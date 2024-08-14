Seal pup found on Stonehaven beach put down as police launch probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seal pup found on Stonehaven beach put down as police launch probe

Volunteers at the scene said the seal was 'very underweight' and had blood around its mouth.

By Ena Saracevic
Injured seal in a cage
Warning - this article contains images that some readers may find distressing. Image: BDMLR

An injured seal pup has been put down after it was found injured in Stonehaven.

The animal was discovered on the coastal town’s beach on Tuesday.

Despite the efforts of the rescue team, the decision was made euthanise the seal after vets decided the animals injuries were too severe.

The young seal pup was found on a busy stretch of the beach and was then reported to the BDLMR (British Drivers Marine Life Rescue) hotline.

The seal was put down after vets said its injuries were too severe. Image: BDMLR

A spokesperson for BDMLR said: “We are unable to say if the blood on the animal was caused by abuse.

“The young common seal pup was found on a busy part of the beach and reported to our rescue hotline.

“A BDMLR volunteer arrived on scene and found the pup to be very underweight and with some blood around its mouth.

“The seal was taken to a local veterinary practice and upon examination was found to have ulcerations inside its mouth, which is something we are seeing in a lot of young common seals, not just in Scotland but around the UK.

“At this time of year there are young seals coming onto the beach to rest, if anyone comes across a seal on land they should not approach it.

“Keep children away and dogs on leads, and call BDMLR or the Scottish SPCA for help or advice.”

‘Enquiries are ongoing’ into full circumstances

The incident was later reported to police.

A police spokesperson said:  “Around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 13 August, we received a report of an injured seal at Stonehaven beach.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

