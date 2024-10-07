Date days in the Granite City

Date days in Aberdeen are anything but ordinary! Whether you’re after a scenic stroll, some fun-filled adventure or cosy moments to savour the season, the Granite City has plenty of options to create those unforgettable experiences.

Start with a meal to remember

Begin your day with a delightful lunch at The Silver Darling, an elegant seafood restaurant offering stunning views of the harbour. With the autumn sunlight casting a golden glow over the water, it’s the perfect backdrop for sparking some romance.

Explore Brig O’Balgownie

Afterwards, take a scenic walk to the Brig O’Balgownie, one of the oldest bridges in Scotland. The historic stone structure, paired with the fiery autumn leaves lining the River Don, makes for a perfect photo op or simply a serene spot to take in the season. Strolling here together is an enchanting way to embrace the beauty of Aberdeen’s heritage and nature.

Coffee and indie shopping in Rosemount

For a more relaxed part of your date, head to Rosemount, one of Aberdeen’s most charming districts. Start by grabbing a coffee at one of the many independent cafés, then explore the quirky boutiques and unique stores. From vintage finds to locally crafted goods, you’ll discover treasures that reflect the area’s creative spirit—and give you plenty of conversation starters.

Catch some fresh air at Hazlehead Park

If you’re looking for a peaceful escape, a visit to Hazlehead Park is the perfect choice. This expansive green space is ideal for an autumn walk, with golden leaves crunching underfoot and a refreshing chill in the air. You can explore the beautiful gardens, take a leisurely stroll around the woodland trails or simply relax on a bench and enjoy the crispness of the season together.

Light-hearted fun at Codona’s Amusement Park

Date days in Aberdeen don’t always have to be relaxed. For couples who prefer some fun and games, Codona’s Amusement Park is a lively option to mix up your day. Forget any pre-date nerves and enjoy some playful competition in the arcades or try out the rides for a thrill. The laughter and excitement will keep things light-hearted and memorable.

Cocktails to end the day

Wrap up your date with cocktails at The Tippling House or The Spiritualist. With autumn evenings drawing in, these cosy yet stylish spots are perfect for sipping on your favourite drinks and enjoying the warmth and ambiance. Whether you prefer a classic cocktail or a seasonal creation, you’ll find the perfect way to toast your day together.

Relax at Duthie Park

If you’ve still got energy left, why not finish with a gentle walk around Duthie Park? The beautiful gardens offer a romantic setting, while the peaceful surroundings provide the perfect end to your autumn date day. You can admire the seasonal colours or grab a hot chocolate at the café to keep the cosy vibes going.

Find out more about how to Make a day of it in Aberdeen.

