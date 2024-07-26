GIVEAWAY: Nominate a local community hero to win 2 tickets to a P&J Live show, as we mark venue’s 5th birthday

It might seem hard to believe, but P&J Live is turning five years old this year!

To celebrate, the venue is hosting a Doors Open Day on Tuesday, August 13, where the public will be invited to explore P&J Live, and follow in the footsteps of the stars who have performed there so far.

And to help mark the occasion, P&J Live is giving away two tickets to a P&J Live event of their choice to a lucky community champion, who will be put forward by you, the reader, and selected by our panel of judges.

We’re on the lookout for people from all walks of life who are real local legends in their communities, who you think should be recognised for their efforts.

Be it dedicated community nurses, litter-picking heroes, or local football team organisers who go the extra mile, we’re keen to hear from anyone you think deserves a special treat of a P&J Live show to reward their tireless efforts to make their little corner of the world a better place.

All you need to do is enter your contact details, the person you’d like to nominate, their contact details, confirmation they would like to win the tickets, and why you think they deserve two FREE tickets to the P&J Live here:

What else is happening on the P&J Live’s 5th anniversary Doors Open Day?

As well as the Doors Open Day fun, the public are also invited to attend a special tree-planting ceremony, to continue the Wood Anniversary theme.

Five trees will be planted, with the first four planted by the Lord Provost, a representative from Baker Hughes, a representative from the venue itself, and a representative from the Press and Journal.

And the final, fifth tree will be planted by the lucky community champion who the readers put forward in this article, and the judges select.

Visitors can also participate in a nature trail treasure hunt for the chance to win family tickets to see Elf the Musical at the P&J Live on November 30.

Rob Wicks, managing director of the P&J Live said: “In August 2019 the venue opened its doors to the public for the first time at our preview event, where thousands of people from the community came to see the brand-new venue.

“Much has happened over the first five years, including the Covid pandemic, and we want to take this moment to celebrate the achievements of the venue together with our key stakeholders and the community.

“We also wanted to incorporate our fifth birthday celebrations with our recently-launched sustainability campaign to demonstrate our continued commitment as we work towards various key certifications.

“We believe the inclusion of the nature trail walk and tree planting ceremony will help celebrate our milestone whilst focusing on our environmental responsibility.”

And Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions & marketing at P&J Live added: “We specifically chose this date to coincide with our fifth birthday.

“Being near the end of the summer holidays, we hope it will be a fun and enjoyable experience for the whole family.

“This event is not just about celebrating our milestone but also about engaging with the community and showcasing what P&J Live has to offer.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone for a day filled with memorable moments.”

The details for the day you need to know

The Doors Open and nature walk session will run from 10:30 to 14:30, with the tree planting ceremony scheduled for 12:30.

Tickets for the event will be free and will be available to secure at 10am on Wednesday 24th July 2024 from www.pandjlive.com

