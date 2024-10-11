Two years on from Belmont Filmhouse closure, how is the £2m campaign to reopen it going?

The late film critic, Barry Norman, summed up why so many people used to relish their visits to the Belmont Filmhouse.

When he was giving a talk at the Aberdeen venue in 2013, he chatted about his love for the likes of Local Hero and Chariots of Fire and why cinema had him spellbound.

And, as he looked around the auditorium, he said, with a beatific smile on his face: “This is a wonderful place, isn’t it? You can dream of anything in here.”

Sadly, it’s two years this week since the Belmont and its parent company in Edinburgh ceased trading, with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

We caught up with the campaigners fighting to revive the cultural institution, to see how their efforts are going…

The battle goes on to revive it

It had struggled both during and after the Covid pandemic with shrinking attendances, allied to the impact of a cost-of-living crisis and the rise of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Apple, which have changed many people’s movie-watching habits.

Yet hope springs eternal and plans are progressing to create a new Belmont Community Cinema. And there’s no shortage of passion for the project among campaigners.

North-east film aficionado, Jacob Campbell, was one of the founders of the original campaign to save the cinema, which launched just hours after it closed.

And he’s now the chairman of the group which is striving to raise an initial £2m to reopen the famous Granite City institution with a viable strategy for the future.

It has currently raised £519,000 towards the project from a mix of grant funding from trusts, organisations, individual donations, community groups and local companies.

And, in the pipeline, it has decisions pending on a further £600,000 from government funds, national trusts, and corporates and has been invited to apply for – and is in the process of doing so – major grant funding of £1.75m.

There’s commitment from the public

As Jacob told me: “We’ve been clear that this new operation isn’t just about survival, but making sure the new Belmont can thrive in today’s increasingly on-demand world.

“That’s why we’re putting Aberdeen’s diverse communities front and centre of everything we do, ensuring we’re constantly listening to what our communities want to see so that our film programming truly reflects the tastes of everyone across our city.

“We’ve proudly partnered with Station House Media Unit to equip the next generation of media creators with the skills they need to get by and to give those enthusiastic about media production the space to make it happen.

“And we are working alongside award-winning companies such as Tinto Architecture and FortyTwo Studio, building a space and a brand that delivers an experience that’s not just exciting, but accessible, for everyone who walks through the Belmont’s doors.”

The public needs to buy into it

However, there’s a difference between having a grand vision and the public and the corporate sector buying into it. Colin Farquhar, the former head of cinema operations, is a positive advocate for the revamp of his old workplace – but realises it is a challenge.

He said: “It’s difficult when people are only coming through the door a couple of times a year and that is an issue for cinemas across the UK. It’s achievable to reopen the Belmont, but the cost of running a big building is another major issue.

“So it would be good to see private sector companies putting their hands in their pockets and feeding into culture in the city. I hope it happens.”

Sarah Dingwall has been tasked with raising millions of pounds for the Belmont Community Cinema and, as somebody who played a key role in the £57m Sir Duncan Rice library at Aberdeen University, she has ample experience at her disposal.

She told the Press and Journal this week that since June, more than 700 individual donors (from across the UK and as far afield as Australia), local businesses and community groups have given what they can to support the reopening of the cinema.

One of these offered a poignant explanation: “I’m donating in memory of my late husband who loved the Belmont as a boy in the 1940s and 50s. He would collect empty pop bottles and jam jars to make enough money for a ticket.”

There’s so much love for the venture

Fiona added: “The project has received significant support from Aberdeen City Council, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Screen Scotland. And we are currently applying for major funds from national grant-making bodies and organisations.

“There has been an incredible collective effort to support the campaign to improve and reopen the much-loved unique venue. There is such enthusiasm for the campaign.

“A local choir held a cabaret evening, an orchestra played, students of both universities have arranged fundraising activities, and all involved were thrilled to be voted the Aberdeen Student Show ‘People’s Choice Charity’.

“All the donors understand the benefits that the Belmont will bring to Aberdeen and are demonstrating a commitment to widening access to arts, culture, and education, to the local community and to the much-needed regeneration of the city centre.”

How to keep the momentum going

There’s a tangible sense of collective responsibility among these people. According to Sarah, the first £2m for the Belmont Community Cinema will go towards a “thoughtful refurbishment, heating, ventilation and the audio and cinema equipment”.

But what happens once the venue is up and running again? It can’t rely on nostalgia or patrons occasionally watching a film; it requires a more sustained commitment.

As Jacob Campbell said: “That’s a really crucial question – because, let’s be honest, venues like ours can’t survive on good intentions alone.

“In today’s world, we need to give people a compelling reason to ditch the sofa, to step back into the cinema, and embrace the magic of that collective experience of watching a film together. That’s what our team are working so hard to build.

Loyalty cards will play their part

“From day one, we have been lucky to have a dedicated, passionate community backing us. But the truth is that if people don’t actively engage – buy loyalty cards, show up regularly – we do risk losing this gem of Aberdeen’s cultural scene.

“I want to be in a situation in a few years’ time where people can proudly show off their Belmont membership cards to their mates, take pride in the fact that they’re a member of an Aberdonian institution, and can watch some absolutely cracking cinema to boot.

“What a day that will be.”

This determination and desire to bring their proposals to fruition is admirable. And Bafta-winning director, Jon S Baird, is among those who champion the group’s work.

He told me: “There is something special about watching films in a place specifically designed to give you the cinematic experience. The Belmont is one of those.

We need independent cinema

“I was really disappointed when it closed in 2022, so I am very much in favour of the plan to reopen it and turn it into a community venue.

“I’m aware that some people’s tastes have changed and there are now many different ways of watching films. But there has to be a place for an independent cinema in Aberdeen, so I wish those involved in reviving the Belmont the absolute best.”

We’ll discover in the months ahead whether there is any realistic prospect of the venue being able to restart screening films and welcoming the public in 2025.

At the moment, there’s still a lot of money to raise and obstacles to be traversed.

If Dundee can do it….

But, as Colin Farquhar said: “It’s ludicrous that Dundee can support independent cinema and yet we don’t have a single indy filmhouse in Aberdeen.”

Many will agree. But sentiment counts for nothing in this case. Aberdeen used to have more cinemas than any other city in Scotland, yet that was in the 1930s.

Those bidding to resurrect the Belmont need help on their great adventure.

Further information is available at www.belmontcinema.co.uk/how-to-support