5 reasons Macdonald Aviemore Resort is the perfect festive getaway

Discover family Christmas breaks, festive themed couples retreats, a host of Hogmanay options from toddler friendly to a New Year knee's up with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers - and more!

In partnership with Macdonald Aviemore Resort
reindeers at macdonald resort aviemore
Make this festive season extra special with Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

Nestled in the heart of Aviemore and the Cairngorms, Macdonald Aviemore Resort transforms into a magical winter wonderland from late November to early January. Surrounded by secluded lochs, dense forests and snow-capped mountains, it offers unforgettable festive experiences for every guest.

From the famous Santa Breaks, perfect for a pre-Christmas family escape, to enchanting Christmas getaways and the spectacular Hogmanay celebrations with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the resort is the ultimate destination for festive cheer.

Here’s our top five reasons to make Macdonald Aviemore Resort your festive holiday choice this year.

1. Magical Santa Breaks

Family Christmas breaks and Santa breaks at Macdonald Aviemore Resort
Meet Santa in his grotto, receive a gift, get close to the UK’s only free-range reindeer herd.

The Santa Break is the perfect pre-Christmas getaway for families with young children. Your little ones can Meet Santa in his grotto, receive a gift, get close to the UK’s only free-range reindeer herd with Cairngorm Reindeers, and take part in festive activities designed to create lasting memories.

What’s also reassuring is that the Santa Break package is inclusive, so you can relax and enjoy everything the resort has to offer. Comfortable high-quality accommodation, festive meals, and access to various Christmas-themed activities and entertainment including the big Christmas Panto ‘Beauty and the Beast is all included.

There is also lots more to enjoy on the resort – a heated indoor pool with flume and wave machine, Christmas shopping, and a cinema with festive blockbusters.

It’s advisable to book early as spaces fill up quickly!

Learn more and book your Santa Break now

2. Enchanting Christmas Breaks

Macdonald Aviemore resort family Christmas breaks Christmas Panto
Enjoy the the big Christmas Panto ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on an all-inclusive family break.

The resort offers two choices for your ultimate Christmas getaway, with specially curated Christmas breaks designed to cater to both families and couples.

Family Christmas breaks

Designed with families in mind, the all-inclusive Family Christmas Break offers a range of activities to keep younger guests engaged, from festive crafts to festive entertainment – including the big Christmas Panto ‘Beauty and the Beast’. And, of course, no Christmas break would be complete without meeting Santa, his reindeers and the cheerful team of elves too. Accommodation and festive themed meals are also included.

Learn more and book your Family Christmas Break now

Couples Christmas breaks

Crafted for couples seeking a peaceful holiday retreat, the Couples Christmas Break provides a serene escape in idyllic settings. Couples can enjoy all-inclusive festivities and exclusive experiences, perfect for unwinding and reconnecting during the festive season.

Learn more and book your Couples Christmas Break now

3. Incredible Hogmanay Breaks

Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be live at Macdonald Aviemore Resort this Hogmanay.

There is no better place to celebrate the New Year than at Macdonald Aviemore Resort. It offers the ultimate Hogmanay experience tailored for every guest, whether families with toddlers or older children, couples, or groups of friends.

Hogmanay Breaks with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Experience the Ultimate Hogmanay Getaway with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers Live at Macdonald Aviemore Resort. Welcome 2025 with a spectacular celebration in the Osprey Arena, which will come alive with the dynamic VH5 band setting the stage, followed by the iconic sounds of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and spectacular firework display to ring in 2025.

The all-inclusive Red Hot Chilli Piper Hogmanay Break promises a Hogmanay celebration like no other—filled with legendary music, exquisite dining, and incredible festivities.

Learn more and book your Red Hot Chilli Pipers Hogmanay Break

Family Hogmanay Breaks

Celebrate the New Year at Macdonald Aviemore Resort with a choice of two all-inclusive Family Hogmanay Breaks. Choose from the Family Hogmanay Break, ideal for families with children over 3, or the Toddler Hogmanay Break, designed for families with toddlers aged 3 and under. Each package includes comfortable accommodation, festive dining, live entertainment, a fireworks display, a festive movie, and tickets to the big Festive panto ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

4. Delicious Festive Dining

festive dining at Macdonald Aviemore resort
Enjoy delicious culinary delights in a festive setting.

The festive period should be all about fabulous food, and Macdonald Aviemore Resort has that covered. Indulge in a decadent festive afternoon tea, enjoy a celebratory festive lunch, or choose between the Family Christmas Day Carvery Lunch or the Gourmet Christmas Day Lunch. Each option promises delicious culinary delights in a festive setting.

If you are seeking a more exclusive dining experience, private festive dining allows you and your loved ones to gather in a private dining room, ensuring a fun and memorable Christmas celebration.

Explore our festive dining options and book your experience here

5. Luxury Christmas Shopping

Spey valley shopping
Shop for gifts, handbags, stunning jewellery, beautiful homeware, childrenswear and more.

Indulge in the joy of festive shopping at Spey Valley Shopping, which is nestled within Aviemore Resort. Open daily from November 25 to 22 December 2024, the luxury department store is a hidden gem for guests, locals and visitors.

Explore the variety of departments and discover high-quality clothing from brands like Barbour, Sea Salt, and Joules. Shop for unique gifts, handbags, stunning jewellery, beautiful homeware, childrenswear and more.

Foodies will love the fine Highland spirits, delicatessen treats, and exclusive Christmas hampers. Many of the food, drink and gift items you’ll find are sourced from local suppliers, showcasing the finest Highland craftsmanship.

Make your festive season one to remember with a visit to Macdonald Aviemore Resort. 

Conversation