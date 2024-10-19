Meet the hardworking mum behind celebrity favourite Skye hotel, the Stein Inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the hardworking mum behind celebrity favourite Skye hotel, the Stein Inn

Charlie Haddock left behind London for a new life in the Hebrides but her plans didn't go the way she hoped... they turned out better.

Outside Skye's oldest pub, the Stein Inn is owner Charlie Haddock. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Lindsay Bruce

The Stein Inn is Skye’s oldest pub, but in recent years has had a new lease of life due to owner Charlie Haddock.

I sat down with Charlie, who says she swapped stilettos and corporate ladder climbing for Crocs and a kitchen, but she “wouldn’t have it any other way”.

‘Real life turned out better than fairytale,’ says inn owner Charlie

Charlie Haddock’s story reads like the script of a Hallmark movie.

She was a London executive, her partner was a celebrity chef.

Together they uprooted their lives to turn around the fortunes of an old Scottish inn discovered during a wild camping trip.

But unlike the saccharine outcome of a made-for-TV drama, Charlie’s fairytale ending is less about romance and more about hard work, determination and injecting her whole self into every aspect of running Skye’s oldest hotel, The Stein Inn.

Chef and owner, Charlie Haddock of the Stein Inn, Waternish, Skye. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Oh and spoiler alert… she’s absolutely nailing it.

Not only does the mum-of-two serve 100 covers a night at the Waternish restaurant, but the only celebrities now seen at The Stein are the Hollywood A-listers and culinary stars who keep coming back time and again.

‘When the going got tough, I stayed and worked’

It’s in the lull between turning around the bedrooms of her inn, and evening dinner service when 48-year-old Charlie sits down to chat with us.

Originally from Cheltenham, she hasn’t lost her well-spoken southern accent, but there’s a definite island lilt now in the mix.

Chef, shopper, occasional housekeeper and regular toilet cleaner, Charlie decides to tackle the elephant in the room first.

“I’m sure you’ll have read that when we first started out here, my partner was Paul Rankin?”

The island’s oldest pub, the Stein Inn was built in 1790. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

I had heard.

The Great British Menu chef hailing from Northern Ireland made headlines when the inn was purchased.

But the grand plan for Charlie to run “front of house” while Paul cooked, was shortlived.

“Thankfully it’s always been my business,” she says.

“It’s in my name and always has been. So when the pandemic hit, and Paul left us, well, I believe that when the going gets tough, the tough stay around.

“I stayed, and have worked hard every day since.”

The Stein Inn is less Michelin star and more Skye heart and soul

With two children: an 18-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son, a business, and a life in a new country to think about, starting again was surely daunting.

“Yes, but it’s not a sob story,” she adds.

“I found my voice, and my passion again.

“The Stein Inn is now me – and my heritage – through and through.

Jack (13) and 18-year-old Clemence, Charlie’s children and “whole life”.

“It’s less Michelin star and more the very best of what Skye has to offer with my heart and soul thrown in.

“It’s how I was raised by my dad, another great cook. Passion for people and produce.”

Fresh fish just metres from the doorstep of the Stein

Charlie’s been a resident of Skye’s Waternish Peninsula now for more than five years.

With a staff of around 10, including local seasonal workers, the restaurant and pub are open seven days a week.

Dishing up langoustines, lobster, and fish fresh from the waters at the foot of their path, Charlie’s food ethos is best summed up as ‘less is more.’

Fresh produce, especially shellfish is what the Stein Inn does best, says Charlie Haddock, pictured.  Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I like to keep everything simple,” she tells me.

“I want to taste lobster, I want to taste tomato. Too many ingredients added actually takes away from the authenticity, simplicity, and taste.

“Everything on the menu is what I want to eat myself.”

Swapping the red carpet for Skye history, Hollywood royalty stop by

With her seasonal, fresh produce (never frozen; she doesn’t have a freezer big enough), Charlie has certainly garnered the attention of those in the know.

Oscar-winning actress Francis McDormand and her director husband Leon Cohen recently stopped in.

Award-winning actress, and fan of the Stein Inn, Frances McDormand. Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

“I actually put them together a bit of a ‘cook at home’ parcel with fresh mussels,” she tells me without a hint of self-pride or boasting about her top-tier clientele.

This is probably why I’m the one to raise the subject of Nigella, whose testimonial is proudly on the homepage of the inn’s website.

‘We were too busy for Nigella… so she had to come back’

“She [Nigella Lawson] actually came in when we were jam-packed.

“We had nowhere to put her so she had to come back. She spotted my son Jack and spent some time talking to him. When she returned later, Jack helped serve her.”

What followed was a series of Instagram posts gushing about Charlie, the Stein Inn and, of course, the food.

One of multiple Instagram posts by chef Nigella Lawson offering rave reviews of both Charlie and the Stein Inn.

After describing her meals of whitebait, mussels, fish and chips, haggis bon bons and langoustines (she visited multiple times, by the way), as “transformative”, and that finding Skye’s oldest inn was like “striking gold” she summarised her visit.

“And that’s the thing about the Stein Inn,” Nigella wrote. “It’s not just a place, but a truly and enduringly happy-making experience.”

It’s incredible when you consider Charlie’s kitchen is only big enough only for two people at any one time and runs on just four gas burners, a grill, and two fryers.

‘I know my parents would love the Stein Inn, I feel them here with me,’ says Charlie

For Charlie, however, the greatest satisfaction comes from building a place for family and friends.

“My kids come home from their schools in England, and they swim and fish in the loch.

“They both help in the inn too. The fishermen from around here drink at the bar. I use local produce, and we run events for the community.

Surrounded by trinkets from her travels, local art and mementos from her parents, is Charlie Haddock of Skye’s Stein Inn. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This was always my heart. To replicate the long table and hearty food I grew up with.

“I feel my parents would have loved this place.

“I sense that, and know so much of who they are is right here with me.”

Reflecting on her tenure in the Inner Hebrides, and all her journey’s twists and tales, Charlie’s story feels redemptive.

“You know, I never came with any arrogance,” she says.

“I feel lucky to still be here and to call this place home.

“It didn’t turn out the way I thought it would. But for me it’s so much better. To be surrounded by so many people, who enjoy being at home with us here at the Stein, is wonderful. Truly.”

Conversation