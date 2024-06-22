Buckie offshore worker ‘feels like he won the lottery’ after hip replacement at new Inverness centre ‘saves his career’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Buckie offshore worker ‘feels like he won the lottery’ after hip replacement at new Inverness centre ‘saves his career’

In its first year the national treatment centre has seen more than 28,500 patients as it strives to

By John Ross
Sean Peterson feared he may have to give up his job. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sean Peterson feared he may have to give up his job. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After four years of pain, Sean Peterson feared he may lose his job as he joined the waiting list for a hip replacement operation.

Working offshore as a drilling materials coordinator in the oil industry, the 400 stairs to his desk were becoming increasingly problematic.

As was getting in and out of a helicopter and a survival suit, with painkilling injections and physiotherapy becoming less effective.

Sean, 50, from Buckie, has been off work since April and wasn’t sure when or if he would be back.

Now, after a one-hour operation, he is looking forward to returning offshore in a matter of weeks.

Sean is sharing his story as one of thousands helped by a new Inverness centre aimed at cutting hospital waiting times…

‘It will totally change my life’

He waited eight months to have his right hip replaced, rather than two years or more it would have taken previously.

The difference has saved Sean’s job and perhaps his house.

He is one example of the impact of the National Treatment Centre – Highland (NTCH) which opened just over a year ago to address waiting times.

Sean Peterson feared he may have to give up his job. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The £48 million Inverness hospital was officially opened in June 2023 by then first minister Humza Yousaf.

It is making significant progress in tackling a backlog of ophthalmic and orthopaedic treatments in the north of Scotland.

Sean said he would have lost his job if he had to wait the expected two years for the procedure.

“It will totally change my life”, he said. “It means I can go back offshore and continue working.”

‘I couldn’t wait any longer’

The grateful patient continued: “I was thinking ‘what am I going to do? Do I need to sell my house?

“I had built up money to get that and I thought I may have to sell my dream.

“I couldn’t wait for this operation any longer. I can’t thank everyone enough.

“When I knew I was coming here I thought I’d won the Lottery.”

Humza Yousaf explored the sensory area for children as he opened the centre last year. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

What difference is new centre making?

Consultant surgeon and NCTH clinical director Colin McNair said the centre is providing quicker treatment to people in the Highlands and other areas.

“Sean is a prime example of someone who has experienced delays in his own health board and this is a solution.

“He had the procedure within eight months, whereas before he was looking at years.

“Until the centre opened, we were telling people upwards of two years (for an operation).”

How does it work?

Part of a national network of 10 treatment centres, funded by the Scottish Government, NTCH has five operating theatres and 24 beds.

There are also 13 consultation rooms, clinics and outpatient departments.

It provides a range of elective orthopaedic care, including uncomplicated hip and knee replacements, foot, ankle and hand surgery.

It also delivers eye care treatments for conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts.

Tina Monaghan, service manager, National Treatment Centre Highland, said the team is proud of what has been achieved. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In its first year, the centre has seen more than 28,500 patients through the front door.

This has involved 1,722 orthopaedic operations, ranging from hip and knee replacement surgery to hand, foot and ankle procedures.

As well as NHS Highland patients, the centre has also treated those from NHS Grampian and NHS Tayside.

‘It’s like a five-star hotel’

The centre’s service manager Tina Monaghan said: “We are all hugely proud of what we have been able to achieve across the north of Scotland in the first year.

“When we recruit to vacant posts that’s going to enable us to reduce waiting lists significantly, particularly in cataract surgery.”

Dr Barney Smith said the centre has future-proofed ophthalmology services. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Consultant ophthalmologist Dr Barney Smith, acting head of service for ophthalmology, compared the ‘before and after’ NTCH situation.

“The working environment is much better for staff and has helped recruitment.

“Capacity is hugely better and there is a greater flow of patients.

“It’s better, more efficient and there is real cutting-edge technology and more theatre capacity.

“It has future-proofed ophthalmology services for the ageing population.

“Patients also like the environment. They say it’s like a five-star hotel.

“I was five years at Raigmore and have been here a year and It’s like chalk and cheese.”

‘I’m surprised how quickly I was taken’

Patients using the new centre seem impressed.

Jim Attwood, 72, from Conon Bridge, was referred to the centre a month ago by his optician to check an eye condition.

The retired admin worker in the construction industry was expecting a longer wait.

“I’m sure I would have had to wait a bit longer had this centre not been here.

“You see all sorts of figures quoted for waiting times, so I was surprised how quickly I was taken.”

Jim Attwood having his eyes checked by Katie McMillan, ophthalmic and child health screening assistant. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Retired power station engineer Brian Parry, 83, also from Conon Bridge, waited six months for a cataract operation.

He was having difficulty driving in the dark or dim light.

Treatment centre ‘helping people receive better care’

“I’m from Wales and my sister has been waiting two years for the same operation.

“I was so impressed with the efficiency and the slick operation. It was unbelievable.”

Brian Parry had a cataract operation in the new centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Two further centres will open later this year providing more than 20,000 additional procedures annually once fully operational.

More from Inverness

Andrea Robertson of West Craigs, Inverness - dressed in a white top with spots on the front- at work on one of her Memory Bears.
'It's a privilege': Meet the Inverness woman turning treasured items into meaningful mementos
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Disqualified driver wheelspun past Inverness police officer
Lorna Malicki, centre, holding her son Zander, with wife Kirsty smiling, right.
Alness wife's tribute to 'soul mate' Raigmore nurse and new mum Lorna Malicki
Peer support worker Debbi Fraser at the Discovery College. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Nothing comes close to having that face-to-face connection': Discovery College gets ready to open…
Inverness Sheriff Court, where the winding-up by court order took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 32, in court accused of string of Inverness thefts and break-ins
Smithton Road
Two streets hit in Inverness housebreaking spree
To go with story by Alex Banks. Dows Bar and Bistro was where Nippy Naga was expected to go ahead. Picture shows; Dows Bar and Bistro . Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk man touched a woman in Inverness pub, then remonstrated with bar staff
Highland pride parade in front of Inverness castle.
Which roads will be closed as Highland Pride marches through Inverness?
HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade
Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across…
Ledingham Chalmers' new starts in Inverness: l-r Bethany Chisholm, Eve Cooper, Christina McKerrow, Lisa Sime and Amy Manson. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Ledingham Chalmers enjoying growth spurt in Aberdeen and Inverness

Conversation