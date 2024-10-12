Scottish singer Calum Bowie on his favourite things about his hometown, Banchory

As a young lad, Calum Bowie loved cycling up past the Falls of Feugh and into the fields before sitting under his favourite tree to write songs.

In fact, to this day, nothing inspires Calum more than his hometown of Banchory.

“I find the open skies and winding roads are often what I picture when I’m writing my music,” says Calum, who now lives in Edinburgh.

“I think of them a lot, especially when I’m down in London.”

From busking out of his living room window to performing at Glastonbury, the past few years have been a whirlwind for the 23-year-old Aberdeenshire singer.

But as this interview confirms, his feet are still firmly on the ground as he shares his deep love of Banchory and why he misses it so much.

What first springs to mind when you think of Banchory?

Where do you stay when you visit Banchory?

My family home. It’s always so nice coming back to my parents and getting some proper food.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Probably Christmas Eve every year. I can’t quite pinpoint a specific one, maybe when I’d just turned 18, but it’s always fun catching up with everyone who’s home for Christmas. I feel like some of the fence-hopping we used to do when we were younger also has to get an honourable mention.

Favourite restaurant in Banchory and why?

Scott Skinner’s. Top notch food AND portions.

Best place in Banchory when you’re looking for inspiration?

I love the Falls of Feugh. There’s also a road that I used to cycle right by it, that takes you up and into the fields. There’s a small pond and a tree in one of the fields that I used to sit under to write some of my first songs.

What is your first memory in Banchory?

Not sure if it’s my first memory but I remember the winter we had in 2008 pretty well. Mainly because it was the first time I’d been snowed in and we all used to go sledging down the golf course. That was class.

Best place for a coffee stop in Banchory?

Ride Cafe. Although I’m not much of a coffee man, I have heard good things.

How is 2024 going for you?

Great. I’m loving it so far. I’ve put out my first music with a record label, played lots of cool festivals – a lot of them for the first time – including Glastonbury, and had an amazing show at Belladrum. I’m now gearing up for my own EU headline tour.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I released my brand new song Edge Of The World on September 13. That’s been a lot of fun to get everything ready for. I’m also writing my next music, which I’m probably biased about but is my favourite yet. So hopefully I’ll get to share some of that soon. And I’ll be back in Scotland for two headline shows in Edinburgh in December, can’t wait.

