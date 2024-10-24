Meet the panto star Westhill GP bringing joy to care home residents through song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Meet the panto star Westhill GP bringing joy to care home residents through song

Dr Karen Barker is bringing the joy she gets from musical theatre to elderly residents in local care homes.

By Rosemary Lowne
Karen Barker is a GP by day and a panto star by night.
Karen Barker is a GP by day and a panto star by night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson and John Thomson

A GP by day and a panto star by night, if anyone knows the healing powers of musical theatre then it’s Dr Karen Barker.

In fact, the therapeutic impact that singing and performing has had on Karen’s own wellbeing is so positive that she’s now bringing the joy of musical theatre to elderly people living in care homes in the local community.

“Musical theatre helps my wellbeing,” says Karen, 51, who lives near Banchory and works at Skene Medical Group in Westhill.

“It releases endorphins, lowers stress and it has a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

“As singing and performing has kept me well over the years, I’m keen to share the positive impact it has with other people, particularly those who perhaps don’t have access to musical theatre.”

Karen Barker knows the power of musical theatre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

So when did the GP first swap the stethoscope for the stage?

For Karen, her journey into medicine and musical theatre began in Ayrshire, the home of Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet.

“We were brought up in Ayrshire, Burns country, so my first involvement was performing Burns recitations,” says Karen.

“When I was in primary one, my mum sent me to elocution lessons because I was shy.

“After that, things took off as I did Burns recitations, verse speaking competitions, Bible reading and poetry reading.”

Karen Barker as Carabosse in Upstage Aboyne’s production of Sleeping Beauty. Image: John Thomson

Medicine and musical theatre…

Growing in confidence, it wasn’t long before Karen landed her first big role on stage.

“My first proper theatre performance was as Duffy in a production of Annie at The Gaiety Theatre in Ayr in 1986,” says Karen.

“That was where I got the taste for performing to a bigger audience.

“I loved that I could perform on stage and be a different character.”

After school, the pressures of studying medicine at university took over.

“When I was studying medicine I only did street theatre through the church and some ad hoc recitations,” says Karen.

“Then I had kids so it’s only been in the past seven years that I’ve got back into performing.”

Karen loves performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

From treating patients to panto…

Keen to rediscover her love of performing, Karen took up singing lessons with Moira Hunter who runs Studio-Dee, and she hasn’t looked back since.

“Singing wasn’t something I really did other than the occasional choir, so I decided to go to singing lessons,” says Karen.

“My singing teacher Moira has been amazing and she helped me to audition for Upstage Aboyne.”

Since then Karen has relished the opportunity to perform in the Upstage Aboyne pantos every year.

“My confidence and enjoyment of performing has grown so much,” says Karen.

“I love doing the panto every year, it’s a lot of fun.”

Karen, pictured here performing at CrossReach’s Bellfield Care Home in Banchory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

‘I absolutely love my job as a GP’

Caring, compassionate and with an insatiable go-getting attitude to life, Karen is equally as happy when she’s helping patients as a GP.

“I’ve been a GP for over 20 years and I absolutely love my job, it’s a real privileged position to be in,” says Karen.

“I enjoy supporting people and providing continuity of care as best we can.

“I also enjoy that relationship that you develop with patients and their families.”

Karen is so dedicated to helping others that she also trains new GPs.

“I train young doctors to become GPs and I’m also a pre-hospital emergency care instructor so I teach people what care to give in emergency scenarios,” says Karen.

“As well as this, I’m also a GP appraiser.”

Karen chats to one of the residents at CrossReach’s Bellfield Care Home. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Performing in care homes is so rewarding’

It was at a medical reunion when one of Karen’s friends suggested she takes her love of musical theatre into local care homes.

“I thought it would be a really nice thing to do as I’m bringing the joy that I get from musical theatre to people who don’t necessarily have access to musical theatre,” says Karen.

Karen now regularly performs songs from musical theatre shows in local care homes including Hawkhill House Nursing Home in Aberdeen, Annesley House Care Home in Torphins plus the Forget-Me-Not-Club, a respite day care centre for dementia sufferers in Banchory.

Karen performs songs from a range of famous musicals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bringing joy to care home residents

Recently, Karen also enjoyed performing at CrossReach’s Bellfield Care Home in Banchory.

“I was well received at Bellfield,” says Karen.

“One lady who was singing along knew every lyric.

“She’s never performed but always loved musicals.

“There was also lots of hand and toe tapping and smiling faces with requests to return.”

Karen enjoyed chatting to residents after her performance at Bellfield Care Home.Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The magic of musical theatre

From Mamma Mia and Guys and Dolls to The Sound of Music and Oliver, Karen performs songs from a vast array of musical theatre shows.

“What’s nice is that I’m not just singing, I’m acting the character and telling the story too,” says Karen.

The next few months are certainly going to be busy for Karen who will also be rehearsing for Upstage Aboyne’s production of Scrooge.

“For the first time, all of the performances will have integrated British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, with our fabulous signers moving around the stage with our cast,” says Karen.

Karen says performing in care homes is so rewarding. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘You’re never too old to try something new’

Looking to the future, Karen is keen to keep bringing joy to care homes with the hope that it inspires more people to go outside their comfort zones to help others.

“I like my kids to see that I push myself outside my comfort zone for the benefit of others and for my wellbeing,” says Karen.

“I just want to show them that you’re never too old to try something new.

“I’m always looking for my next challenge whether that’s professional or personal.

“I want to keep learning, keep improving and keep enjoying life.”

Scrooge – the Panto runs from December 4-8 at Deeside Community Theatre, Aboyne.

For tickets go to the website

ticketsource.co.uk/up

or check out the Upstage Aboyne Facebook page.

More from Lifestyle

Craig Mitchell is the manager of supposedly haunted Aberdeen pub, Ma Cameron's. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Is Aberdeen pub Ma Cameron's really haunted? Staff have their say...
Allangrange estate on the Black Isle with its white walled facade.
Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m
A seafood sharing platter from The Highland Larder in Dornoch. Image: The Highland Larder.
5 best food and drink spots to try along the North Coast 500
Should Scotland keep the football booze ban? We hear from both sides of the debate.
Scottish football booze ban: 'Classist' and 'absurd', or necessary? We hear from those for…
10
couple with two children enter their new home in Aberdeenshire
Don’t miss this great offer to buy a new build home in Aberdeenshire!
With a range of tailor-made offers and high-specification finishes, these new homes in Kinion Heights are perfect for upsizers, downsizers and anyone looking for a fresh start.
New homes in Kinion Heights are ready for you to move in this autumn
Alex Salmond unveiling the Turra Coo in 2010. Image: Simon Walton.
How Alex Salmond devoted himself to the north-east, from Banchory to Banff and everywhere…
Our trip to Spider on a Bicycle included a mouth-watering steak pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne delivers on every front and at…
Ben Goss, left, says he and wife Ann could see Milton Brae's potential immediately. Image: Ben Goss/Strutt and Parker
Ben and Ann Goss's Miltonduff renovation that delivered 30 years of joy
Gayle explored the Beaver Trail at Rothiemurchus near Aviemore. Image design: Roddie Reid.
Exploring new beaver trail at Rothiemurchus - but did I spot any buck-toothed rodents?

Conversation