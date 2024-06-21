Folk music legend Peggy Seeger on her love of north-east Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Folk music legend Peggy Seeger on her love of north-east Scotland

The great American singer-songwriter is 89, is appearing at events in Braemar and Stonehaven, and hopes she can meet-up with her friend Fiona Kennedy while in Deeside

Peggy Seeger is 89, but is embarking on a tour of north-east Scotland later this year. Pic: Laura Page.
Peggy Seeger is 89, but is embarking on a tour of north-east Scotland later this year. Pic: Laura Page.
By Neil Drysdale

Peggy Seeger has never had any interest in music as “content” or pop, rock and folk groups staying hitched to their old hits to boost their bank balances.

In her world, the political and the personal are inextricably intertwined and, for all her love of Scotland and Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song, Cloud Howe and Grey Granite, it’s impossible to overlook the full range of what this remarkable character has witnessed and experienced since she was born in the United States in 1935.

She may have travelled to Britain in the 1950s “because the money gave out”, but Peggy is folk music royalty; the sister of Pete Seeger, famous for Where Have All the Flowers Gone and If I Had a Hammer, and the partner – for 33 years – of Ewan MacColl, who wrote the famous song The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face in her honour.

Solidarity with working people

Yet, while she turned 89 last week, I didn’t get any impression of somebody slowing down or contemplating retirement. Polite, engaging and convivial, my first thought was that she rather resembled Angela Lansbury, another formidable left-wing woman whose range far extended beyond playing Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote.

And my second was that, even as she remarked about her occasionally off-kilter memory: “One of those days, you’ll have to remind me who I am”, she exuded the impression she had a thousand stories to tell, whether entertaining Fidel Castro in Havana or mourning Ewan’s daughter, Kirsty MacColl, who sang Fairytale in New York with Shane McGowan of The Pogues before her death in a boating accident in 2000.

Peggy Seeger is touring Braemar, Stonehaven and Inverness this autumn. Pic: Vicki Sharp.

This autumn, she will be involved in events in Stonehaven on September 20, St Margaret’s Braemar the following night and at the Ardersier Folk Club, on September 24. In the last 60 years, she estimates she must have played in almost every major town and city in Britain and we chatted about everything from the McCarthy witch-hunt to Bob Dylan’s passion for Scottish music and Robert Burns in particular.

But much of the conversation was about her own love for the north-east and MacColl, who died in 1989, with whom she founded The Critics Group, a “master class” whose influence shaped and moulded a renaissance in the folk scene in the 1960s and beyond.

The sense of community gripped me

She said: “I think Ewan wished he had legitimately been Scottish, but he was born in Salford. Yet, we came here so often, for walking and climbing holidays in the north west and to make and record music at folk clubs, many of whom are no longer open.

“I was captivated by it; the sense of humour, the small communities which you find in A Scots Quair and the response from audiences wherever we travelled.

Ewan MacColl and Peggy Seeger in the TV Programme “A Kind of Exile” in 1971. Pic: Shutterstock.

“Anybody who gets up on stage to do something has more than their share of ego – but the main part of it was that I felt I had something to contribute.

“Folk music comes from the lowest economic class and that’s where it gets its sustenance. When it’s taken into the middle and upper classes, it’s regarded like a museum piece, because they haven’t lived the life, but some people are still living it.

The words and melodies survive

“The songs may not be as misogynistic or have so much violence as many of the ones from the past, and they often express lives which have gone. People aren’t milkmaids or carters or wagoners any more, but many of these songs still survive.

“We now have access to the radio and streaming services and iTunes, yet people can recognise when they hear a song that tells the truth – even if it is hard to hear.

“I grew up with them and I feel a duty to push them forward, even the ones where the woman gets murdered by her lover. You have to remember her name and honour her by knowing her story and and what happened to her.”

The words testify to how Peggy has championed a variety of causes throughout her life, from supporting the Greenham Common anti-nuclear female protestors in the 1980s to tackling gender-based violence wherever it manifests itself.

She told me she doesn’t regard herself as a “brave political hero”, but in her own, quiet, persuasive fashion, offered a welcome antidote to the cold warriors engaged in sabre-rattling as conflict once again blights the landscape in Ukraine and the Middle East.

There’s love and joy in these songs

When Peggy appeared on Desert Island Discs more than 20 years ago, she didn’t veer down the melancholy route. Instead, the tone was one of celebration.

So she chose works by Ewan (The Joy of Living), Irene Scott (My Joy of You) and added a sprinkling of Bach to the mix with a coda from Paul Simon (Loves Me Like a Rock).

Just don’t ask her about those who try to pretend they’re folk singers. As I did.

Folk legend Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl raised the curtain at St Margaret’s Braemar in 2022.

She said: “If you’re thinking about going to a folk club, so you can go on the road and become famous, I think you are in the wrong business.

“I mean, Scottish folk music, English folk music, was unaccompanied for so long, but it seems to be the thing these days – and I’ve done it myself – that you add drums and trumpets and big band parts to the point where it just becomes another song, which people might like, but they probably won’t even notice the words.

Folk is made by those who live it

“It doesn’t work. You have to remember that you can’t write a folk song. A folk song is MADE by being part of a community which carries it forward. That’s how it is.

“Although many in these old communities have died, folk clubs in themselves are a community and you make songs about where you live, close to the bone, which have a true connection to people’s lives, how they spoke, how they met and lived and loved.

“Just going into folk music, so you can go on tour is the wrong way round for me.”

Music legend Peggy Seeger with her great friend Fiona Kennedy in Braemar.

It’s a very long time since Peggy settled in Britain in 1956 as a young woman when the US government threatened to seize her passport after she visited China.

But it’s longer still since the Calvinists banned musical instruments in the Western Isles and, while she is an advocate for unnaccompanied singing, that was a step too far.

Life goes on and that is precious

She said: “The people had to bring out their fiddles – which was regarded as the instrument of the Devil – and flutes and pipes and throw them in the fires.

“It was tragic, so we don’t know what the music used to be like on the islands.”

And yet, despite the state of the world, Peggy smiled when I asked if she was planning on a reunion with her friend, Fiona Kennedy, as she ventures back to Deeside.

“I certainly hope so. I think Fiona is wonderful – we’re a mutual appreciation society!”

Music maestro Peggy Seeger is touring the north east in September. Pic: Laura Page.

Five questions for Peggy Seeger

  1. What book are you reading? Brooklyn, and Long Island, both by Colm Toibin. And I would recommend The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese. It is absolutely brilliant.
  2. Who’s your hero/heroine? I was with Ewan MacColl for 33 years and wouldn’t be where I am today without him. Then there’s my other partner Irene Pyper-Scott.
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages? French – badly.
  4. What’s your favourite band/music? I don’t do superlatives, so won’t choose just one.
  5. What’s your favourite possession? My life. That’s the only thing I possess. I love my children beyond anything, but they are not my possessions.

 

 

More from Lifestyle

A website and helpline has been set up for patients affected by the ransomware attack (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Investigation into cyber attack ‘could take weeks’, says NHS England
2 Durward Gardens has been a dream home with Hollie and Gilan Kelly.
Hollie and Gilan put their dream Aberdeenshire home on the market for £645,000
The pass rate during the year to the end of March was 47.9% (PA)
Driving tests hit record levels
Andy and I with our dishes from The Heilan Coo in Buckie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Heilan Coo: what did we rate our 4 dishes from the Buckie burger…
facade of Learning Hive in Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre where Highland Wildlife Park exhibits will be showcased
Inside the three hubs that make up Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre
Professor Oliver Hanemann is leading the clinical trial involving 12 people (Brain Tumour Research Centre/University of Plymouth/PA)
Drugs that treat HIV trialled in people with multiple brain tumours
Hundreds of operations and appointments are still being cancelled two weeks after the incident (Andy Hepburn/PA)
Data from NHS cyber attack ‘published online by cyber criminal group’
Social care leaders have called for a ‘step change’ in the way the sector is talked about and championed politically (Alamy/PA)
Give people reason for hope rather than alarm on social care, say sector leaders
Concerns have been raised that GPs are ‘struggling’ to find work (Anthony Devlin/PA)
GPs ‘struggle to find work as patients left in pain’ – union
Experts described gestational diabetes as a ‘tremendous public health challenge’ (PA)
Earlier test for diabetes in pregnancy ‘beneficial for mothers and babies’