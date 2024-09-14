We search the streets of Aberdeen to find the city’s most stylish residents

When it comes to fashion, you don’t have to spend a fortune to look good, as these six stylish shoppers can attest.

From charity shops and vintage pop-ups to high street stores and supermarkets, these savvy shoppers know their stuff when it comes to finding a bargain.

Here they talk us through their outfits.

Hannah Lopez, 20, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying international business at university.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Zara, my leggings are from H&M, my shoes are from Converse and my bag is from River Island.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M is quite affordable and there’s a good variety.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just wear clothes that I like.

Kai Warzala, 20, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a law student at the University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

My jeans and jacket are from H&M, my jumper is from Zara, my boots are from Timberland and my chains are from Warren James.

How would you describe your style?

I’m going for a streetwear 2010 vibe.

Where do you like to shop?

There’s not much choice in Aberdeen so I travel down to Glasgow or Edinburgh. I love Bershka and Stradivarius.

Who is your style icon?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a Canadian basketball player.

Vicki Cargill, 40, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an office manager.

What are you wearing?

My shoes and skirt are from M&S, my blazer is vintage as it was my grandma’s and my T-shirt is from Urban Outfitters.

How would you describe your style?

I like a mix of everything. I have quite an individual style.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m loving M&S right now, it’s so good.

Who is your style icon?

Sarah Jessica Parker as she always looks amazing. For my 40th birthday I went to New York and treated myself to a pair of shoes from her shoe shop.

Helen Fraser, 81, from Cults

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired music teacher.

What are you wearing?

My blouse and trousers are from charity shops, my top is from Asda and my shoes are from Clarks.

How would you describe your style?

I love bright colours as I think they make you feel good.

Where do you like to shop?

In Aberdeen I go to charity shops and if I’m buying clothes online then I would go to Shein.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just go with what I like.

Anna Malgoira, 20, visiting Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a performing arts and musical theatre student in London.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Zara, my jacket is from Urban Outfitters, my jeans are from Bershka and my trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I’m inspired by 90s fashion but keep it modern. So I like baggy trousers and tighter tops.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Bershka and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

I tend to look on TikTok or Instagram for inspiration.

Kyle Keuk, 28, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student mental health nurse.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from H&M, my T-shirt and necklace are from Primark, my trousers are from the women’s section of a charity shop in London and the sports shoes are my boyfriend’s.

How would you describe your style?

My style today is a bit different than usual as I usually go for a farmer style.

Where do you like to shop?

I like charity shops and pop-up thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

Florence Welch, she always looks great.