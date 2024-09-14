We search the streets of Aberdeen to find the city’s most stylish residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We search the streets of Aberdeen to find the city’s most stylish residents

If you're looking for some outfit inspiration then look no further as six shoppers talk us through their clothes.

By Rosemary Lowne
There was plenty of stylish shoppers out and about in Aberdeen.
There was plenty of stylish shoppers out and about in Aberdeen. Image: Rosemary Lowne

When it comes to fashion, you don’t have to spend a fortune to look good, as these six stylish shoppers can attest.

From charity shops and vintage pop-ups to high street stores and supermarkets, these savvy shoppers know their stuff when it comes to finding a bargain.

Here they talk us through their outfits.

Hannah Lopez, 20, from Aberdeen

Hannah loves to shop at H&M. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying international business at university.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Zara, my leggings are from H&M, my shoes are from Converse and my bag is from River Island.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M is quite affordable and there’s a good variety.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just wear clothes that I like.

Kai Warzala, 20, from Aberdeen

Kai is going for 2010 vibes when it comes to his style. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a law student at the University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

My jeans and jacket are from H&M, my jumper is from Zara, my boots are from Timberland and my chains are from Warren James.

How would you describe your style?

I’m going for a streetwear 2010 vibe.

Where do you like to shop?

There’s not much choice in Aberdeen so I travel down to Glasgow or Edinburgh. I love Bershka and Stradivarius.

Who is your style icon?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a Canadian basketball player.

Vicki Cargill, 40, from Aberdeen

Vicki’s style icon is Sarah Jessica Parker. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m an office manager.

What are you wearing?

My shoes and skirt are from M&S, my blazer is vintage as it was my grandma’s and my T-shirt is from Urban Outfitters.

How would you describe your style?

I like a mix of everything. I have quite an individual style.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m loving M&S right now, it’s so good.

Who is your style icon?

Sarah Jessica Parker as she always looks amazing. For my 40th birthday I went to New York and treated myself to a pair of shoes from her shoe shop.

Helen Fraser, 81, from Cults

Helen loves charity shops. Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired music teacher.

What are you wearing?

My blouse and trousers are from charity shops, my top is from Asda and my shoes are from Clarks.

How would you describe your style?

I love bright colours as I think they make you feel good.

Where do you like to shop?

In Aberdeen I go to charity shops and if I’m buying clothes online then I would go to Shein.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just go with what I like.

Anna Malgoira, 20, visiting Aberdeen

Anna finds fashion inspiration on TikTok. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a performing arts and musical theatre student in London.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Zara, my jacket is from Urban Outfitters, my jeans are from Bershka and my trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I’m inspired by 90s fashion but keep it modern. So I like baggy trousers and tighter tops.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Bershka and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

I tend to look on TikTok or Instagram for inspiration.

Kyle Keuk, 28, from Aberdeen

Kyle loves singer Florence Welch’s style. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student mental health nurse.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from H&M, my T-shirt and necklace are from Primark, my trousers are from the women’s section of a charity shop in London and the sports shoes are my boyfriend’s.

How would you describe your style?

My style today is a bit different than usual as I usually go for a farmer style.

Where do you like to shop?

I like charity shops and pop-up thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

Florence Welch, she always looks great.

