Stunt rider Danny MacAskill hits the streets of Aberdeen

One of the world’s most popular stunt cyclists has been spotted out and about on his trail bike in Aberdeen.

Danny MacAskill, from Skye, shared a video of himself performing stunts on the rainbow-painted steps leading to the rooftop garden at the St Nicholas Centre.

He was joined by other bikers for his tour around the city on Friday which he documented online for his fans.

The videos show that the group also brought their trail bikes outside the MacRobert Building on the Aberdeen University campus and along the Beach Boulevard.

In recent weeks, he has visited the streets of London, Antibes and Frankfurt, as well as Inverness.

Daredevil stunts

Mr MacAskill caught the attention of many back in 2014 due to his journey across the Cuillin Ridge – which has been viewed more than 77.5million times on YouTube.

The sportsman now has more than 1.5million followers on both Instagram and Facebook, where he shares videos of his street trials and mountain biking adventures.

He is no stranger to heart-stopping challenges and ahead of COP26 in Glasgow last year he cycled across the blade of a wind turbine to raise awareness of climate change.

It was the finale in a series of 29 stunts which represented the 29% of the world’s energy that is used every day from renewable sources.