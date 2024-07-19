Secluded Skye home with mountain and sea views could be your own tranquil escape

A secluded home on the Isle of Skye has been put up for sale, offering views over the rugged island landscape.

Idrigill is in the north-west of Skye, around four miles from the village of Dunvegan.

Built-in 2006, the property is a far cry from the hustle and bustle and is the perfect place for relaxation and tranquility.

Its elevated location makes the most of far-reaching views out to the Cuillin Hills and beyond to the Small Isles of Rum and Canna.

On entry, you are immediately in the sitting room, which features hardwood floors and a wood-burning stove, perfect for those chilly Highland winters.

The heart of the home is arguably the large kitchen/diner/lounge, with three large windows providing views out over the surrounding landscape.

The kitchen is perfect for cooking up a feast for the family while others entertain themselves in the dining/lounge area.

Skye home with far-reaching mountain views

Along from the kitchen is an office and opposite that is a separate toilet and a utility room.

Last on the ground floor is the sunroom, added on in 2016, which makes use of the sunlight and is the ideal place for a summer evening drink.

The upper floor can be accessed via a staircase in the dining area, with a balcony overlooking the dining area. Opposite are three slanted windows.

Three bedrooms are upstairs, one with its own en suite, and the other two share the family bathroom. Each bedroom has decent closet space.

Outside is a well-maintained garden with a lawn on a slope facing out towards the mountains.

Many potential buyers will no doubt be attracted by the location on the popular and scenic Isle of Skye, whether they’re nature or adventure lovers.

Many outdoor leisure pursuits are available locally, including canoeing, sailing, mountain biking, fishing, hill walking and climbing.

Dunvegan has good shops and local facilities, including a primary school and excellent restaurants such as the award-winning Three Chimneys.

Idrigill is currently listed with Galbraith for £375,000.