Buckie offshore worker ‘feels like he won the lottery’ after hip replacement at new Inverness centre ‘saves his career’

After four years of pain, Sean Peterson feared he may lose his job as he joined the waiting list for a hip replacement operation.

Working offshore as a drilling materials coordinator in the oil industry, the 400 stairs to his desk were becoming increasingly problematic.

As was getting in and out of a helicopter and a survival suit, with painkilling injections and physiotherapy becoming less effective.

Sean, 50, from Buckie, has been off work since April and wasn’t sure when or if he would be back.

Now, after a one-hour operation, he is looking forward to returning offshore in a matter of weeks.

Sean is sharing his story as one of thousands helped by a new Inverness centre aimed at cutting hospital waiting times…

‘It will totally change my life’

He waited eight months to have his right hip replaced, rather than two years or more it would have taken previously.

The difference has saved Sean’s job and perhaps his house.

He is one example of the impact of the National Treatment Centre – Highland (NTCH) which opened just over a year ago to address waiting times.

The £48 million Inverness hospital was officially opened in June 2023 by then first minister Humza Yousaf.

It is making significant progress in tackling a backlog of ophthalmic and orthopaedic treatments in the north of Scotland.

Sean said he would have lost his job if he had to wait the expected two years for the procedure.

“It will totally change my life”, he said. “It means I can go back offshore and continue working.”

‘I couldn’t wait any longer’

The grateful patient continued: “I was thinking ‘what am I going to do? Do I need to sell my house?

“I had built up money to get that and I thought I may have to sell my dream.

“I couldn’t wait for this operation any longer. I can’t thank everyone enough.

“When I knew I was coming here I thought I’d won the Lottery.”

What difference is new centre making?

Consultant surgeon and NCTH clinical director Colin McNair said the centre is providing quicker treatment to people in the Highlands and other areas.

“Sean is a prime example of someone who has experienced delays in his own health board and this is a solution.

“He had the procedure within eight months, whereas before he was looking at years.

“Until the centre opened, we were telling people upwards of two years (for an operation).”

How does it work?

Part of a national network of 10 treatment centres, funded by the Scottish Government, NTCH has five operating theatres and 24 beds.

There are also 13 consultation rooms, clinics and outpatient departments.

It provides a range of elective orthopaedic care, including uncomplicated hip and knee replacements, foot, ankle and hand surgery.

It also delivers eye care treatments for conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts.

In its first year, the centre has seen more than 28,500 patients through the front door.

This has involved 1,722 orthopaedic operations, ranging from hip and knee replacement surgery to hand, foot and ankle procedures.

As well as NHS Highland patients, the centre has also treated those from NHS Grampian and NHS Tayside.

‘It’s like a five-star hotel’

The centre’s service manager Tina Monaghan said: “We are all hugely proud of what we have been able to achieve across the north of Scotland in the first year.

“When we recruit to vacant posts that’s going to enable us to reduce waiting lists significantly, particularly in cataract surgery.”

Consultant ophthalmologist Dr Barney Smith, acting head of service for ophthalmology, compared the ‘before and after’ NTCH situation.

“The working environment is much better for staff and has helped recruitment.

“Capacity is hugely better and there is a greater flow of patients.

“It’s better, more efficient and there is real cutting-edge technology and more theatre capacity.

“It has future-proofed ophthalmology services for the ageing population.

“Patients also like the environment. They say it’s like a five-star hotel.

“I was five years at Raigmore and have been here a year and It’s like chalk and cheese.”

‘I’m surprised how quickly I was taken’

Patients using the new centre seem impressed.

Jim Attwood, 72, from Conon Bridge, was referred to the centre a month ago by his optician to check an eye condition.

The retired admin worker in the construction industry was expecting a longer wait.

“I’m sure I would have had to wait a bit longer had this centre not been here.

“You see all sorts of figures quoted for waiting times, so I was surprised how quickly I was taken.”

Retired power station engineer Brian Parry, 83, also from Conon Bridge, waited six months for a cataract operation.

He was having difficulty driving in the dark or dim light.

Treatment centre ‘helping people receive better care’

“I’m from Wales and my sister has been waiting two years for the same operation.

“I was so impressed with the efficiency and the slick operation. It was unbelievable.”

Two further centres will open later this year providing more than 20,000 additional procedures annually once fully operational.