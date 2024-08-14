As seen on screen: Map of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands & Islands filming locations

From Skyfall to Harry Potter – there are many filming locations from around Aberdeenshire and the Highlands and Islands which have featured on the big screen many times.

More places than you might realise appear in both big name productions, as well as smaller independent ones.

And it’s not just film, TV series such as The Crown, Outlander and of course Shetland have all featured locations that we know and love.

We’ve taken a look at what has been filmed around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands and created a map with around 100 locations.

One location which has appeared repeatedly on screen is Ardverikie Estate, near Newtonmore in the Highlands.

The estate was used as the filming location for the fictional Glenbogie Estate in the BBC series Monarch of the Glen.

It also had a starring role in Mrs Brown, and stood in for Balmoral in the Netflix drama The Crown. Ardverikie is also popular with 007, with some scenes from No Time To Die being shot there.

What has been filmed around the north and north-east?

Meanwhile, Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird turned to Aberdeen when making Tetris.

The movie, which starred Taron Egerton, famously featured the Aberdeen University Zoology building, which became the ELORG HQ.

More recently filming has taken place in the city for BBC series Granite Harbour, with the harbour and beach appearing in the drama.

And in the Western Isles the Isle of Lewis was the location for 2021’s Nobody Has To Know by Belgian filmmaker Bouli Lanners.

Of course there’s one location our film map wouldn’t be complete without.

Beloved by wizards and muggles alike, Glenfinnan Viaduct has appeared in several Harry Potter films, as well as Monarch of the Glen, The Crown and Stone of Destiny.