Local Hero: Meet the “king of Dunvegan”, Skye museum guide Peter MacAskill

He is the face of one of Skye’s best-loved museums, and like the giant it’s named after, Peter MacAskill is the stuff of legends and larger than life.

Every inch a true local hero, the 80-year-old father of world-renowned street trials cyclist Danny MacAskill started the Giant MacAskill Museum in 1989. And he’s barely missed a day since.

Charming visitors, singing in Gaelic, and introducing scores of tourists to his 7ft 9 forebear at his croft, both Peter and the museum are “two of Scotland’s hidden gems.”

‘Angus has a fascinating story,’ says Peter

Born on September 29 1943, father-of-six Peter MacAskill, is a well-known face around Dunvegan and beyond. One of the many Skye MacAskills – the former lighthouse keeper, electrician and truck driver now counts museum guide among his many talents.

Married to Anne, although he left school at 14 and did “just about every job there is”, one constant for the last 35 years comes in the form of a small whitewashed croft-come-museum, there to honour one of the world’s only documented, and certified giants.

“Angus MacAskill was my great, great, great uncle I think,” said Peter. “It’s a fascinating story.”

Greatest Showman legacy of ‘Giant MacAskill’

There have been MacAskills on Skye in the 12th century. Like many Scottish clans and families, over time the MacAskills then emigrated and settled all over the world.

Angus, born in 1825, came from MacAskills who settled first on the isle of Berneray on the Outer Hebrides, then Canada. He died in Englishtown, Nova Scotia in 1863 aged 38.

“He was a true giant, and strong. It’s all in the museum… you can come and see all about him,” Peter added.

Measuring a lofty 2.36m – not caused by excessive growth hormone – the softly spoken giant joined Barnum’s travelling circus, often appearing beside General Tom Thumb, the shortest fully grown man of the time.

The exhibit also includes replicas of Angus’ own items such as his bed, table and chair, with originals housed in “the other Giant MacAskill museum” in Canada.

‘He’s some boy, is Peter’, tour guide Stewart says

Tour company boss Stewart Collingswood always makes Peter’s museum a stop-off on his Scotland excursions.

“I bring a lot of people over from the States who want to go fishing and see some of Scotland. I specialise in taking them to some of the ‘off the beaten track’ destinations.

“No trip would be complete without a stop in Dunvegan to see Peter. He’s some boy.”

Known for singing Gaelic love songs to his visitors, he only charges £2 a person to see the museum. It’s been a 35-year passion for the grandfather-of-six.

“When I opened the museum I remember my wife saying, ‘Well Peter, you’ll have that giant there, seven days a week from now on in… he’s all yours’,” he added.

“I can’t remember having many days off.”

‘He’s our very own King of Dunvegan’

But without Peter the museum wouldn’t be quite the hit it is.. Especially since his maturing face and greying hair reminds visitors of another tartan and tweed-wearing – slightly more regal – pensioner.

“Do you think I look like the King?” he asks. “People say I have the look of Charlie.”

“He does have the look of King Charles,” added Stewart, of Alba Game Fishing Scotland. “Our very own ‘King of Dunvegan’.”

The royal connection is also something Peter and Angus have in common.

During his time with the circus – as depicted in The Greatest Showman – Angus was invited by Queen Victoria to the palace. She is reported to have described him “The strongest, stoutest and tallest man to ever enter the palace”.

‘Peter’s very much a local hero’

Still fascinated by his ancestor’s life story, Peter – whose first language is Gaelic – hopes to write a book about Angus and other noteworthy MacAskills.

“One day soon the end will be nigh for me and the museum,” he said. “I’m not as young as I used to be. But for now, I enjoy it. Come and see me sometime.”

Stewart added: “I think Peter is a true ambassador for Scottish tourism. If you are planning to visit Skye, don’t miss this gem. Don’t miss Peter. He’s one of a kind and very much a local hero.”