Interview: Alan Cumming is relishing visit to Braemar and his role in The Traitors, but still curses ‘The Vow’ from 2014

The award-winning actor and writer has appeared in everything from James Bond to Broadway and talked about his love of variety.

Alan Cumming is swapping Broadway for Braemar on September 22. Image: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock.
By Neil Drysdale

Alan Cumming’s CV is a thing of wonder; a bewildering variety of films, TV series, voiceovers, musical roles, cameos and compelling comic turns.

The Aberfeldy-born all-rounder has been in a James Bond film – Goldeneye – and illuminated successful movie franchises such as Spy Kids.

He has won a Tony award for starring on Broadway in Cabaret, gained Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work in the drama series The Good Wife and presents the American version of the hit show The Traitors.

We caught up with Alan for a chat ahead of his visit to Braemar in late September…

The High Life suits Alan

Some others approaching 60 – Alan reaches that milestone next January – might consider slowing down, but if anything, the opposite seems to be the case with this multi-faceted performer.

Currently he’s making a film with Brian Cox, creating a stage version of the cult TV series The High Life with Forbes Masson and flitting between the States and Scotland so often that he must have racked up plenty of frequent flier air miles.

Alan Cumming has gained a string of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work in the US.

And yet, he’s still a bundle of effervescent energy, prepared to talk about art, politics, sport… almost everything under the sun as he gets ready to travel to Braemar for the A-list Literary Festival at the Fife Arms from September 20-22, where he will chat about his action-packed life and times with the ubiquitous Fiona Kennedy.

Returning to the NE is a pleasure

He told me: “I’m very excited to be coming back to beautiful Braemar. I was last in the north-east at the end of last year when I rented Fyvie Castle for a friends and family gathering and, the year before, I performed Burn [the solo dance piece which he did about Robert Burns] at the Theatre Royal in Aberdeen.

“I had a great week there, and stayed for a couple of nights at the Fife Arms, so I am looking forward to returning to that lovely hotel.”

Anybody who lives a nighthawk existence and channel-hops around old TV programmes from the 1980s and 1990s will have caught up with Alan at some stage, whether in Scottish staples Taggart and Take the High Road or such eclectic offerings as Rik Mayall Presents, Black Beauty, Blind Date or The Invasion of the Comic Tomatoes.

So one can understand why he “hated” being asked to name his favourite performances from a career with – as you might say – more roles than your average Greggs.

Spy Kids was a lot of fun

Yet, as he said: “I’ve played so many people and creatures and I also don’t ever hang on to them, but am always moving on to the next person I am going to inhabit.

“For me, it’s actually more important the kind of experience that I have on a set. That’s what I remember. Hopefully, it was a happy one, with kind people and it felt fun to come to work every day.

Alan Cumming was in Paris in the build-up to the Olympics. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.

“But I suppose the characters from The High Life are in my mind again because we are working on a musical of the show for the National Theatre of Scotland and revisiting them has been such fun.

‘I love being the castle daddy’

“I also really like Mr Floop from the Spy Kids movies. He touched the hearts of many kids who are now young adults and so many people approach me in such a different way if they have watched those films.

“I’m very much enjoying the character I play on the US Traitors. I know I’m officially the host of the show, but I’m acting my socks off and I love being the castle daddy.”

Alan Cumming and Nicola Sturgeon campaigned together during the independence referendum in 2014.

There’s an ebullience and joie de vivre about Alan in his myriad pursuits, but he realises we are fast approaching the 10th anniversary of the Scottish independence referendum, where he joined Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in campaigning for a Yes vote.

Even now, a decade after the status quo was maintained on September 18 by 55%-45%, he laments what he regards as the false pledges delivered by pro-unionists.

‘How much derision do we need?’

He said: “I think what is more important to remember are the promises made to us right before the vote, the so-called Vow [in the Daily Record] that basically promised many more powers to the Scottish parliament and eventually a form of federalism.

Brian Cox is working on a new film with his compatriot and fellow independence supporter Alan Cumming. Image: PA.

“Obviously, this was designed to make people think: ‘Why risk independence when they are basically going to give us the same powers?’

“Of course, that didn’t happen. Instead, we were taken out of Europe against our will and the will of the Scottish people is constantly being ignored and rejected when laws passed by the Scottish parliament are struck down by Westminster.

“How much derision and betrayal do we need to feel before we demand respect and the right to make all of our own decisions in Scotland? It blows my mind.”

Alan Cumming attended “The Fabulous Four” screening in New York. Image: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock.

Alan isn’t somebody to throw in the towel in arguing for his beliefs. He might be frustrated at how arts and culture organisations always seem to be an easy target for parties of all political persuasions whenever they need to trim their budgets.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t keep championing the need for greater investment and for youngsters from all backgrounds to have access to opportunities.

Look what the arts does for morale

He said: “It’s sad that the arts is the first area to be hit by cuts when we need to pull in the purse strings, but is also the first area we turn to in times of crisis.

“Look at Covid, and how much we relied on artists and performers to entertain us, help raise money and try and make sense of what was happening to all of us.

“We constantly have to remind everyone how vital the arts are to our lives and I find that really annoying. I guess because its worth can’t be quantified in spreadsheets, but rather through imagination and inspiration, people find it difficult to remember.”

Alan Cumming and Brian Cox are working on a new film about a whisky distillery.

And yet, despite these concerns, Alan has hardly been busier and is continuing his transatlantic sojourns to be involved in a diverse range of new ventures.

He explained: “Right now, I am making a film near Glasgow with Brian Cox. He’s directing and we are playing brothers who have a family distillery.

Local Hero meets Whisky Galore

“It’s a lovely film about the way you can’t run from your past, and how Scotland is a sort of siren, pulling you back home. I know that’s how it feels to me too.

“After that, I am doing some concerts in America and making another film in Scotland about the poet Jorge Luis Borges.”

Alan Cumming at an award ceremony in Beverly Hills in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

The latter’s the fellow who once memorably described the Falklands conflict as being “a fight between two bald men arguing over a comb”.

It’s the sort of witticism which you can imagine Alan delivering on stage. He’s living his own High Life at the moment and there’s no sign of him being grounded any time soon.

Further details on the Braemar Literary Festival can be found at: www.braemarliteraryfestival.co.uk

