, also applies to children’s roast dinners every Sunday. Offers cannot be redeemed alongside other promotions or discounts.

YO! Sushi

From July 1 to August 30, kids are welcome to eat free at YO! Sushi restaurants all day when accompanied by a full-paying adult – a minimum £10 spend is required for the offer to be valid. The popular eatery has a branch at Union square in Aberdeen.

Youngsters, aged 12 and under, will be treated to a kids bento box full of Japanese favourites from Monday – Friday throughout the summer holidays. However, the offer is only available for dine-in options at venues and is only valid with up to three children per booking.

Brewdog, Aberdeen

With every purchase of an adult’s main meal at the Aberdeen venue, youngsters, aged 13 and under, are entitled to one free meal so long as diners use the ‘KIDS EAT FREE’ offer. The promo does not include starters or puddings from the kid’s menu and is solely to redeemed for a main meal.

The offer will run from 28 June – 15 August.

Bella Italia, Inverness

Children aged between 2 – 11, accompanied by a paying adult, are entitled to a free three-course meal and a drink at Bella Italia every Thursday, or for £1 between 4pm – 5pm every Sunday – Wednesday, across various venues. Young diners have the option of choosing smaller and larger portions from the menu to ensure all appetites are catered to.

Youngsters will be given a colouring sheet to keep them entertained during their meal with the chance to share their creations on social media to win treats from the family-friendly restaurant on bridge Street, Inverness.