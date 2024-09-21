Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack leads tributes to Kincorth AFC on club’s 40th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack leads tributes to Kincorth AFC on club’s 40th birthday

The amateur football club was created to tackle social problems in 1984 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Kincorth AFC are celebrating their 40th birthday in Aberdeen. Illustration: DCT/Roddie Reid
Kincorth AFC are celebrating their 40th birthday in Aberdeen. Illustration: DCT/Roddie Reid
By Neil Drysdale

There wasn’t much to cheer about in Kincorth in the early 1980s.

This was a part of Aberdeen which suffered from the impact of urban deprivation, unemployment and the many social problems which blighted Scotland throughout that decade.

Some people in the area even compared it to The Bronx.

Neil McLennan, a former Highland League footballer with Deveronvale and Huntly, and a string of other teams on the amateur and junior circuit, returned to the city 40 years ago and asked himself: What can I do to make things better?

The redemptive power of football in Kincorth

And the answer was a dramatic one. After discussing the situation with his friends Terry Massie and Billy McKay, the trio decided to establish Kincorth AFC and went round the local community, handing out posters to shops, in the search for new players.

It was the spark which ignited the launch of one of the most successful grassroots organisations ever created in the north east – and their joyful birthday celebrations have been backed up by congratulations from the chairman of Aberdeen FC, Dave Cormack.

Kincorth AFC were founded in 1984, but soon started winning lots of trophies. Pic: Neil McLennan.

There was no doubting the enthusiastic response when the club came into existence. Scores of youngsters filtered through the ranks and their lives changed for the better.

Just like any other new organisation, they had to start competing at the bottom – and that meant joining Division 7 of the Aberdeen Amateur League.

Kincorth AFC’s first match ended in defeat

As Terry recalled, matters didn’t kick off in the most auspicious fashion.

He said: “We were amazed at the reception when we told people what we were doing, but our very first game was against RAF Buchan and we lost 4-3.

“I remember us asking ourselves: ‘What have we got ourselves into here?’ But it turned out okay. We were undefeated in our next 35 matches and we were up and running.”

Cup final wins became a regular occurrence for Kincorth AFC in the 1980s. Pic: Neil McLennan.

That hot streak wasn’t merely sustained for a season or two. On the contrary, these redoubtable characters embarked on trophy run to emulate Supermarket Sweep.

Neil told me: “The boys were ambitious and there was a buzz about the place from the start. So Kincorth won seven league titles on the trot and moved up to the top flight.

Success bred success for the players

“That was before we won three premierships on the trot and picked up all manner of silverware. Within a few years, we had a made quite a name for ourselves.

“I have to pay special mention to Terry. He has been there from Day 1. And he still is and is as devoted to the club as he has ever been.

Neil McLennan made a special presentation to Kincorth stalwart Terry Massie. Pic: Charlie Allan.

Word soon spread about the dynamic impact of these Three Amigos – Neil, Terry and Billy – and others joined the ranks. On the pitch, players emerged such as Andy Gove, who ended up scoring more than 500 goals for the cause.

And there was even a jaw-dropping occasion in the 1990s when not one, but two of the 1983 Gothenburg Greats – John Hewitt and Doug Rougvie – turned out for Kincorth.

‘We could hardly believe it’

Terry said: “It was amazing to have these guys who had beaten Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Europe just a decade earlier playing for us and enjoying the experience.

“They really poured themselves into the amateur football ethos and it was brilliant. As you can imagine, there was a lot of interest from all the other clubs in the league.”

The watch given by Neil McLennan to Terry Massie after 40 years at Kincorth AFC. Pic: Charlie Allan.

Neil briefly exited the picture in 1993 to manage Deveronvale. But, soon enough, he was back at the coalface, offering blood, sweat and tears to the Kincorth fraternity.

In their history, hundreds of youngsters have worn the team colours. And, as you might anticipate, while there have been plenty of highs, there have also been struggles.

Things are looking good for future

Terry said: “We’ve had some barren spells and seasons where things haven’t gone as well as we would have liked. But that’s the way it is for most football clubs.

“We’ve gone through about 15 or 16 managers in our history, but matters are definitely looking up at the moment with our management team of Dean Stewart, Andy Ewen and Matty Gairns steering us in a very positive direction.”

Kincorth AFC were Premier Division champions in 2022 and are celebrating their 40th birthday.

Football and family, community spirit and camaraderie – these have all been a feature of the Kincorth story down the years. But Terry Massie has been an ever-present figure.

So there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when a group of the Class of 84 reunited in Aberdeen earlier this month at The Atrium and Neil presented Terry with a special Kincorth watch to commemorate his dedication to the organisation.

‘We all call him Mr Kincorth’

Neil said: “Come rain or shine, snow or hail, he is 100% committed and has been at the forefront of our activities, whether we have been winning cups or fighting relegation.

“A lot of us regard him as Mr Kincorth and we can’t speak highly enough about him. And meeting up [at The Atrium] was one of those nights we’ll all never forget.”

More than 30 former Kincorth players joined Terry Massie at The Atrium in Aberdeen. Pic: Charlie Allan.

No sport can survive and thrive without the unstinting efforts of these characters who work behind the scenes to ensure everything goes smoothly on centre stage.

So it’s hardly surprising that Mr Cormack, a lifelong Dons supporter and devotee of the game, was quick to praise the Kincorth collective and their contribution to the game.

‘It’s the lifeblood of the community’

He said: “On behalf of everyone at Aberdeen FC, I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to all associated with Kincorth as they reach this historic milestone.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack has paid a rich tribute to Kincorth AFC. Pic: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“Kincorth AFC is the lifeblood of its community and the impact it has made on grassroots football within the area should not be underestimated.

“Keep up the great work guys!”

