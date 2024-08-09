Meet the chefs at the new Captain’s Galley restaurant at Whitehills Marina and see the incredible dishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Meet the chefs at the new Captain’s Galley restaurant at Whitehills Marina and see the incredible dishes

Located on Harbour Place, the well-loved restaurant has reopened its doors.

From left, Chloe Cowie and Ileana Green. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
From left, Chloe Cowie and Ileana Green. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Whitehills Marina houses moored boats aplenty – something that anyone who has visited the stunning location will know all too well.

But there’s a building that has added to its appeal for a number of years, a restaurant now known as Captain’s Galley.

Whitehills Marina.

Formerly named The Galley and The Harbour Galley, the premises laid empty for roughly six months after it closed back in January.

However, a group of local business people quickly got together and agreed to invest in its restoration “as it was the main hub of the harbour area of the village.”

Outside Captain’s Galley.
Diners can admire the stunning harbour.

It was soon renamed Captain’s Galley as the investors all had an association with the fishing industry, past and present.

Then the refurbishment started and the search was on for a chef and front-of-house.

Meet (some of) the faces behind the new Captain’s Galley in Whitehills

After some advertising, recommendations and discussions, Ileana Green was selected as its new chef and manageress assisted by front-of-house lead, Chloe Cowie.

Front-of-house lead, Chloe.

Ileana – who is is qualified in food and beverage management and has an international diploma through Protea – has lived in the country for the past 10 years.

The 46-year-old moved to Scotland for exposure to its cuisine, and wanted to join the restaurant team as she was “seeking a new challenge.”

Ileana preparing a dish on the new menu.
The experienced chef has lived in Scotland for a decade.

I asked what else drove the decision.

She added: “The thrill of getting my food ideas out to the public as I have so many great dishes I want to try out.

“The Galley had a good reputation in the village before. [I saw it as] a blank canvas to make a mark with high-quality local produce and fine wines at affordable prices, giving the locals a good food and wine experience.”

The new team also consists of a seven-strong kitchen brigade – three chefs and four kitchen assistants – plus seven front-of-house members.

Kierra Allan.

‘The menu has totally changed,’ Chloe reveals

All the food at Captain’s Galley is fresh and supplied by known, premium and local suppliers and businesses of the investors.

They include Downies of Whitehills, John Stewart Butchers (Banff) and Gauld’s Fruit & Veg (Portsoy).

A lamb dish.

Menu prices range from £6.95 to £29.95.

Chloe says: “The menu has totally changed with Ileana having her own twist on dishes, catering for most needs and dietary requirements.”

The kitchen has been fitted with new equipment.

Dishes include pan seared scallops, teriyaki chicken satay, monkfish, a mixed grill, and a spiced apple crumble and walnut cheesecake.

There are a range of options for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners, as well as afternoon teas. Plus, children under 10 eat free with every adult meal ordered.

What else do I need to know about the Whitehills Marina venue?

The keys to the premises were handed over to the investors on Monday, May 6.

A ‘soft opening’ for roughly 50 family, friends and guests was held on Thursday, June 13 before the official reopening two days later.

The new team are in the capable hands of Chloe and Ileana.

“A tremendous amount of work was done in a short space of time with new staff, suppliers and the kitchen being totally refurbished,” adds Ileana.

The Captain’s Galley, located on Harbour Place, can seat 60 inside and 20 outside (where dogs are welcome).

Inside the restaurant.
Captain’s Galley offers superb views of the harbour.

Kitchen hours are 10.30am to 8.30pm daily, and the restaurant is licensed until 11pm.

Captain’s Galley wouldn’t be here without local business people and community

Ileana said: “The Captain’s Galley belongs to the village and is successfully managed by a board of elected commissioners.

“It plays a very important part of the harbour and village.

The interior features old photographs.

“The location of Captain’s Galley is very tranquil. [You can] sit and listen to the sea and the shackles of the yachts.

“It’s very relaxing watching the comings and goings of the marina yachts and creel boats landing their catch.

Whitehills Marina.

“Whitehills is also very fortunate to have a local built skiff which can be seen rowing most evenings, facing the elements expertly skippered by local man Alastair Wiseman.”

Looking ahead, Ileana, Chloe and the staff hope to “make the Captain’s Galley a great and happy environment”.

“Because its new, we can create something amazing.”

More from Food and Drink

Carol Wilson, left, and Lynette Smith. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Mam would be so proud': Mum of 4 toasts her Keith café going from…
Khalid Elmourei
Mediterranean restaurant to bring new flavours to Elgin as 'eyesore' offices to be transformed
IV10 is well-known for its mouth-watering dishes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Where to eat and drink if you're taking a trip to Fortrose or Rosemarkie
Pranee Marsh with her son Stephen, husband Thomas and daughter Sara. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pranee's Thai Kitchen: The Facebook cooking group turned booming Banchory caterer
Anti pasti at Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Restaurant review: Speaking of love in Oban's Kaina Italian Kitchen
Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
Northern Fish Restaurant owner makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close much-loved 101-year-old Elgin takeaway
Madame Mew's is located on Summer Street in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Does a taste of Thailand await at Madame Mew's in Aberdeen?
Castleton Farm preserves.
Turriff Show 2024: 9 food and drink stalls to pay a visit to
Wark Farm pies, produced near Alford.
North-east's rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show
Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple's 25th wedding anniversary

Conversation