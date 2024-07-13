Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour shuts out negatives to focus on winning

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour says tunnel vision is helping him block out the negative noises surrounding the Highland club.

A summer of chaos has seen Duncan Ferguson’s team relegated into League One, several now out-of-contract players blast a lack of communication as they wondered about their futures, and a financial dive towards administration stalled by the hope of fresh investment amid ongoing talks with interested parties.

In March, Highland councillors reversed a decision to give a battery storage farm the go-ahead, which prevented Inverness from landing a £3.4 million sum.

Then the club missed out on a contract with Norwegian renewables company Statkraft, after the two parties failed to agree on a deal for the firm to operate a park and ride at the Caledonian Stadium’s car park during construction of a Loch Ness hydro scheme.

Winger Aaron Doran hit out at the club for twice cancelling his knee operation and not paying for it or rehab, which angered fans and led to fundraising efforts by ex-ICT striker Shane Sutherland and former boss John Robertson.

Before this, Caley Jags’ proposed plans to shift their entire training operation to Kelty in Fife sparked fury, and the idea was soon binned.

Ahead of this Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup group stage opener away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic, fans know the Inverness squad is peppered with players, mainly local, aged 20 or under.

Many supporters have stressed they won’t buy merchandise or season tickets until there is internal change.

Chairman Ross Morrison has stepped down, but chief executive Scot Gardiner remains in situ after tendering his resignation last month.

All in all, it’s been a dreadful time for Inverness. But the focus can, at least in part, return to matters on the park this weekend.

Support ‘will only benefit’ the team

Gilmour says it is important the players don’t get drawn into the discussions which have dominated headlines for many weeks.

He said: “It’s hard to ignore but, as players, we can only control what we can control, and that’s on the pitch.

“If we can get positive results, more and more fans will start backing us.

“It will then only be positive for everyone.

“I only ever focus on the football side of it. That’s the only thing I can control.

“I just try to make the best of each situation and do that for myself as well as for the team.”

Gilmour, who has fully recovered from a knee injury after a summer of rehab, realises there’s disquiet and respects Caley Thistle fans’ decisions either way.

He said: “I won’t be a cheerleader, but if you want to support us then do, and if you don’t, then I understand.

“The players appreciate if the support is there – it will only benefit us.”

Gilmour upbeat for ICT’s youngsters

The 25-year-old former Arsenal youth player hopes the young group of boys given their chance to shine this season can flourish.

Gilmour added: “The boys are working hard. We’ve obviously got a young group now and there’s probably no better time to be a youngster at this club.

“Hopefully they can stake their claims and play in the competitive games.”

Inverness will be scalp for rivals

Drawing Annan in the Premier Sports Cup means Caley Thistle will face the Galabankies at least five times this season.

Their League One campaign starts on August 3 at home to Dumbarton, and Gilmour believes ICT will be there to be shot at as they look for an immediate return to the Championship.

He said: “It will be tough. Every side will want to come out and beat Inverness.

“No disrespect to the other clubs, but we’re probably one of the biggest names in the division.

“We’ll go into every game wanting to win – the aim is nothing less than to finish top.”

After Annan, ICT will play League Two team Bonnyrigg Rose on July 20, League One rivals Arbroath three days later, then Premiership Dundee on July 27, to complete their League Cup group campaign.