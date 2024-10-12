Adelphi bus gate: How to avoid a fine as we reveal what difference Union Street change will REALLY make

One of the controversial Aberdeen bus gates has been lifted – temporarily – as traffic is allowed to go past the Adelphi on Union Street once more.

Council leaders also decided to scrap the right turn ban from Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct during crunch talks over the future of the restrictions yesterday.

The bus gates have been the subject of intense debates for months, with fuming business owners blaming the new city centre layout for loss of trade.

Dozens of notable traders – including The Douglas Hotel, Trinity Centre and Annie Mo’s – had banded together to reach a Common Sense Compromise with top brass this summer.

Drivers will once again be allowed on Market Street (southbound) and will be able to reach George Street from Union Terrace.

However, the (seeming) easing of the traffic restriction comes with several caveats.

And residents shouldn’t be too optimistic about having their journey times slashed – or avoiding a dreaded fine.

We’ll try our best to simplify the new changes, and clarify the safe routes you can take so you don’t get caught out…

What exactly are the Union Street bus gate changes?

In a nutshell, the bus gate on Union Street, west of the Adelphi, has been suspended.

This means drivers can go along Union Street and down Market Street from the direction of King Street.

However, you can then only go left onto the Trinity Quay junction.

A new temporary bus gate has been installed southbound from the lights at The Craftsman, banning any travel further forward.

Also, the relaxation of the measures applies ONLY if you’re driving south from King Street. Market Street and Union Street remain off limits if you’re coming up from Torry.

And this is where everything gets a lot more complicated.

To make it easier to comprehend, we’ll break it down to the routes you might be taking.

How can I get from Bridge of Don to Torry without a bus gate fine?

The removal of the bus gate on Union Street means drivers can now go from King Street to Market Street without getting a fine.

This would be great news if you want to drop someone off as they head to the Vue Cinema, The Douglas Hotel or any other shop along that stretch.

But if you want to get to Torry or further down south, that isn’t the best route for you.

The new “left turn only” means you CANNOT drive along Market Street past the junction with Trinity Quay and Guild Street to reach Victoria Bridge.

Even more, if you end up doing so by accident, you will be caught in the newly installed bus gate there.

Your only option is to turn left onto Trinity Quay, eventually looping back and turning left again once you get to the crossroad on Market Street.

This is exactly the same route drivers would have been taking to reach Torry from north Aberdeen since the introduction of the bus gates as Trinity Quay has always been open.

Or in other words, the lifting of the bus gate on Union Street and Market Street makes no difference to the general public.

And what if I’m travelling from Torry to the city centre?

Things haven’t changed for those trying to reach the city from the south either.

Market Street is still off limits northbound – meaning you CANNOT get onto Union Street when travelling up from Torry.

The best route to reach George Street or Bridge of Don remains to be via Mounthooly.

So who does it benefit?

During a stormy meeting yesterday, the city centre officials behind the scheme explained that the change at the Adelphi would mean construction vehicles are able to reach the new market site.

The change was also seen as a positive for beleaguered traders along that small stretch.

During a crunch meeting yesterday, the council voted to make Aberdeen’s bus gates permanent – and the Adelphi measure will later be reinstated.

