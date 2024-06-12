Cults neighbours wage war over plans to demolish old house for ‘intrusive’ five-bedroom home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cults neighbours wage war over plans to demolish old house for ‘intrusive’ five-bedroom home

Those living nearby are fighting the modern home in the leafy Aberdeen suburb.

Cults residents have been complaining en masse regarding the potential new house. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cults residents have been complaining en masse regarding the potential new house. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Cults neighbours are fighting plans to tear down a £450,000 house in the suburb to make way for a bigger, modern home in its place.

Bryan Yule wants to redevelop the land at 43 Hillview Road, knocking down what he claims is a draughty old building to make way for a five-bedroom replacement.

Long-term residents have blasted the “overbearing” design proposed, as they plead with council planning bosses to reject his vision.

Issues raised by neighbours have ranged from poor drainage and landscaping plans, to the height meaning people will suffer from a “lack of privacy” in their gardens.

The current 43 Hillview Road view from above. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans show complete overhaul of site

Drawings submitted to Aberdeen City Council show a proposal for a five-bedroom house along with a detached garage.

The ground floor comprises of an open-plan kitchen and family room, along with a separate combined dining room and sitting room.

Floorplans show an ambitious revamp to the new home. Image: Ken Mathieson Architectural Design

The first floor plans reveal four large bedrooms, and three bathrooms for the potential new home.

Why build a new house?

Applicant Mr Yule wants to build a new home to meet modern energy standards.

Just this week, plans were revealed for Binghill House in nearby Milltimber to undergo major refurbishments to make the 200-year-old property as energy efficient as possible.

The planning statement for 43 Hillview Road in Cults explain that an air source heat pump would be among the major steps taken to avoid massive energy bills in the winter.

Complaints of ‘overbearing’ and ‘intrusive’ house

But the plans have come under fire from neighbours.

A total of 12 objections to the project have been lodged so far from those living in the area.

One major complaint is the size of the new house, with disgruntled Cults residents branding the plans “overbearing” and “intrusive”.

The proposals show a much higher design, with two storeys instead of the current 1.5. Image: Ken Mathieson Architectural Design

The proposals show the new home standing almost two metres taller than the current one, which some neighbours say will infringe on their privacy.

One complaint by a Cults resident said that the large vertical windows would “result in significant overlooking” into the neighbouring house at 45 Hillview Road.

Anger over work already happening

Some locals claim that unauthorised work took place before the application was even submitted.

The planning statement says that “the development will not result in any tree loss”, yet residents argue this is not the case.

Trees near the rear of the garden have been chopped down, despite being included in the plans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A number of complaints mention how trees and bushes were removed before the planning application was lodged, meaning that the project itself would technically not result in any tree loss.

One objection said: “The owner has already removed the mature trees and bushes that they state will be retained within the development to preserve amenity and privacy.”

A further resident in her complaint said: “I walk my dog on Hillview Road and surrounding areas every day and already note that mature trees have been felled.”

Doubts over drainage drawings

Following the majority of complaints mentioning the lack of drainage, Mr Yule submitted further plans through civil engineering firm Cameron and Ross for his new house in Cults.

The new plans stated that any field drains uncovered during the project would be “diverted, reconnected and renewed” to avoid damaging them.

Plans reveal that soakaway drains would be placed where the driveway and rear steps currently are. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Yule was approached for comment.

You can see the full plans here.

Should developments like this be allowed in Cults? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation