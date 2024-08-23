Revealed: When abandoned Leanchoil Hospital in Forres could open its doors once again

Campaigners plotting the restoration of the abandoned Leanchoil Hospital in Forres believe their £5 million vision could be a template for communities across Scotland to follow.

The Victorian complex was closed in 2018 with NHS Grampian saying the buildings were unfit for purpose and too costly to upgrade.

Instead of letting the B-listed buildings crumble, locals have stepped up to draw up a new vision for the grounds.

Initial plans have now been submitted for the former Leanchoil Hospital to be transformed into a specialist immersive classroom and training room, a Stem classroom for three to eight-year-olds, a digital health support facility and cafe.

Meanwhile, the former maternity unit could be demolished with stonework used to build a 38-unit supported accommodation building for Hanover Scotland.

The Leanchoil Trust says the project could soon become a template for others across the country.

Timeline to reopen doors at Leanchoil Hospital

Leanchoil Trust chairwoman Marianne Nicolson’s connection with the Forres hospital stretches back decades.

The former professor of oncology at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, who continues to work part-time at Raigmore, was born in the maternity unit and had her tonsils removed at the hospital when she was five.

The campaigner told the Press and Journal a full planning application is expected to be submitted in the coming months.

If planning permission is secured early next year then the trust hopes building can begin in 2026 with the doors opening the following year.

Mrs Nicolson explained the decision for Erskine to pull out and instead open its veteran’s centre in the town centre had not affected the group.

She said: “We’re not concerned about the fact that Erskine has decided to move elsewhere, despite what some people think.

“Our other partners, including Hanover Scotland, are still totally committed and it means Erskine isn’t going to be taking up a lot of the space.

“It’s a beautiful nine-acre site and we’ve still got a range of activities planned for it.”

Why Leanchoil Hospital project could be example for others to follow

Leanchoil Hospital is just one of many NHS hospitals across Scotland that have been closed as health services adapt to the 21st Century.

In a community like Forres, the historic building could risk becoming an eyesore if allowed to crumble and be forgotten over time.

Campaigners have already secured £440,000 from the Scottish Land Fund, nearly £100,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund and £15,000 from the Pilgrim Trust among other grants.

It is hoped further cash will be able to be secured once planning permission is secured for the development.

Mrs Nicolson explained the ambitious project is being watched by other communities eager to revitalise abandoned buildings where they live.

She said: “I’ve worked in the NHS forever, so I know how difficult it is for cottage hospitals at the moment.

“We believe this can be a blueprint for other cottage hospitals. I know the Insch hospital project and others are watching us carefully.

“If we can do this, and we believe we can, then it could absolutely be a template for other communities across the north of Scotland and elsewhere to redevelop old hospitals and other buildings.”

Honouring Leanchoil legacy

Leanchoil Hospital opened its doors in Forres in 1892 after being principally financed by Lord Strathcona.

It relied on generous donations from locals until it joined the NHS more than 50 years later in 1948.

A board honouring donors still stands inside the now boarded-up front door of the hospital next to a bench also gifted by locals.

Mrs Nicolson stressed descendants of those who helped build Leanchoil would be given the opportunity to be part of its future.

She said: “We’ve been hugely moved by how warm and positive the people of Forres and district feel about Leanchoil. It’s clear there is a real connection and people are very supportive.

“People gave huge sums of money to the hospital too. Some of their descendants will undoubtedly still live in the area. We need to respect that.”

