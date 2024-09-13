Council vows to avoid ‘another Resident X situation’ with new Aberdeen market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council vows to avoid ‘another Resident X situation’ with new Aberdeen market

Aberdeen leaders are being urged to consider the risks they are taking with the new food and drink market to avoid making the "same mistake" they did with failed Resident X.

By Denny Andonova
The similarities between the failed Resident X and upcoming new market have raised concerns at Aberdeen's Town House.
The similarities between the failed Resident X and upcoming new market have raised concerns at Aberdeen's Town House.

City chiefs have been urged to learn from the failure of Resident X so they don’t end up in the “same mess” with the new Aberdeen market.

The fate of the crisis-torn food hall at Marischal Square has cast a shadow over the upcoming destination venue.

Council-owned Resident X opened last January.

It was hoped the neon-themed attraction would become a mecca for independent traders and bring scores of visitors into the heart of Aberdeen.

But after two turbulent years – and a change of operator – it is now lying empty.

Andy Eager and Ryan Clark have given up Resident X with the venue now closing.
Andy Eager and Ryan Clark took over Resident X after the previous operators called it quits within months of collecting the keys for the venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Dejected business bosses told us there was not enough footfall in the area to keep the financial black hole going.

And the similarities between the failed food hall and the market linking Union Street and The Green have now raised some red flags in the Town House…

‘We can’t make the same mistake with Aberdeen market’

The £50 million development linking Union Street and The Green is already under construction, with operators McGinty’s Group poised to take the keys once completed.

It’s hoped the attraction will transform the city centre’s fortunes and bring more people to the struggling high street.

Workers will soon begin the construction of the new food and drink market.
Space for market stalls will be carved out of the Green in Aberdeen as part of the £40m plans.
This is how the market will look once completed.

City leaders were yesterday told that everything was going to plan with the project, with the opening date set for 2027.

And while the “mainly positive” update was welcomed during these crunch talks, opposition councillors questioned whether it could end up being another white elephant.

The closure of Resident X appeared to have struck a chord with councillor M Tauqeer Malik – who urged the authority to evaluate all the risks before moving forward.

Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik.
Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We do not want another Resident X situation – and we must learn from it,” he lamented.

“It is essential that the council truly understand the risk with the proposed lease, and we would expected that it is brought before us before it is agreed.

“We understand that this project was based on stimulating Union Street, but we need to understand the rental income and how much the council will obtain from the operators.

“It’s important that we don’t make another mistake like Resident X – we cannot go into this kind of mess again.”

The front page of The Press and Journal when McGinty’s Group was chosen to take the helm of the Aberdeen market.

‘There are so many questions around Aberdeen market’

Mr Malik requested assurances that the council will be protected should there be any issues.

And Labour’s Simon Watson added: “It is the legacy of Resident X that is at the forefront of our minds when we are looking at where we are with the new market.

“There are so many questions out there –  what if the units aren’t let, what if the operator pulls out, where is the council going to lie in this major capital project?

“I do appreciate the skill and the diligence of officers who are trying to make sure everything happens smoothly – but there are factors outside of our control.

“And as councillors we would be held accountable for the decisions we are making.”

What do YOU think will make the new Aberdeen market a success? Let us know in our comments section below

New market ‘not about lining our pockets’

Bouncing off the remarks, the SNP’s finance convener Alex McLellan stressed that the new development was conjured up to boost the city centre rather than council coffers.

Finance convener Alex McLellan.

He said: “We trust the professionals to do the best deal for the council to achieve best value – and they have my faith that this is exactly what they would achieve.

“We need to be realistic about what the purpose of the market is – it is to stimulate the local economy and create an environment for small businesses that people can enjoy.

“It wasn’t seen as a massive money-maker for the local authority.”

And what about Cafe 52 delays?

Meanwhile, the months-long saga surrounding the Cafe 52 pavilion, which caused delays to the market project, was discussed in private.

The hut was removed to allow construction traffic to get to the site, after a legal fight from owner Steve Bothwell.

The pavillion has now been fully removed.

Mr Watson requested an update on the situation as he queried the redevelopment of the streets between the new market and Guild Street.

He voiced worries it had been delayed “potentially into the never, never”.

But officers told him this would be completed after the construction work.

