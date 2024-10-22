How Alex Salmond devoted himself to the north-east, from Banchory to Banff and everywhere in between

Alex Salmond never pretended that politics was all that mattered in life.

On the contrary, whenever he was in his beloved Strichen, Inverurie, Insch, Banchory, Banff or the myriad other towns and villages across the region, the late former First Minister revelled in a hinterland, embracing arts, history, culture and sport.

Ahead of his funeral, I’ve spoken to some of those who recall his interest in a wealth of different subjects and how he sang songs with a women’s choir during an impromptu concert.

Or shed tears as he talked about the victims of the Sapphire trawler disaster, which claimed the lives of four people, off the coast of Peterhead, in 1997.

And turned canvassing sessions into an “absolute nightmare” for his aides when he ended up in strangers’ houses, swapping stories and enjoying a cuppa or three.

Mr Salmond may have been born in Linlithgow in West Lothian on Hogmanay in 1954.

But, from the time he became the MP for Banff and Buchan in 1987, his life and times were inextricably linked with the north-east and he and his wife Moira spent more than 40 years together at their converted home in Strichen.

As the former SNP head of communications and managing partner of True North, Fergus Mutch said: “Alex always respected the unshowy, hardworking, not easily impressed, often ‘thrawn’ nature of the folk from Aberdeenshire.

“He was thrown in at the deep end as a young MP, got to know who he could trust and work with – and always saw it as a challenge to win over the hearts and minds of, sometimes, the most unlikely constituents.

Alex Salmond loved the local communities

“He knew that national success depended on solid local foundations. Even at the height of his powers as First Minister, he would carve out time every single week for the constituency work. He never took it for granted.

“Even for constituency events – the New Deer Show, Inverurie Locos FC matches or a community council meeting – he insisted on being fully and thoroughly briefed.

“Campaigning with him was an absolute nightmare. He’d sometimes be waylaid at the first door he knocked for over an hour, be invited in for coffee and cake and only emerge once the rest of the campaign team had finished their rounds.”

These everyday encounters were often impromptu, occasionally chaotic and utterly unplanned, but invariably left an enduring impact on the participants.

Frieda Morrison, the chair of the Doric Board and director of Scots Radio, was among those who has special memories of her compatriot, who died earlier this month.

A harvest celebration to remember

She said: “Like so many people in the north east, I recall special times in the company of Alex and his wife Moira. He was a great singer and loved to sing.

“On one particular day, I walked into the Kirk of Saint Andrew in Inverurie during their weekend of the harvest celebration.

“Through in the wee room at the back of the Kirk, the ladies of the Parish were serving a fly cuppa and a fine peece. And there in the midst of them – deep in conversation and outbursts of laughter – was Alex.

“I hardly had time to finish my tea when Alex ushered me onto the stage to join him in a duet. And the look on the faces of the ladies of the parish was a delight to behold. Alex was as much at home with the virtuous populace as he was with the heads of state.”

Alex Salmond’s enthusiasm inspired youngsters

Iona Fyfe, the Huntly-born singer, musician and activist, might hail from a later generation, but she, too, has fond recollections of Mr Salmond’s eclectic interests.

She said: “I first heard him sing live at Gadies restaurant in Insch, where he performed The Four Marys and joined Robyn Stapleton in an encore of Freedom Come All Ye.

“He had a lovely voice and a genuine passion for traditional song. And he was very present in the north east.

“In Gordon and West Aberdeenshire, we are really on the periphery of Morayshire and sometimes we get forgotten about.

“For example, Inverurie benefitted from a brand new hospital, but a few years later, Huntly’s minor-injury unit has been forced with closure.

“I reckon if Alex had still had a seat, he’d have been ardently campaigning against this.

“In all of the memorial news packages, fisherfolk and farming folk of all political persuasions seemed to have the same thing to say about Alex – that he was present and standing up for communities in the north east.”

He had simpatico with north-east locals

It was often irrelevant whether these people were supporters or opponents. Tribalism wasn’t on the table when ghastly events cast a shadow over those he represented.

His friend Kenny MacAskill witnessed that at close quarter and spoke about how Mr Salmond had the ability to mix with commoners and kings and treat them the same.

He said: “Alex and Moira embraced Aberdeenshire and its history and people. A marvellous raconteur, he could tell stories of the area long before he ever arrived.

“As ever, Alex was a gentleman and respectful of the people and place. But he always sought to engage, support and participate in the local community and organisations.

“He was tenacious in supporting constituents as evidenced by his involvement in the Sapphire tragedy and, even last year, it brought a tear to his eye when he was chatting with my wife and another person who had been engaged in the shipping rescue aspects.

“He was still moved by the tragedy and it showed. Similarly, his defence of fishing interests, never mind Peterhead Prison, was both resolute and steadfast.

“That passion was reflected in support from those communities and families.”

Mr Salmond was in his element, whether gracing local festivals and shows or taking part in international functions – and he was regularly joined by Aberdeen music royalty Fiona Kennedy on many journeys spreading the word about their homeland.

She told me: “Over the years we met often – one or two of the highlights were when he was over in Washington and New York for Scotland Week and Tartan Week.

“I was part of the team who travelled out there promoting Scotland, singing at various dinners and events to senators and other people, as well as marching up 6th Avenue on Tartan Day for the big parade with Alex and Moira leading the way.

“Alex was in sparkling form and made great speeches wherever we all went – and he did a brilliant impression of Sir Sean Connery which brought the house down!

“Moira was his absolute rock and anchor in many ways – an utterly delightful, kind, thoughtful lady who was razor-sharp in her judgement of people and situations.

“He clearly adored her and was very protective of her and she certainly looked out for him in a very quiet and unassuming fashion. They were a great team.

He could have done stand-up

“Another time, closer to home, we were having lunch at the Marcliffe Hotel – he was a great friend of [former owner] Stewart Spence – and Alex came over to join us, again in sparkling form, and he launched into some great stories.

“But then, I think because my father [Calum] went to school in Stornoway, we got to talking about the Outer Hebrides and the tragic sinking of the Iolaire off Stornoway in 1919 – he knew all about this terrible tragedy and gave us an in-depth history lesson.

“I always found Alex to be a warm and fascinating individual – his presence energised a room – and whether you agreed with his political views or not didn’t matter to him.

“He carried on regardless with a kind of boyish charm.”

He had the common touch

That hail-fellow-well-met attitude helps explain the shock at Mr Salmond’s death and the outpouring of sadness among locals of all party allegiances – and none.

One of those watching the poignant commemoration, Tracy Anne Wiseman from Strichen, said: “I think he deserves all this; he has done more for this country than anyone and he was a joy to know.

“I just can’t stop thinking about Moira and the family; my heart goes out to them.”

Many others feel the same

These words will be shared by many from across the spectrum throughout Banff and Buchan, Gordon and the other places where Alex Salmond thrived.

As Fergus Mutch said: “He never took it for granted.”