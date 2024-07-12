Meet the Strathdon man lined up to be the new Lord Mayor of the City of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Strathdon man lined up to be the new Lord Mayor of the City of London

The 55-year-old flits between the UK capital and his native Aberdeenshire and seems equally at home in both settings.

Alastair King is set to become the new Lord Mayor of London in November. Pic supplied by Sophia Mooney.
Alastair King is set to become the new Lord Mayor of London in November. Pic supplied by Sophia Mooney.
By Neil Drysdale

It has grown into such an important role that nobody wants to follow it.

After all, coming after the Lord Mayor’s show is now in the dictionary as a synonym for an anti-climax, a mundane event which happens after a magnificent occasion.

Alastair King laughed at the mention of it and few people are better placed to speak about this subject than this 55-year-old Aberdeenshire stalwart who talked about growing up in the north east of Scotland and relishing his early experiences.

He still splits his time between London and Strathdon – and visits relatives in Banchory and Aboyne – but his calendar promises to be as jam-packed as a Keiller’s factory.

And that’s because Mr King is about to take over as Lord Mayor in Britain’s biggest city.

Aberdeenshire’s Alastair King is poised to become the new Lord Mayor of London. Pic supplied by Sophia Mooney.

Everybody knows the story of Dick Whittington, who lived in the days of Edward III and travelled to London with his cat expecting to find the streets “paved with gold”.

However, as in so many other cases, it’s a myth.

The real Richard Whittington did not hail from a poor family and there is no compelling evidence supporting the stories about his feline companion.

But, none the less, he was a distinguished Lord Mayor.

Alastair is the Sheriff of London

Yet what most definitely isn’t a myth is that Mr King has worked tirelessly for many years, first gaining a position as an alderman – a directly elected role – and subsequently graduating to becoming the Sheriff of London last year.

And what’s more, he has done it in the company of not a cat, but a dog: his “wonderful” four-year-old Italian Greyhound called Florence.

Vincent Keaveny waves from the State Coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show in the London. Pic: Aaron Chown.

Some might imagine it’s a ceremonial post, which allows the incumbent to be conveyed around the City of London in resplendent luxury, attending a plethora of banquets.

But again, this is the stuff of legend as Mr King explained during our Zoom call.

He told me: “As Lord Mayor – and I have to stress it’s still subject to election – you become the global ambassador for the United Kingdom’s financial and professional services and you have to go round the world banging on the right doors.

It’s on behalf of the whole of Britain

“Basically, you are trying to bring as much business as you can into the UK, not just for London, but for Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast, the whole of the country.

“Therefore, it’s very much a nationwide role and I sit on a Scottish Government board – the Financial Services Growth and Development Board [which was launched in 2022].

“So, while there might be a perception in some quarters that the Lord Mayor is solely focused on what’s happening in London, that is simply not the case.”

Alastair King is used to talking to people from all ethnic backgrounds in London. Pic supplied by Sophia Mooney.

Instead, this redoubtable individual makes a habit of returning home whenever he can. He’s not only a Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London, which means he represents King Charles III at some activities – quite literally, a King for a King – but is also the chairman of the British Liver Trust, a cause which he passionately champions.

He said: “It’s a national charity which does a lot of work in relation to both liver cancer and liver disease and we were up in Scotland last month, looking at some robotic diagnostics in Dundee and spending a day at Holyrood.

We talked to many of the MSPs

“We gave liver tests to some of the MSPs and that offered me the chance to talk to some of them and it’s all very useful in building partnerships.

“As Lord Mayor, you also have to come up with a charity partner to raise money during the year [in office] and mine is the Homewards Fund, which is the Prince and Princess of Wales’ charity [a campaign to end homelessness].

“I will be organising a series of events to raise funds for that in 2025.”

A pedestrian is well wrapped up with the London skyline behind him as he crosses Waterloo Bridge

It’s a far cry from his days relishing the rolling hills of Aberdeenshire, but Mr King has never forgotten the virtues of growing up where he did. As he said: “I don’t think I could have got to where I am without working very hard and that’s a great Aberdonian trait.

“We’ll certainly be up there next year because I’m bringing a lot of London Livery Companies to the city and it will be the first time that the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen have hosted these companies, so I’m looking forward to that.

It’s going to be a busy year

“It’s an enormous amount of work to pack into just 12 months, so you have to hit the ground sprinting as much as you possibly can.

“It’s a historical accident that it’s only one year – that is because the Lord Mayor used to be a very powerful position in the Middle Ages and I think the King[s] at the time didn’t want the Lord Mayors to become too powerful, so they limited the term.

“It means that, subject to election, I will become the 696th Lord Major [in November]. There has to be a ratification vote, but that is a hurdle I would expect to clear.”

Alastair King is in his element working with different groups in the City of London. Pic supplied by Sophia Mooney.

Mr King savours the thriving hustle and bustle around him and while there have been financial pressures in the aftermath of Covid and Brexit, he still marvels at the expansion of the City of London even in an economic downturn.

As he said: “It’s an extraordinary city which still has an awful lot to shout about. And it’s still No 1 as a financial and professional services centre.

“About 550,000 worked in the City before Covid and now it’s up to 615,000 [more than twice the population of Aberdeen], so it’s a growing organism, if you like.

I meet Scots here every day

“I meet Scottish people here every day and I’ll be doing some events for the Scottish community. I sit on the trust for the Royal Regiment of Scotland and their pipes and drums will be leading the Lord Mayor’s show.”

And after that? Will he choose to stay in London or return to his roots?

He answered immediately with a quiet insistence which suggested it’s not a difficult decision.

And he told me: “I hope to end my days up there. It’s a precious part of the world to me.

“When I’m finished doing all the things I have to do in London, I’ll move back up. The north-east of Scotland is where I grew up.

“I have never never lost my connection with it.

Nor will he. On the contrary, he is definitely putting the Don into London.

