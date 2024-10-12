Scottish singer Calum Bowie on his favourite things about his hometown, Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish singer Calum Bowie on his favourite things about his hometown, Banchory

He's played at Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Belladrum, plus he has a European tour coming up, but Calum Bowie says Banchory will always have a special place in his heart.

By Rosemary Lowne
Calum Bowie opens up about why he loves his hometown of Banchory so much.
Calum Bowie opens up about why he loves his hometown of Banchory so much. Image: Calum Bowie

As a young lad, Calum Bowie loved cycling up past the Falls of Feugh and into the fields before sitting under his favourite tree to write songs.

In fact, to this day, nothing inspires Calum more than his hometown of Banchory.

“I find the open skies and winding roads are often what I picture when I’m writing my music,” says Calum, who now lives in Edinburgh.

“I think of them a lot, especially when I’m down in London.”

From busking out of his living room window to performing at Glastonbury, the past few years have been a whirlwind for the 23-year-old Aberdeenshire singer.

But as this interview confirms, his feet are still firmly on the ground as he shares his deep love of Banchory and why he misses it so much.

Calum Bowie, pictured at Crathes, says that Banchory inspires his music. Image: Calum Bowie

What first springs to mind when you think of Banchory?

The people. I miss so many people when I’m away. There’s something about people from your hometown, they just get it. Every time I come home it’s like I’ve never left, and hearing what’s been happening makes me miss it even more. Also the hills. I find the open skies and winding roads are often what I picture when I’m writing my music. I think of them a lot, especially when I’m down in London.

Where do you stay when you visit Banchory?

My family home. It’s always so nice coming back to my parents and getting some proper food.

Calum enjoying a scenic walk with his mum Laura, dad Dave and sister Rhona. Image: Calum Bowie

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Probably Christmas Eve every year. I can’t quite pinpoint a specific one, maybe when I’d just turned 18, but it’s always fun catching up with everyone who’s home for Christmas. I feel like some of the fence-hopping we used to do when we were younger also has to get an honourable mention.

Favourite restaurant in Banchory and why?

Scott Skinner’s. Top notch food AND portions.

Best place in Banchory when you’re looking for inspiration?

I love the Falls of Feugh. There’s also a road that I used to cycle right by it, that takes you up and into the fields. There’s a small pond and a tree in one of the fields that I used to sit under to write some of my first songs.

Calum says thinking about his hometown inspires his music. Image: Calum Bowie

What is your first memory in Banchory?

Not sure if it’s my first memory but I remember the winter we had in 2008 pretty well. Mainly because it was the first time I’d been snowed in and we all used to go sledging down the golf course. That was class.

Best place for a coffee stop in Banchory?

Ride Cafe. Although I’m not much of a coffee man, I have heard good things.

How is 2024 going for you?

Great. I’m loving it so far. I’ve put out my first music with a record label, played lots of cool festivals – a lot of them for the first time – including Glastonbury, and had an amazing show at Belladrum. I’m now gearing up for my own EU headline tour.

The River Dee has inspired Calum’s music. Image: Calum Bowie

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I released my brand new song Edge Of The World on September 13. That’s been a lot of fun to get everything ready for. I’m also writing my next music, which I’m probably biased about but is my favourite yet. So hopefully I’ll get to share some of that soon. And I’ll be back in Scotland for two headline shows in Edinburgh in December, can’t wait.

For more information about Calum Bowie, check out his website calumbowie.com or his Instagram @calumbowiemusic

