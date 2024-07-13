Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne Academy alumni Fraser Fifield talks supporting Skipinnish at Edinburgh Castle, and releasing 11th album

The virtuoso north-east musician is performing on some seriously big stages before next month's release of new album Second Sight.

Fraser Fifield releases his new CD "Second Sight" next month. Pic: Douglas Robertson.
Fraser Fifield releases his new CD "Second Sight" next month. Pic: Douglas Robertson.
By Neil Drysdale

He is somebody who has made the musical journey from working with the Old Blind Dogs to recording a new album called Second Sight.

And, ever since Fraser Fifield met his compatriot Graeme Stephen at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree in the mid-1990s, they have been creating memorable sounds and gracing some of the biggest stages in their homeland and beyond.

Fraser, who was taught to play the pipes at Aboyne Academy, is one of life’s virtuoso performers; a youthful talent who went to the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, even as he was learning to master the saxophone and exploring the low whistle.

As he recalled: “This was just before it was possible to study ‘folk’ music at degree level.”

But nothing hampered his progress as he amassed plenty of experience and established a reputation as being one of the most gifted figures of his generation.

Fraser Fifield is one of the biggest folk talents of his generation. Pic: Archie MacFarlane.

He has never forgotten the benefits of the lunchtime series at the Lemon Tree which was broadcast live on Radio Scotland – and he and Graeme have joined forces with bassist Elie Afif for their new project.

Indeed, they have collaborated on almost everything from being a duo to part of a sextet, immersed in an eclectic variety of ventures during the last 28 years.

It’s exciting to be involved in this

And Second Sight, which is backed by Creative Scotland, is his 11th album and the final part of a trilogy, alongside Secret Path and One Great Circle.

It will be released next month. But Fraser doesn’t have time to rest on his laurels.

Fraser Fifield is a master at whistling up a musical storm. Pic: Douglas Robertson.

It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s the pipes, sax or whistles, this fellow has a skill for making mesmerising music. Somebody once remarked that you could hand him an umbrella and he’d probably manage to get a tune out of it.

And, as you might expect, he is very much in demand on the traditional circuit. So much so that he accompanied Karen Matheson who was supporting the band Skipinnish as they celebrated their 25th anniversary at Edinburgh Castle last night.

He’s on his way to Europe

A few similar high-profile gigs are on his itinerary during what promises to be a busy summer. He will be with Capercaillie on a forthcoming tour of Spain and Switzerland and involved with the Grit Orchestra at the Edinburgh Festival next month.

Oh, and he’s about to go into the third and final year of his artist-in-residency post for Edinburgh University’s Celtic/Scottish Studies department.

Karen Matheson was accompanied by Fraser Fifield at Edinburgh Castle last night, supporting Skipinnish.

Music wasn’t in his DNA. As he said: “It wasn’t a family thing.”

And yet, he has risen to any challenges placed in his way for the last three decades and added: “I’ve pursued a freelance career ever since leaving RSAMD, with a mixture of leading my own groups and playing with a variety of others

It all just seems to click

“Most of the tunes [on Second Sight] are quite simple, because I wanted to leave lots of space for all three of us to interact and knowing Graeme’s capabilities particularly, I was sure he would respond to a freer approach.”

It’s a triumph. But then, nobody will ever accuse Fraser of whistling in the dark.

Further information is available from: www.fraserfifield.com

