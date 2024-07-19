Secluded Skye home with mountain and sea views could be your own tranquil escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Secluded Skye home with mountain and sea views could be your own tranquil escape

Idrigill offers a new owner a cosy place to relax.

By Ross Hempseed
Secluded home on the Isle of Skye hits the market. Image: Galbraith.
Secluded home on the Isle of Skye hits the market. Image: Galbraith.

A secluded home on the Isle of Skye has been put up for sale, offering views over the rugged island landscape.

Idrigill is in the north-west of Skye, around four miles from the village of Dunvegan.

Built-in 2006, the property is a far cry from the hustle and bustle and is the perfect place for relaxation and tranquility.

Its elevated location makes the most of far-reaching views out to the Cuillin Hills and beyond to the Small Isles of Rum and Canna.

The home is perched atop a hill with views of the surrounding landscape. Image: Galbraith.

On entry, you are immediately in the sitting room, which features hardwood floors and a wood-burning stove, perfect for those chilly Highland winters.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

The heart of the home is arguably the large kitchen/diner/lounge, with three large windows providing views out over the surrounding landscape.

The kitchen is perfect for cooking up a feast for the family while others entertain themselves in the dining/lounge area.

The dining room/kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

Skye home with far-reaching mountain views

Along from the kitchen is an office and opposite that is a separate toilet and a utility room.

Last on the ground floor is the sunroom, added on in 2016, which makes use of the sunlight and is the ideal place for a summer evening drink.

The sunroom. Image: Galbraith.

The upper floor can be accessed via a staircase in the dining area, with a balcony overlooking the dining area. Opposite are three slanted windows.

The landing overlooking the dining area. Image: Galbraith.

Three bedrooms are upstairs, one with its own en suite, and the other two share the family bathroom. Each bedroom has decent closet space.

Bedroom with views over the mountains. Image: Galbraith.

Outside is a well-maintained garden with a lawn on a slope facing out towards the mountains.

Many potential buyers will no doubt be attracted by the location on the popular and scenic Isle of Skye, whether they’re nature or adventure lovers.

Bedroom with access to an ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

Many outdoor leisure pursuits are available locally, including canoeing, sailing, mountain biking, fishing, hill walking and climbing.

Dunvegan has good shops and local facilities, including a primary school and excellent restaurants such as the award-winning Three Chimneys.

Idrigill is currently listed with Galbraith for £375,000.

Conversation