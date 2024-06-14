Robbie Shepherd: Robert Lovie tells of legacy projects in memory of Doric champion

Robert Lovie still vividly remembers his first meeting with Robbie Shepherd, even though it happened more than 40 years ago.

Their paths crossed at the stage door of His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen in 1981 when the youngster was only 12, but plucked up the courage to go and speak to somebody whom he regarded as a hero before a show.

At that juncture, Robert never imagined his compatriot would become his mentor, let alone envisage that they would thrive in each other’s company and joyfully join forces together across the north-east during the next four decades.

A legacy for Robbie Shepherd

Understandably, he was devastated when Robbie, a classic Scottish lad o’ pairts – broadcaster, musician, author, concert maestro, Press & Journal columnist, Doric champion and all-round braw Dunecht character – died last summer at the age of 87.

But he has worked since then to create a legacy which will ensure that his confrere’s memory lives on and it has been no small undertaking, involving as it does bursaries, a special garden and a star-studded concert later this year among other initiatives.

And Robert, who will be commentating at the Meldrum Sports today and Aberdeen Highland Games tomorrow has told us about the motivation behind the new venture.

He said: “When I delivered the eulogy at Robbie’s funeral service last year, I pointed out that if I ever knew anything about Robbie it was his modesty.

“The loon from Dunecht was humble and never liked a fuss. However, throughout his life, he stood up for many great causes, traditional music, the Doric language and the rich culture of the north-east.

“There was his long-standing association with Highland Games, his encouragement of young people into our traditions and he also loved his garden and growing sweet peas.

‘We can’t just close the book on Robbie’

“Since his passing, I have been thinking that we can’t just close the book on Robbie, but continue his legacy and all the fine things that he championed in his lifetime.

“So, in conjunction with a concert at HMT on October 20, we are putting all the ticket proceeds, along with a JustGiving opportunity to create a legacy fund and continue to champion the many wonderful things that Robbie upheld all his life and career.

“As a loon, Robbie was given a bursary to help his education, so as part of this project, we are creating two annual bursaries in his name.

“One is for the study of traditional Scottish music and song at The Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow and the other is for the study of North East Language and Lore at The Elphinstone Institute at Aberdeen University.

“A cairn is to be erected in Dunecht, along with the creation of an annual Doric verse competition, an annual prize at the Grampian Games for the most promising young competitor and a sweet pea garden at the Cruickshank Botanical Gardens in Aberdeen.

Support for the legacy projects

“We [Robert has organised the legacy venture with BBC producer Jennifer Cruickshank, Aberdeen lawyer Craig Pike and musician Raemond Jappy] have set these up with the blessing of Robbie’s family and really feel they are things he would approve of, particularly the bursaries in giving youngsters an opportunity to develop their lives.

“We are therefore asking for folk to support these legacies and help us to continue to promote the good name and life of such a great north-east man.”

It’s significant that Doric is at the heart of this enterprise. In his schooldays, a few of Robbie’s teachers tried to belt the language out of him, but thankfully they failed to dampen his passion for the lyrical vocabulary with which he grew up.

As Robert said: “I once asked Robbie what he thought the key was to his success. Modesty again….he felt it was principally the way he spoke and the use of Doric.

“Being the man behind a microphone, he knew his trademark was his voice. His language and style never changed and, throughout his long distinguished career, he championed not only his beloved Doric, but the entire Scots language and Gaelic.

Robbie was a ‘real champion’ of Doric

“We had so many chats about the importance of accents to areas and what was so valuable was that Robbie brought his rich Doric accent into folks’ homes all over the country on a weekly basis on the BBC for 40 years.

“With his broadcasting, encouragement, publishing and his weekly column in the P&J, Robbie’s contribution has left Doric in a far stronger and more recognised place that anyone thought possible. What a real champion and ambassador he was.

“He made us aware that our accent and dialect is real and nothing to be ashamed of and that it will only survive by use, taking a pride in it and its promotion in education.

“We all have a part to play in keeping the Doric alive.”

Robert, himself, has been a ubiquitous, relentlessly enthusiastic individual, whose cv includes extensive work around the globe with myriad arts and cultural groups and an important role with what used to be the Prince’s and is now the King’s Foundation.

In short, his labours never cease – not that he would have it any other way.

He told me: “I love my area, its people and our culture. I speak Doric every day and have been blessed with the honour of taking part in amazing events and opportunities.

“As a loon, I listened to Robbie’s commentary at Turriff Show or Braemar Gathering, never thinking that, one day, I would get the honour to succeed him at so many events.

It’s an honour to follow Robbie

“We did so much together such as the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, theatre shows, recordings and our double acts at the Highland Games for 20 years. Entertainment has taken me all over the world.

“Today I have the joy of working as a director for the Kings Foundation across Scotland, a charity which looks after properties including Dumfries House and Castle of Mey.

“I have had the honour of entertaining many members of the Royal family and I first met His Majesty many years ago through my involvement in traditional music.

“It gives me a real sense of pride knowing of The King’s continued interest in Scots language and traditional music and song.

“Like my late friend Robbie Shepherd, I will continue for as long as I am fit and able to keep alive our brilliant and unique language, music and song.”

There will be plenty of the latter during a Toast tae Robbie Shepherd, which brings together an eclectic array of dance bands, fiddlers, Highland dancers and pipers.

They will be in the company of a string of leading names, including Aly Bain and Violet Tulloch, Karen Matheson and Donald Shaw [from Capercaillie], acclaimed tenor Jamie MacDougall and award-winning traditional singer Siobhan Miller.

Don’t get ahead of yourself

It will all be presented by Robert, who has never forgotten the lessons which he absorbed from his late friend and which sum up their partnership perfectly.

He said: “His impact on my life is quite simply professionalism, do your homework, be prepared, be true to your roots and keep your north-east feet firmly on the ground.”

Five questions for Robert Lovie

What book are you reading?

I inherited Robbie Shepherd’s entire book collection and I won’t be short of reading material for years. I have just started on Robert Smith’s book Buchan – Land of Plenty.

Who’s your hero/heroine?

Robbie has to be my local hero, but if I’m allowed two, I would have to add John F Kennedy. The world would be a better place with more [people like them].

Do you speak any foreign languages?

I did German at the Broch Academy but would struggle with it today.

What’s your favourite music/band?

If I was stuck on a desert island with CDs of Jimmy Shand, Scotland the What and Tidelines, I could dance, laugh and sing forever.

What’s your most treasured possession?

A collection of antique sporrans. I get the good of them at all the Highland games. Though some are better than others at holding my second collection – of hip flasks!