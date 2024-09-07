Highland League: EVERY Saturday game previewed as Brora Rangers’ Jordan MacRae readies himself for Fraserburgh test

Jordan MacRae makes no bones about Brora Rangers’ ambitions for the season and wants to demonstrate their credentials as title contenders against Fraserburgh.

The Cattachs face the Broch at Bellslea this afternoon having won seven of their first eight Breedon Highland League fixtures to sit second in the table.

Captain MacRae views today’s tussle as their toughest thus far, but hopes Brora can continue their good start.

The 25-year-old striker said: “I think it’s the biggest challenge for us so far this season, Fraserburgh away is one of the hardest games in the whole season.

“In the last few seasons I think the area where we’ve struggled has been against the teams around us at the top end of the table.

“Generally we’ve managed to take care of the teams below us, but against the teams around us the results haven’t been great in recent seasons.

“Hopefully we can change that and we’re confident. We’ve started the season well and we’re scoring loads of goals so I don’t see why we can’t win this game.

“Our aim is ultimately to win the league. The expectation every year I’ve been at Brora is to win the league and to win trophies so that’s not really changed.

“But it’s a bit of a new squad this season, the new additions have been massive for us and it feels like we’re on the right road.”

MacRae has already scored nine goals this term, eight of which have been in the league.

He is keen to maintain his form because he has a personal target for the campaign and added: “I’d like to be the top scorer in the league this year, I haven’t managed it before.

“I’ve started well and hopefully I can keep the run going.”

Broch desperate to do well

Meanwhile, Kieran Simpson says Fraserburgh’s desire to be successful is as strong as ever, but believes the Broch need to be more consistent.

The Buchan club, who have lifted eight trophies in the last nine seasons, have collected 13 points from their first eight league games this term.

Defender Simpson, 23, said: “It’s hard to explain our season so far, it’s been up and down.

“We need to try to find some consistency, we’ve put in some good performances and had some good results.

“But we need to try to replicate those performances in every game.

“We feel we can keep getting better and there are things we can improve.

“Everyone in the changing room is desperate to do well. After a poor result or performance it’s clear how gutted or frustrated everyone is.

“The mentality is to want to win trophies and be as high as possible in the league and that won’t change.”

On Wednesday Fraserburgh beat Rothes 7-0. On the night youngsters Stuart Laird, Dylan Robertson and Adam Henderson made their debuts and Flynn McKay and Cameron Robertson scored their first goals for the Broch.

Simpson, who came through the Bellslea youth ranks, added: “All of the young lads gave a really good account of themselves which was great to see.

“Hopefully they keep performing when they get chances.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Ryan Ferguson is the only absentee for leaders Brechin City, who host Strathspey Thistle at Glebe Park. Liam Shewan returns to the Jags’ squad.

Jack Walker is suspended for Nairn County’s Station Park clash against Formartine United. Kieran Adams is out for the Pitmedden side.

Turriff United tackle Huntly at the Haughs. Owen Kinsella is missing for the hosts, with Lewis Crosbie, Alex Thoirs and Jamie Michie unavailable for the visitors.

Rothes are without Ben Johnstone, Allen Mackenzie, Greg Morrison, Gregor MacDonald, Ben Williamson, Owen Alexander and Matthew McConachie for their home game against Wick Academy.

The Scorries travel minus Gordon MacNab, Alan Hughes, Marc MacGregor, David Allan and Mark Macadie.

Locos look to bolster home record

Manager Dean Donaldson is eager for Inverurie Locos to maintain their perfect home record in the Breedon Highland League.

The Railwaymen welcome Forres Mechanics to Harlaw Park today having won their first three home fixtures.

Boss Donaldson wants to ensure a trip to Garioch is a challenging one for any visiting side.

He said: “I think for too long it happened where teams would come to Inverurie and roll Locos over so we need to make Harlaw Park a fortress.

“But whether we’re home or away we’ve set standards in games this season we need to maintain and if we do that we’ll be fine.

“If we don’t maintain those standards then we’ll fall away. On any given day anyone can beat anyone in this league.”

Meanwhile, Mark McLauchlan believes he is flourishing with Forres.

The 22-year-old left-back was made Can-Cans captain this term and has helped them pick up 11 points from their first eight matches.

McLauchlan was the subject of interest from other clubs during the close season but believes remaining with Forres has benefited him.

He said: “I’m enjoying my football and I think I’m thriving. In the summer I let things play out, I was happy to stay and I’m enjoying doing my best for the club.”

After their start to the season McLauchlan is looking forward to the tricky tests on the horizon, starting with Inverurie.

He added: “We’ve got a tough run of games with Inverurie away and Fraserburgh at home so we’ll need to stick together and hopefully we can get a couple of decent results.

“I think the next couple of games are a really good test for us to see where we are.”

Clach on the rise

Lewis Mackenzie believes something special is happening at Clachnacuddin as they get ready to face Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions, winning their last five, and sit third in the table ahead of this afternoon’s clash at Grant Street Park.

Winger Mackenzie reckons Conor Gethins’ new look squad is heading in the right direction.

The 21-year-old said: “I think we’re showing there is no such thing as an easy game against Clach anymore. The old Clach has gone.

“We’ve got a new look and it’s working. It’s going to keep working and I think it’s the start of something really good.

“We’ve won our last five games. Buckie are the champions and the champions for a reason.

“But we beat them on their own turf last season (3-2), so why can’t we do it on our own turf this season?”

Meanwhile, Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon has called on his charges to cut out the individual mistakes.

The champions have taken 10 points from their opening seven fixtures and he added: “In the two games most recently where we’ve dropped points against Brechin (2-0 loss) and Wick (2-2 draw) it’s been down to individual errors.

“Stopping the individual errors is the key thing for me.

“Every game is difficult in this league and I think it’s become harder again this season.

“You have to turn up on the day, put the work in and do the right things. If we do that then we’ll reap the rewards.

“There’s no lack of confidence in the dressing room, the boys know their ability, we’ve just made some basic errors which we’ve been punished for.”

Knight pleased to show he can still shine

Lossiemouth goalkeeper Stuart Knight was pleased to prove to himself he can still cut it at Breedon Highland League level.

The experienced custodian is preparing to face Keith at Kynoch Park today after saving three penalties in the Coasters’ shoot-out success against Forres Mechanics in the North of Scotland Cup in midweek.

For ex-Can-Cans keeper Knight, who joined Lossie last month from Buckie, that display was one to savour, particularly after making a couple of uncharacteristic errors in a league loss to his former club a fortnight ago.

Knight, 36, said: “I was disappointed with how the last game against Forres worked out and I didn’t sleep much that night.

“So to come back and perform well was good and then penalties are penalties.

“I saved three of them and I felt good over the 90 minutes. It was the first time my kicking has felt good for a while because I’ve had a wee patellar tendonitis issue.

“I feel fresh and I’ve proved to myself I can still play. I’m quite comfortable with penalties, if they score they score, but if you save it you’re a hero.

“We’ve had a tough run, but getting through on Wednesday gave us a lift and hopefully we take confidence from it.”

Keith are sitting 12th in the table on nine points and boss Craig Ewen added: “We want to try to get a reaction from our result last week (4-1 loss to Formartine).

“It’s still very early days and you can’t really get a feel yet for where you think you could end up this season.

“These games are always fiercely contested with both teams desperate to get a result.

“If we could get the three points it would be good and it could move us a bit further up the league.”