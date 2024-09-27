5 stunning hotels for cosy autumn breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 stunning hotels for cosy autumn breaks

As the vibrant hues paint the landscape and the air turns crisp, there's no better time to retreat for a weekend autumn break.

Make the most of autumn and take a well deserved break.

Whether you’re craving a luxurious countryside escape or a chic city stay, these five hotels offer the perfect mix of comfort, charm and seasonal magic. From fireside lounging to woodland walks beneath falling leaves, discover the best places to unwind this autumn.

Kinloch Hotel

Enjoy an autumn break at Kinloch Hotel.

The Kinloch Hotel is the perfect getaway on the Isle of Arran, offering an ideal location for nature enthusiasts, wildlife lovers, golfers, walkers and anyone who enjoys outdoor activities. Or if you’re just looking to unwind and relax, there’s no better place to do so. Escape to the West coast this winter.

Enjoy a relaxing two night stay in one of our sea-facing rooms with the special winter deal. Just £80 per person per night bed & breakfast with £25 per person allocation towards dinner each evening.

Kingsmills Hotel

Enjoy two nights in luxury at the Kingsmills Hotel and immerse yourself in the relaxation of the abundant leisure facilities.

It’s easy to fall in love with autumn breaks in Scotland. With a wealth of red, gold, orange and yellow as far as the eye can see, embark on a relaxing stay at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness. You will be all the better for it! With the famous Loch Ness on your doorstep, it’s your chance to relax, regroup and recharge those batteries before the festivities begin.

Enjoy two nights in luxury at the Kingsmills Hotel and immerse yourself in the relaxation of the abundant leisure facilities; complementary with every stay. The heated swimming pool, sauna, steam room and gym will refresh you during the day while the buzzy bar offers the perfect spot to unwind; complete with grand piano, extensive whisky collection and an exceptionally attentive team. The two-night autumn offer includes dinner on one evening in the Conservatory Restaurant which offers exquisite dining in a casual yet cosseting setting. Two nights costs £299, inclusive of breakfast, dinner and leisure access for two adults.

The Royal Highland Hotel

The hotel’s grand staircase, said to have inspired the design of the Titanic’s staircase.

The Royal Highland Hotel in Inverness is a historic landmark known for its traditional Scottish charm and prime location. Opened in 1856, it is one of the oldest hotels in the Scottish Highlands, blending Victorian elegance with modern comfort. Situated near the Inverness railway station, it offers convenient access to the city’s attractions, including Loch Ness, Inverness Castle, and the River Ness.

The hotel’s grand staircase, said to have inspired the design of the Titanic’s staircase, is a key feature of its timeless architecture. Guests can enjoy a classic dining experience at the Ash Restaurant, which serves Scottish and international cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients.

With its plush rooms and period features, the Royal Highland Hotel offers a blend of historical character and contemporary amenities, making it an ideal base for travellers exploring the Highlands. The hotel also offers event spaces for weddings and conferences, providing a touch of grandeur for special occasions.

Head to its website to book a break away today.

The Raigmore Motel

Situated in Inverness and only minutes from the City Centre making us the perfect location for your Highland Getaway.

The Raigmore Motel offers you the perfect autumn break and a warm and friendly welcome from the Capital of the Scottish Highlands. It has 14 en-suite chalets all with their own door leading outside. This gives you the freedom to come and go as you please. It offers special rates if you are staying over at an event held within the motel. It can usually accommodate most thing, They are a friendly bunch so just ask!

Situated in Inverness and only minutes from the City Centre making us the perfect location for your Highland Getaway – Also if you are coming to The Higlands for a concert or gig then give them a call and find out about its special concert prices

The motel has its own bar where you will find LIVE sports and it also serves food with some great homemade and freshly prepared delights. Head over to its Facebook page to to plan your stay or email raigmoremotel@hotmail.co.uk to find out more.

Ness Walk

At Ness Walk, hyper-personalised service and cossetting experiences await this autumn as you enjoy a curated two night escape this October.

Autumn stands out as one of our favourite times to visit the Scottish Highlands – and Ness Walk in particular. The setting on the riverside goes through such a beautiful transformation with leaves turning to gold and auburn. After a busy summer season, the city adapts to a slightly slower pace, and you can often be surprised by lovely weather! Heading out for an autumn walk wrapped up in a cosy scarf and gloves and taking in the beautiful landscapes is really lovely – and returning to a crackling fire and a hot chocolate or a lovely glass of red wine is all the more appealing, it’s the autumn break you need!

At Ness Walk, hyper-personalised service and cossetting experiences await this autumn as you enjoy a curated two night escape this October. Savour a warming afternoon tea on arrival, dinner in the hotels’ stunning Torrish Restaurant on one evening and two nights in luxury; offering a full reset. Two nights cost £545 in total, inclusive of a heavenly afternoon tea, à la carte breakfast each morning and a show stopping dinner in Torrish.

Head over to its website to find out more and book your break.

We visit Café 83 in Kemnay – declared 'the best café aroon' by a…
Conversation