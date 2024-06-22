The Scottish adventure group using Munros to push the limits and create life-changing community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The Scottish adventure group using Munros to push the limits and create life-changing community

We spoke to co-founder of Black Scottish Adventurers, Josh Adeyemi, on the group exploring Scotland 100 members at a time.

Black Scottish Adventurers at the Balmoral Cairns
A group of members from Black Scottish Adventurers at the Balmoral Cairns. Image: Black Scottish Adventurers
By Lottie Hood

When taking in the Highlands, Cairngorms, lochs and stretching beaches, people often see their beauty.

They rarely see insurmountable barriers.

But for some people, the idea of hiking in the outdoors or paddleboarding on a loch can fill them with trepidation or overpowering self-doubt.

This could be due to access issues, lack of funds or education on the correct attire and approach.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Josh Adeyemi and his brother Enoch who are first-generation immigrants from Nigeria, they realised it could also be a lack of representation.

Josh Adeyemi
Josh Adeyemi is an award-winning outdoor enthusiast and co-founder of Black Scottish Adventurers. Images: Josh Adeyemi

Whether put there by society or self-imposed, these barriers are something Josh has been committed to personally breaking time and again.

And for the last two years, he and Enoch have been helping others do the same through their group Black Scottish Adventurers (BSA).

Black Scottish Adventurers: A place where people can grow and be challenged

Aiming to help ethnic communities connect with nature, Josh said the group was named Black Scottish Adventurers so straight away people felt welcome.

He said: “It’s not a closed group anyone can come along.

Black Scottish Adventurers members
Black Scottish Adventurers has over 600 followers on Facebook. Image: Black Scottish Adventurers.

“However, there is no group that is specifically focusing on black people.

“That’s why the group has been so successful because people are like, ‘I’m definitely welcome here. I don’t have to break any barriers to be here. I just have to grow and be my authentic true self.'”

‘The outdoors is like a drug’

For Josh, his life changed after reading the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003.

After moving from Lagos, Nigeria – a city with few green spaces – to Edinburgh 10 years ago, he was awed by Scotland’s beauty.

When he came across the right to roam responsibly, he was gobsmacked: “I was like, ‘This is ridiculous.’

“I can just go and do whatever I want. It was so different from where I came from.

Josh Adeyemi camping in the snow.
Josh said he has become addicted to exploring the outdoors.

“All I knew was, I was going go out, enjoy the space, do some adventures, and just enjoy myself.”

But it was not long before Josh began to see the personal benefits of getting out and about and as his own sense of adventure increased, he became addicted.

“If you spend enough time outdoors, it’s a drug in itself,” he said.

“The more time you spend outdoors, the more you want to spend time outdoors because it’s just so good for you.”

Josh Adeyemi
The group was founded in April 2022. Images: Josh Adeyemi

How Black Scottish Adventurers began

Following the lockdown in 2022, Josh and his brother noticed how low morale was.

So they decided to do something about it.

The brothers organised a hike up a Munro in Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park with a group of around 20 people.

Just keen to raise people’s spirits, on the way up the Munro, Josh said a lot in the group were saying ‘I’m never doing this again’.

He added: “But when they saw the view it wasn’t as bad as they thought.

Members of Black Scottish Adventurers.
After a hike, there will usually be a hot meal and time to hang out. Image: Black Scottish Adventurers.

“On the way down, they were like, ‘When is the next one?’

“When we finished the hike we went by the loch and had food, drinks, music and all that good stuff.”

And with that, Black Scottish Adventurers (BSA) was officially formed.

Following the model of a hike followed by food, music and community (with usually a bit of dancing), the group goes on trips once a month all over Scotland.

Which usually includes many trips near Aviemore and Fort William if Josh has a say in it.

Falling in love with the sheer number of mountains in Glencoe and Fort William on his way to Skye a few years ago, the group often visits the area.

With over 600 Facebook followers and members from all over Scotland including Inverness and Aberdeen, the corporate actions analyst said now they usually have to cap numbers at 100 people per hike.

‘When you don’t see people like you doing something already that’s a barrier’

Encouraging community, education and breaking barriers, Josh, who recently modelled Cotswold Outdoor’s spring and summer collection, said BSA has had a big impact.

Not long after returning from a sailing trip near Oban with a group of six people, the award-winning outdoor enthusiast said a lot of them were nervous due to being afraid of water or not knowing how to swim.

Josh said: “But I managed to persuade and educate them and they felt comfortable.

Josh at the end of a paddleboard.
Josh: “It is so important to break down barriers”

“Representation is so important because when you don’t see people like you doing something already that’s a barrier.

“It is so important to break down those barriers.

“Maybe somewhere in our heads, someone has said, ‘We don’t do that.’

“And we believe it. But it’s only because we don’t have access to it not because we can’t do it together.

Members have moved cities to be closer to BSA friends

“You can see how BSA has played a part when it comes to representation.

“There’s never been as many ethnically diverse people enjoying the outdoors in Scotland until BSA came along.”

Josh said the level of diversity within the group is high with people from the Caribbeans, Africa, Australia and all over the UK creating a community filled with a range of cultures, backgrounds and languages.

Black Scottish Adventurers
The trips are more than a hike. Image: Black Scottish Adventurers

He said: “I think the way we packaged everything is different from most hiking groups. It’s a way for our members to bond and connect, rather than just hiking a hill and ticking it off.

“Everyone comes together and then connects over a meal.

“We’ve seen people move from one city to another just to be closer to the action.

“It’s not just because of the hike because now what we see is our members are connected locally.”

The bad stuff: Film videos after leaving spots out of ‘necessity’

While there has been overwhelming support for the group, there have also been some shocking downsides.

When BSA first started over two years ago, Josh said there were a lot of issues.

Just as the group would arrive somewhere, often a member of the public would call the rangers complaining of some issue.

Black Scottish Adventurers members on a summit.
In the beginning, a lot of people would contact the rangers when the group arrived. Image: Black Scottish Adventurers

Due to this, Josh said the group have had to build in some necessary habits like filming a video once they leave an outdoor space to show how it is being left.

“It’s out of necessity,” he explained. “Rather than just wanting to educate people because we’re so scared that if we use a place and leave it, someone might come put trash there and then film it and say we did so.”

Mindful of being a big crowd and sometimes playing music as they walk, members are always educated on sustainability and being aware of other walkers.

But as director of Black Professionals Scotland, an organisation which supports black professionals and students, Josh is aware of the many issues already being faced by members at work and home.

Thankful for support of BSA and wider community

“Environmental sustainability is at the heart of what we do,” he went on to explain. “But something I don’t want our members to end up doing is overcompensating.

“We promote the good stuff and then the bad stuff we just shelve it away so they don’t see it. Because if they do see it, it taints the experience for them.”

Josh Adeyemi
Josh said he is grateful for the community support.

With organisations like Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National posting congratulations on their anniversary this year and a strong online presence, Josh said people are becoming more aware of BSA.

Receiving encouraging messages, tips on where to visit locally and rangers even offering to accompany the group to point out local wildlife and beauty spots, Josh added: “I think that’s something that really stood out for me the support that we received from the community at large.

“I’m really thankful for the journey I’ve been on with BSA. It’s a community that supports me that I love and that loves me back. I never feel lonely at any point.”

To find out more about Black Scottish Adventurers visit the website or Facebook page.

More from Lifestyle

The new look and facilities planned for Aberdeen's Belmont Cinema were revealed at the Douglas Hotel. Image: Jacqueline Wake Young.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen's Belmont Cinema has secret weapon
Eoin and Ivor Smith with some flying playing cards at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
What it's like growing up in Aberdeen when your magician dad put your mum…
Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys 'flavourful adventure' as nut butter business continues to soar
Goulash is a little gem of a restaurant located in Adelphi. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Goulash is Hungarian hospitality at its finest
Sean Peterson feared he may have to give up his job. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Buckie offshore worker 'feels like he won the lottery' after hip replacement at new…
The Ploughman features in the list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The best breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Peterculter
A car hire brand has been ranked last in a customer satisfaction survey because of complaints over extra charges and poor car condition (Alamy/PA)
Tourists urged to avoid car hire company over ‘serious issues’
Sir Keir Starmer described fuel duty as a budget-by-budget issue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer warns fuel duty freeze is a ‘budget-by-budget issue’
A website and helpline has been set up for patients affected by the ransomware attack (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Investigation into cyber attack ‘could take weeks’, says NHS England
Peggy Seeger is 89, but is embarking on a tour of north-east Scotland later this year. Pic: Laura Page.
Folk music legend Peggy Seeger on her love of north-east Scotland

Conversation