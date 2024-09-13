Aberdeen make-up artist shares her 12 best beauty dupes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen make-up artist shares her 12 best beauty dupes

Bekah Cran says there's some incredible make-up dupes on the high street that can save us all a fortune.

By Rosemary Lowne
Bekah Cran says there are some amazing beauty products that don't cost a fortune.
Bekah Cran says there are some amazing beauty products that don't cost a fortune. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There’s no better feeling than finding amazing beauty products for a bargain price.

And someone who knows about the best beauty dupes is Aberdeen based make-up artist and educator Bekah Cran.

“Some of the high end products aren’t worth it at all,” says Bekah, 24, who has been a make-up artist for over eight years.

“Some of the products you can find in the likes of Boots and Superdrug are just as good as the expensive products if not better.”

Today she opens up her make-up bag and shares her favourite dupes which won’t break the bank.

Bekah loves finding good beauty products which don’t break the bank. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

1: Bronzing drops 

Bekah says the e.l.f Bronzing Drops are just as good as a similar product from Drunk Elephant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops (£35 at Boots) 

Save: e.l.f Bronzing drops (£11.99 at Superdrug)

Bekah’s pick: Liquid bronzing drops are great as you mix them in with your moisturiser and it gives you a bronze glow. The Drunk Elephant drops have went viral but I would say that the e.l.f drops are just as good. They give you a glow like you’ve been abroad.

2: Foundation

Bekahs says the Maybelline skin tint is an amazing dupe for the Fenty Beauty Skin Tint. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Fenty Beauty Skin Tint Eaze Drop Blurring foundation (£23.20 at Boots)

Save: Maybelline Super Stay Skin Tint Foundation (£13.99 at Boots)

Bekah’s pick: The Maybelline Skin Tint is so good and gives great coverage. I prefer the Maybelline product over the similar Fenty skin tint as it’s so good.

3: Complexion boosters

Bekah swears by the e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter (£39 at John Lewis)

Save: e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter (£15 at Superdrug)

Bekah’s pick: The e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter is basically the exact same as the Charlotte Tilbury version and it’s less than half the price. I think the e.l.f product is nicer and the colours are better. A lot of the Charlotte Tilbury shades are orange but the e.l.f shades are bronzy and have undertones to match your skin. If people want minimal coverage they’ll use it instead of a foundation but you can also put it on under your foundation to make your foundation really glowy.

4: Colour correcting concealers 

Bekah loves the NYX Pro Fix Stick. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Huda Beauty Color Corrector (£20.80 at Boots)

Save: NYX Pro Fix Stick (£6.99 at Superdrug)

Bekah’s pick: Colour correctors are great for people with darker skin tones. I really like both of these products but the NYX one is just as good and it’s so much cheaper. I like their sticks because they have undertones to match darker complexions.

5: Creamy concealers

HNB is one of Bekah’s favourite affordable brands. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Two faced Born This Way Multi-use Sculpting Concealer (£27.90 from Boots) 

Save: HNB Cosmetics Soft Focus Airbrush Concealer (£5.28 from TikTok shop)

Bekah’s pick: I do love the Too Faced concealer, it’s my favourite but HNB have a great dupe which you can buy on TikTok shop for around £5 which is amazing.

6: Liquid blusher

Bekah says you can’t go wrong with e.l.f make-up which is more affordable than high end brands. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand (£30 at Sephora UK)

Save: e.l.f Halo Glow Beauty Wand (£9 at Superdrug)

Bekah’s pick: When it comes to liquid blush I absolutely love the e.l.f Halo Glow Wand – it’s a great dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury product. If you put them both on your skin and ask someone what blush is high end, they would never know.

7: Lip oils

Bekah isn’t a fan of the Dior lip oil. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil (£33 at John Lewis)

Save: NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Lip Gloss (£7.99 at Boots)

Bekah’s pick: I only have one Dior Lip Oil and I would not buy any more as it has a toothpaste smell but not one you want on your lips all day. I prefer the NYX lip oils, I’ve got about four in my kit. Lip oils are in fashion right now. They basically make your lips quite shiny and keep them nourished.

8: Lip gloss

Bekah loves the Maybelline lip gloss. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer (£15.20 at Boots)

Save: Lip Lifter Gloss by Maybelline (£8.99 at Superdrug)

Bekah’s pick: I’ve got about six Fenty Beauty lip glosses in my kit but Maybelline have come out with lip glosses which are amazing. The shades are so similar to the Fenty glosses. I’m sure you get more product in the Maybelline gloss too.

9: Eyeshadow palettes

Bekah rates the BPerfect eyeshadow palette. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Makeup by Mario eyeshadow palette (£55 at Sephora UK)

Save: BPerfect Mini Mattes Palette (£14.95 at BPerfect)

Bekah’s pick: I love the BPerfect palette as it’s so much cheaper than the Makeup by Mario palette and I think it’s just as good. It’s really long lasting but it’s worth having an eyeshadow base or primer underneath it so the eyeshadow sticks.

10: Make-up brushes

The Peaches & Cream brushes are Bekah’s favourite. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Mac Blending Brush (£21 at Mac)

Save: Peaches and Cream brushes (Pick n Mix 4 brushes for £15)  

Bekah’s pick: I’ve used so many Mac brushes and I don’t like them as the bristles fall out. I love the Peaches & Cream brushes as you can Pick ‘n’ Mix four brushes for £15 and they’re really good. I’ve got so many of their brushes.

11: Brow Powmade

There’s no eyebrow emergencies when these products are around. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Splurge: Benefit Powmade (£17.60 on Look Fantastic)

Save: Pink Honey Wonder Whip Powmade (£10 on ASOS).

Bekah’s pick: For filling in your eyebrows, these products are great. I only use the Pink Honey one which is a lot cheaper and it lasts a long time.

12: SPF face moisturiser

Bekah says Byoma’s SPF gel-cream is brilliant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Splurge: ZO skin health Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50 (£55 on Amazon)

Save: Byoma Moisturising gel-cream SPF 30 (£11.99 at Boots)

Bekah’s pick: Byoma is just as good as the expensive Zo skin health cream. The Inky List have also just brought out an SPF cream which is also affordable and works really well.

For more information about Bekah Cran, check out her Instagram page @bekahcranmakeup

