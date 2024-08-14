Seal pup found on Stonehaven beach put down as police launch probe

An injured seal pup has been put down after it was found injured in Stonehaven.

The animal was discovered on the coastal town’s beach on Tuesday.

Despite the efforts of the rescue team, the decision was made euthanise the seal after vets decided the animals injuries were too severe.

The young seal pup was found on a busy stretch of the beach and was then reported to the BDLMR (British Drivers Marine Life Rescue) hotline.

A spokesperson for BDMLR said: “We are unable to say if the blood on the animal was caused by abuse.

“The young common seal pup was found on a busy part of the beach and reported to our rescue hotline.

“A BDMLR volunteer arrived on scene and found the pup to be very underweight and with some blood around its mouth.

“The seal was taken to a local veterinary practice and upon examination was found to have ulcerations inside its mouth, which is something we are seeing in a lot of young common seals, not just in Scotland but around the UK.

“At this time of year there are young seals coming onto the beach to rest, if anyone comes across a seal on land they should not approach it.

“Keep children away and dogs on leads, and call BDMLR or the Scottish SPCA for help or advice.”

‘Enquiries are ongoing’ into full circumstances

The incident was later reported to police.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 13 August, we received a report of an injured seal at Stonehaven beach.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”