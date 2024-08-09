How friendship with his prostate cancer nurse helps UCAN chief stay committed to the cause

One is a north-east businessman with a gallus streak and a determination to raise funds for a cancer charity.

The other is a nurse, a stalwart quine of the NHS who has spent the last 50 years at the heart of that cherished organisation in the north-east.

Together, they have created an enduring friendship that started during a very stressful period.

Back in 2018, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Kenny Anderson found himself in a bed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, receiving help from the doctors and specialist nurses.

But he wasn’t taking his cancer lying down… in fact, his ambition was to become well enough to allow him to go skiing in France the following month.

And Linda Pennet was one of the staff who talked him through the various medical procedures and put his mind at ease about what was happening

Not that she approved of him going on the piste, of course.

As Linda recalled: “Kenny wanted the messages loud and clear. He said to me: ‘I have two big lugs and one mouth, the lugs are open, but the mouth is shut.

“Where I’m from in Banffshire, that’s what we do – listen first and there’s plenty of time for questions later.’

“I didn’t think he should have gone skiing six weeks after his operation, but he managed, so he must have done what he was told with the exercises.”

At which point, they laughed. And it was clear that this UCAN place is pretty special.

How businessman Kenny Anderson joined the board at UCAN, and his hopes for even better cancer treatments to save patients like him

Kenny was surprised when he was asked if would like to join the board of the organisation. He pointed out he had a tendency for pawky humour and “Dad jokes”, but that merely served as a plus factor for the UCAN chairwoman Justine Royle.

And, in recent months, the chartered surveyor-turned-charity fundraiser has been sounding the clarion call for a major new development at the centre.

It won’t be cheap, and it won’t happen overnight, but it will boost the chances of so many people across the north east making a positive recovery from cancer.

UCAN already introduced robot technology in 2015, but now they have broadened their horizons and are committed to transforming waiting times for patients.

UCAN’s latest appeal for life-saving project that will slash waiting times

Kenny said: “Our appeal is to create a Rapid Diagnostic Centre [RDC], which will be converted from an existing space within Ward 209, whereby UCAN will establish a best-practice international standard one-stop urological cancer centre.

“It will re-define how the consultant urologists, cancer specialist nurses and critical support staff operate to maximise use and effectiveness.

“The appeal is looking to raise £2.5m for the construction, electrical and ventilation work, as well as specialist scanning and other medical equipment.

“There can be a six-week gap between a cancer diagnosis and detailed treatment plan, but this initiative will dramatically reduce patient anxiety and that of their families.

“In terms of ‘bang for your buck’, this facility – when it is open – will have a remarkably positive effect on waiting times, but even more importantly, on life-saving outcomes.

“As somebody who benefited from life-saving robotic surgery for prostate cancer [and whose father died from the same illness in 2004], I am a passionate supporter of UCAN and will do whatever I can to help.”

Kenny brings to UCAN a lifetime of experiences, from distillery guide to CNN pundit

There is no doubting Kenny’s joie de vivre and unalloyed zest for life, nor the eclectic range of interests and intriguing factors which crop up on his cv.

He has been a quantity surveyor, company director, property developer, distillery guide at Glenfarclas, pundit on CNN and Al Jazeera, and a labourer on a concrete bridge.

Married to Judith, with three grown-up children, he lives near Castle Fraser with his wife, their Labrador, Ginny, two horses, two cats and “for some unknown reason”, two tropical fish. And he relishes a good old-fashioned crime novel in his spare time.

However, there’s unlikely to be much for crime novels in the months ahead as the UCAN team do their utmost to spread the appeal across the region.

As Kenny said: “The dedication of all NHS staff is incredible and I’ve witnessed first hand the amazing job they do. Yes, the equipment and training is very expensive, but the consultants and their teams are continually looking to improve things.

“As a charity, UCAN enhances what can be done by offering a higher level of service and expertise than would be the norm in the NHS. And it has a wonderful working relationship with NHS Grampian and the patients from all over the north.”

Kenny and Linda’s shared bond from different sides of ARI

But we started with Kenny and Linda, so what do they think of each other in their very contrasting roles at ARI? As you might expect, there’s a shared bond.

Kenny said: “You cannot put a value on this level of dedication. Linda was the specialist nurse assigned to me and she took the time to get to know me and we quickly enjoyed our frank, matter-of-fact discussions and advice, often with some humour thrown in.

“Linda was at UCAN from its inception and she has helped thousands of people through a very scary period of their life.

“And, in doing so, she has amassed experience and knowledge that it is impossible to place a monetary value on. 50 years and counting. That is some commitment.”

Linda, for her part, is one of those redoubtable down-to-earth angels without whom the world would stop spinning on its axis.

She said: “It’s a privilege to be here. If I’ve helped people get through difficult times and guided them towards the best chance of recovery, I’m overwhelmed.

“Everyone is different and some need more gentle reassurance, but we have wonderful patients and we are so lucky to be working in a ‘Gold Standard’ urology service.

“We listen to accents from all over the world, including Highland, Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles… and even the ‘odd’ Banffshire one with jokes of dubious quality.”

No prizes for guessing whom she was talking about.

Details of the appeal are available at www.ucanaberdeen.com/rdcappeal