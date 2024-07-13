Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour shuts out negatives to focus on winning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour shuts out negatives to focus on winning

Inverness start their competitive season this Saturday away to Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour says tunnel vision is helping him block out the negative noises surrounding the Highland club.

A summer of chaos has seen Duncan Ferguson’s team relegated into League One, several now out-of-contract players blast a lack of communication as they wondered about their futures, and a financial dive towards administration stalled by the hope of fresh investment amid ongoing talks with interested parties.

In March, Highland councillors reversed a decision to give a battery storage farm the go-ahead, which prevented Inverness from landing a £3.4 million sum.

Then the club missed out on a contract with Norwegian renewables company Statkraft, after the two parties failed to agree on a deal for the firm to operate a park and ride at the Caledonian Stadium’s car park during construction of a Loch Ness hydro scheme.

Winger Aaron Doran hit out at the club for twice cancelling his knee operation and not paying for it or rehab, which angered fans and led to fundraising efforts by ex-ICT striker Shane Sutherland and former boss John Robertson.

Ross Morrison resigned as Caley Thistle chairman this summer. Image: SNS.

Before this, Caley Jags’ proposed plans to shift their entire training operation to Kelty in Fife sparked fury, and the idea was soon binned.

Ahead of this Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup group stage opener away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic, fans know the Inverness squad is peppered with players, mainly local, aged 20 or under.

Many supporters have stressed they won’t buy merchandise or season tickets until there is internal change.

Chairman Ross Morrison has stepped down, but chief executive Scot Gardiner remains in situ after tendering his resignation last month. 

All in all, it’s been a dreadful time for Inverness. But the focus can, at least in part, return to matters on the park this weekend.

Support ‘will only benefit’ the team

Gilmour says it is important the players don’t get drawn into the discussions which have dominated headlines for many weeks.

He said: “It’s hard to ignore but, as players, we can only control what we can control, and that’s on the pitch.

“If we can get positive results, more and more fans will start backing us.

“It will then only be positive for everyone.

“I only ever focus on the football side of it. That’s the only thing I can control.

“I just try to make the best of each situation and do that for myself as well as for the team.”

Gilmour, who has fully recovered from a knee injury after a summer of rehab, realises there’s disquiet and respects Caley Thistle fans’ decisions either way.

He said: “I won’t be a cheerleader, but if you want to support us then do, and if you don’t, then I understand.

“The players appreciate if the support is there – it will only benefit us.”

Gilmour upbeat for ICT’s youngsters

The 25-year-old former Arsenal youth player hopes the young group of boys given their chance to shine this season can flourish.

Gilmour added: “The boys are working hard. We’ve obviously got a young group now and there’s probably no better time to be a youngster at this club.

“Hopefully they can stake their claims and play in the competitive games.”

Inverness will be scalp for rivals

Drawing Annan in the Premier Sports Cup means Caley Thistle will face the Galabankies at least five times this season.

Their League One campaign starts on August 3 at home to Dumbarton, and Gilmour believes ICT will be there to be shot at as they look for an immediate return to the Championship.

He said: “It will be tough. Every side will want to come out and beat Inverness.

“No disrespect to the other clubs, but we’re probably one of the biggest names in the division.

“We’ll go into every game wanting to win – the aim is nothing less than to finish top.”

After Annan, ICT will play League Two team Bonnyrigg Rose on July 20, League One rivals Arbroath three days later, then Premiership Dundee on July 27, to complete their League Cup group campaign.

More from Caley Thistle

Ethan Cairns goes on the attack for Inverness against Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges
The lowdown on Caley Thistle's most promising young players
The Caledonian Stadium, home of now League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle issue update on investment talks
Former ICT manager John Robertson with Aaron Doran in 2019. Image: SNS
Last chance to win John Robertson's Scotland top - and help former Caley Thistle…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson hopes for Caley Thistle investment 'within weeks'
Former Inverness number one remains on the look-out for a new club. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock
Former Caley Thistle player Mark Ridgers baffled clubs 'disrespect' goalkeeper role for cash reasons
Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.
Caley Thistle lodge last-ditch appeal to save £3.4m battery farm project
Brora Rangers striker Jordan MacRae wins his header against Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Injury-hit Caley Thistle lose 4-1 to Highland League side Brora Rangers in friendly
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle squad will be stretched to 'maximum' in new season
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson on the sidelines at Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's move for trialists hinges on player exits, says Duncan Ferguson
Raith's Sam Stanton (right) and Inverness defender Remi Savage. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Three key points from Caley Thistle's 1-0 friendly loss at Raith Rovers

Conversation