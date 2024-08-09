Meet the chefs at the new Captain’s Galley restaurant at Whitehills Marina and see the incredible dishes

Whitehills Marina houses moored boats aplenty – something that anyone who has visited the stunning location will know all too well.

But there’s a building that has added to its appeal for a number of years, a restaurant now known as Captain’s Galley.

Formerly named The Galley and The Harbour Galley, the premises laid empty for roughly six months after it closed back in January.

However, a group of local business people quickly got together and agreed to invest in its restoration “as it was the main hub of the harbour area of the village.”

It was soon renamed Captain’s Galley as the investors all had an association with the fishing industry, past and present.

Then the refurbishment started and the search was on for a chef and front-of-house.

Meet (some of) the faces behind the new Captain’s Galley in Whitehills

After some advertising, recommendations and discussions, Ileana Green was selected as its new chef and manageress assisted by front-of-house lead, Chloe Cowie.

Ileana – who is is qualified in food and beverage management and has an international diploma through Protea – has lived in the country for the past 10 years.

The 46-year-old moved to Scotland for exposure to its cuisine, and wanted to join the restaurant team as she was “seeking a new challenge.”

I asked what else drove the decision.

She added: “The thrill of getting my food ideas out to the public as I have so many great dishes I want to try out.

“The Galley had a good reputation in the village before. [I saw it as] a blank canvas to make a mark with high-quality local produce and fine wines at affordable prices, giving the locals a good food and wine experience.”

The new team also consists of a seven-strong kitchen brigade – three chefs and four kitchen assistants – plus seven front-of-house members.

‘The menu has totally changed,’ Chloe reveals

All the food at Captain’s Galley is fresh and supplied by known, premium and local suppliers and businesses of the investors.

They include Downies of Whitehills, John Stewart Butchers (Banff) and Gauld’s Fruit & Veg (Portsoy).

Menu prices range from £6.95 to £29.95.

Chloe says: “The menu has totally changed with Ileana having her own twist on dishes, catering for most needs and dietary requirements.”

Dishes include pan seared scallops, teriyaki chicken satay, monkfish, a mixed grill, and a spiced apple crumble and walnut cheesecake.

There are a range of options for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners, as well as afternoon teas. Plus, children under 10 eat free with every adult meal ordered.

What else do I need to know about the Whitehills Marina venue?

The keys to the premises were handed over to the investors on Monday, May 6.

A ‘soft opening’ for roughly 50 family, friends and guests was held on Thursday, June 13 before the official reopening two days later.

“A tremendous amount of work was done in a short space of time with new staff, suppliers and the kitchen being totally refurbished,” adds Ileana.

The Captain’s Galley, located on Harbour Place, can seat 60 inside and 20 outside (where dogs are welcome).

Kitchen hours are 10.30am to 8.30pm daily, and the restaurant is licensed until 11pm.

Captain’s Galley wouldn’t be here without local business people and community

Ileana said: “The Captain’s Galley belongs to the village and is successfully managed by a board of elected commissioners.

“It plays a very important part of the harbour and village.

“The location of Captain’s Galley is very tranquil. [You can] sit and listen to the sea and the shackles of the yachts.

“It’s very relaxing watching the comings and goings of the marina yachts and creel boats landing their catch.

“Whitehills is also very fortunate to have a local built skiff which can be seen rowing most evenings, facing the elements expertly skippered by local man Alastair Wiseman.”

Looking ahead, Ileana, Chloe and the staff hope to “make the Captain’s Galley a great and happy environment”.

“Because its new, we can create something amazing.”