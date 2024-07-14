John Aitchison, the Gourdon firefighter who helped set up the Everest fire service and is dedicated to helping earthquake-torn Nepal

Standing in the apocalyptic aftermath of a devastating earthquake was the moment that changed John Aitchison’s life forever.

So deeply moved by the incredible bravery and resilience shown by the people of Nepal following the horrific earthquake in 2015, which claimed the lives of 9,000 people, that the Aberdeenshire firefighter vowed to never give up on the country.

For the past nine years, the father-of-two from Gourdon has worked tirelessly to help the people of Nepal better prepare for any future disaster by returning to the country with repurposed fire kit and humanitarian aid as well as training local emergency responders.

Entire villages wiped out by earthquake

Not only that but John has also helped to set up Everest Fire and Rescue Service which is the first fire and rescue service at the airstrip serving the world’s highest peak, where 50 flights land and take off daily in difficult conditions.

“When I was in Nepal back in 2015, I was going from village to village and there was no-one left as whole villages were wiped out,” says John.

“I just felt that I wanted to go back and help them prepare for the next one because Nepal lies on one of the most active fault lines in the world, so it’s inevitably going to happen again. So it’s about doing what I can to help them prepare better for the next one.”

Compassion is in John’s DNA

John’s incredible journey to Nepal inadvertently began as a young boy when he used to help out at care homes.

“My dad was a social worker and he was on the children’s panel as well,” says John.

“I used to go round old folks homes with him when he was working so I was brought up helping people.”

That natural desire to help people never left John and, after a brief stint at playing the fiddle in a band, he signed up for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I’ve been in the fire service for 21 years now,” says John, 47, who is a watch commander based in Portlethen.

“I’ve got a specialist role now where I train up firefighters across Scotland in urban search and rescue and I’m also trained in trauma care.”

International search and rescue

Everything changed for John when he listened to an inspiring talk delivered by one of his colleagues about the UK’s International Search and Rescue Team (UKISAR) which attends disaster sites across the globe.

After building up his experience in the fire service and undergoing intensive training, John joined UKISAR.

On call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world, John will never forget his deployment to Nepal in 2015 following the catastrophic 7.8-magnitude quake.

“It wasn’t the best of deployments as we got there a bit late in the day,” says John.

“I felt frustrated as it was difficult to get to the places we needed to go in time due to a lack of helicopters and proper logistics.

“We did do a lot of good work but I felt like there was more to be done.”

Opening up about PTSD

Returning home to Aberdeenshire, John couldn’t stop thinking about Nepal.

“It weighed on my mind a lot,” says John.

“I actually got a bit ill after that and was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and depression.

“Trauma wise I had seen more in the fire brigade than I did in Nepal, but I think that was the catalyst that knocked me over the edge a little bit.”

Mental health support for firefighters

John eventually got specialist support at the Rivers Centre in Edinburgh.

“There wasn’t much support back then and there wasn’t much understanding of it,” says John.

“I was kind of in the doldrums for a good few months but I eventually got some treatment at the Rivers Centre and I still keep in contact with them today for advice and support for me and others.”

John, who now runs a peer support group to help other firefighters with their mental health, says returning to Nepal also helped his recovery.

“Part of my therapy was getting back to Nepal, so I try to go back every year,” says John.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service give me repurposed equipment to take over and PPE.”

Everest Fire and Rescue Service

Incredibly modest, it’s clear that one of John’s proudest moments was helping to set up the Everest Fire and Rescue Service.

“Up until last year they couldn’t supply water to the air strip, so this is the first time in nearly 50 years that they’ve had a water supply to the airstrip,” says John.

One of the other special things about the Everest Fire and Rescue Service is that it’s made up mostly of women.

“What makes it even more special is that Sherpa women make up the core of the service as a lot of the men are away being guides on Everest,” says John.

Lifelong commitment to Nepal

Earlier this year, John, who spends all his free time fundraising for Nepal, was back in the country where he helped to set up one of the world’s highest fire stations in Namche.

Selfless to the nth degree, John, who lives with his wife Alison, 49, and their children Eilidh, 19, and Lewis, 15, recently won a Pride of Scotland award for his extraordinary efforts.

But he says his work in Nepal will never be over.

“You can’t rest on your laurels, you’ve got to keep on going,” says John.

For anyone who would like to donate to support John and his work in Nepal go to the website

justgiving.com/page/fireaidnepal

For anyone suffering from PTSD, you can seek help at breathingspace.scot or by calling free on 0800 83 85 87.