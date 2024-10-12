Adelphi bus gate: How to avoid a fine as we reveal what difference Union Street change will REALLY make

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adelphi bus gate: How to avoid a fine as we reveal what difference Union Street change will REALLY make

The bus gate on Union Street, west of Adelphi, will be temporarily suspended for the construction of the new market - but what exactly does this mean for drivers?

Union Street bus gate removal sign.
The bus gate on Union Street, west of Adelphi, has been suspended with immediate effect. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

One of the controversial Aberdeen bus gates has been lifted – temporarily – as traffic is allowed to go past the Adelphi on Union Street once more.

Council leaders also decided to scrap the right turn ban from Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct during crunch talks over the future of the restrictions yesterday.

The bus gates have been the subject of intense debates for months, with fuming business owners blaming the new city centre layout for loss of trade.

Dozens of notable traders – including The Douglas Hotel, Trinity Centre and Annie Mo’s – had banded together to reach a Common Sense Compromise with top brass this summer.

Business groups and owners banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Business groups and owners banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Drivers will once again be allowed on Market Street (southbound) and will be able to reach George Street from Union Terrace.

However, the (seeming) easing of the traffic restriction comes with several caveats.

And residents shouldn’t be too optimistic about having their journey times slashed – or avoiding a dreaded fine.

The full timeline of Aberdeen's bus gate saga. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
The full timeline of Aberdeen’s bus gate saga. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson

We’ll try our best to simplify the new changes, and clarify the safe routes you can take so you don’t get caught out…

What exactly are the Union Street bus gate changes?

In a nutshell, the bus gate on Union Street, west of the Adelphi, has been suspended.

This means drivers can go along Union Street and down Market Street from the direction of King Street.

However, you can then only go left onto the Trinity Quay junction.

A new temporary bus gate has been installed southbound from the lights at The Craftsman, banning any travel further forward.

A map of all the changes. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Also, the relaxation of the measures applies ONLY if you’re driving south from King Street. Market Street and Union Street remain off limits if you’re coming up from Torry.

And this is where everything gets a lot more complicated.

To make it easier to comprehend, we’ll break it down to the routes you might be taking.

How can I get from Bridge of Don to Torry without a bus gate fine?

The removal of the bus gate on Union Street means drivers can now go from King Street to Market Street without getting a fine.

This would be great news if you want to drop someone off as they head to the Vue Cinema, The Douglas Hotel or any other shop along that stretch.

But if you want to get to Torry or further down south, that isn’t the best route for you.

The stretch between Union Street and The Craftsman/Gamola Golf is now open to all vehicles. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The new “left turn only” means you CANNOT drive along Market Street past the junction with Trinity Quay and Guild Street to reach Victoria Bridge.

Even more, if you end up doing so by accident, you will be caught in the newly installed bus gate there.

Your only option is to turn left onto Trinity Quay, eventually looping back and turning left again once you get to the crossroad on Market Street.

Your only option when you reach the lights at Gamola Golf is to turn left onto Trinity Quay. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

This is exactly the same route drivers would have been taking to reach Torry from north Aberdeen since the introduction of the bus gates as Trinity Quay has always been open.

Or in other words, the lifting of the bus gate on Union Street and Market Street makes no difference to the general public.

And what if I’m travelling from Torry to the city centre?

Things haven’t changed for those trying to reach the city from the south either.

Market Street is still off limits northbound – meaning you CANNOT get onto Union Street when travelling up from Torry.

Taking Trinity Quay is still the only way to travel from Torry to north Aberdeen without getting a fine. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The best route to reach George Street or Bridge of Don remains to be via Mounthooly.

So who does it benefit?

During a stormy meeting yesterday, the city centre officials behind the scheme explained that the change at the Adelphi would mean construction vehicles are able to reach the new market site.

The change was also seen as a positive for beleaguered traders along that small stretch.

During a crunch meeting yesterday, the council voted to make Aberdeen’s bus gates permanent – and the Adelphi measure will later be reinstated. 

Read more:

