Caley Thistle issue update on investment talks

Inverness close in on investment, says director, as he pleas with fans to support their young team.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, home of now League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Caledonian Stadium, home of now League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle’s board of directors are urging supporters to show patience as they close in on investment on the eve of the new season.

Inverness kick off their competitive campaign tomorrow away to Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup, which is their first match of meaning since being relegated from the Championship in May.

Several player exits amid lack of communication calls, financial uncertainty, and a proposed training move to Kelty being binned are just a few of the reasons why ICT fans are feeling low.

Club chairman Ross Morrison has stepped down, while under-fire chief executive Scot Gardiner is working after tendering his resignation.

Manager Duncan Ferguson has been forced to run with a largely youth and local squad and is hopeful keen investors could make the difference to him having a budget or not within two or three weeks.

Caley Jags director Panos Thomas. Image: ICTFC

‘Welcome interest’ from investors

Director Panos Thomas has issued a statement to fans, calling on them to stick with their club as the team get set to take on Annan at Galabank.

He said: “Dear supporters, tomorrow marks the start to the new season with a trip to play Annan Athletic in a Premier Sports Cup group stage match.

“It is a tough opening fixture, but one we are looking forward to. We are delighted to see youth being given a chance with several academy players featuring in the squad and we are confident the team is ready to face the first challenge with focus and commitment.

“Invaluable will be the support of our loyal fans, including those who will be travelling to Annan tomorrow, and everyone else in the extended family of the club throughout the season.

“We need you to stay with us as we strive to improve the financial stability of the club.

“In this regard, directors are working tirelessly to attract new investment in the club.

“Indeed, there has been welcome interest and I would ask everyone for their patience as we progress matters.”

Annan Athletic’s Galabank is the first stop of the season for Inverness. Image: SNS

