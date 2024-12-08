Review: What’s not to like about the Liking Chinese in Strathpeffer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: What’s not to like about the Liking Chinese in Strathpeffer?

The crispy, sticky and savoury elements of Chinese food always please my palette, and there's plenty of sweetness for those who love that.

The honey chilli king prawn dish, which restaurant reviewer Susy MacAulay enjoyed on her visit to Liking Chinese. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Susy Macaulay

I live about ten miles away from Strathpeffer in the Highlands.

The village gained much of its beautiful grandeur from an important Victorian spa which in times past had people flocking in droves to partake of its (apparently) healing sulphurous spring water.

Sulphur water is now firmly off the menu in Strathpeffer, but I’d heard over and over that you can eat very well at the Liking Chinese takeaway just opposite the famous Pavillion.

Although mainly used as a takeaway by locals, Liking also seats around 24.

One hungry evening we decided to head over, sit in and try a few dishes to see what the fuss was about.

The Liking Chinese Restaurant, Main Street, Strathpeffer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It was a wintry Tuesday evening, so I fully expected the place to be quiet, and wondered if the resulting ambience, or lack of it, would be a downer on the proceedings.

Not so. Although it was very quiet, there’s a relaxed vibe about the place, thanks to the positive manner of Laura running front of house that night.

She has the life-affirming quality of being pleased to see you and making nothing seem too much trouble.

First impressions of Liking Chinese takeaway

The restaurant section is solid and unpretentious, and the place is kept nicely warm.

People came and went for their takeaways, and a few others sat in too, but it wasn’t one of those intimidating situations where you felt you had to whisper.

Yummy smells issued from the kitchen.

Crispy mixed hors d’oeuvres at the Liking. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We decided to try ‘Starter B’, (£8) which included mini vegetable spring rolls, wonton, spare ribs and prawn sesame toast.  It comes with a sweet chilli dipping sauce, and is ample for two.

We devoured it all in no time.

My favourite was the prawn sesame toast, which I’d never had before.

I know, I know, that revelation seemed to cause everyone to turn and stare at me in disbelief, and I possibly felt the building shake to its foundations as well.

What a treat I’ve been missing all these years. Crispy on the outside, sheets of prawn on the inside, I could have eaten it all night long.

What did we think of the mains at Liking Chinese in Strathpeffer?

Next came three main courses as my companion has an enormous appetite and we wanted to try a good spread of options to get the measure of the place.

The Liking’s House Special Chow Mein. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I had house special chow mein (£13), my benchmark dish for any Chinese eatery.

I was offered it sans hoisin sauce, but opted to have the sauce as I couldn’t imagine it dry.

Huge swathes of sliced chicken, beef and char sui pork appeared, studded with prawns and veg atop a mound of vermicelli noodles.

Big tick from me.

Frequent Liking users had told us they like the food there because the ingredients are so fresh and they felt the sauces are a level above the usual.

Food ‘predictable’ but ‘very tasty’

They’re right about the freshness of the vegetables, which in our range of dishes included sugar snap peas and broccoli, for example.

The House Special Chow Mein boasted lots of meat and fresh vegetables. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The sauces seemed quite predictable, very similar to every other Chinese offering in the land, but nonetheless, very tasty.

The beef with green pepper and garlic in black bean sauce (£12) also ticked my boxes.

It had a deep savoury flavour with the right proportions of beef to beans and veg, and quite a sticky sauce.

Deliciously savoury and sticky Beef with Green Pepper and Black Bean sauce. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

My companion ordered honey chilli king prawns (£13) which despite his attempts to share with me, I resisted.

Well, I took a small corner of a prawn to make him stop, but really sweet savoury dishes aren’t my thing.

Nothing has changed in my palette, I couldn’t imagine eating a whole dish of such sweetness wrapped around battered prawns.

Sweet and crispy Honey Chilli King Prawns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He enjoyed it though, and the king prawns were massive and crunchy on the outside, juicy on the inside.

Boiled rice was extra, at £3.80 for a bowl which would do two people.

The house wine was an acceptable Shiraz (£5.50).

In the end our eyes were bigger than our stomachs, and we took away some of the food in a box.

Verdict:

We felt well-satisfied, and there was certainly no inkling of the famous ‘hungry an hour later’ syndrome some people attribute to Chinese food.

As we launched ourselves back out into the cold, starry night I thought how good it is to have a charming village like Strathpeffer on our doorstep.

Plus, possibility of a decent Chinese meal there whenever the fancy takes us.

Information:

Address: Main Street, Strathpeffer IV14 9DE

T: 01997 485088

Price: £57.80 for a mixed starter, three main courses, a bowl of rice, a glass of red wine and a soft drink.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food: 4/5
Service: 4/5
Surroundings: 4/5

