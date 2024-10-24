Meet the panto star Westhill GP bringing joy to care home residents through song

A GP by day and a panto star by night, if anyone knows the healing powers of musical theatre then it’s Dr Karen Barker.

In fact, the therapeutic impact that singing and performing has had on Karen’s own wellbeing is so positive that she’s now bringing the joy of musical theatre to elderly people living in care homes in the local community.

“Musical theatre helps my wellbeing,” says Karen, 51, who lives near Banchory and works at Skene Medical Group in Westhill.

“It releases endorphins, lowers stress and it has a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

“As singing and performing has kept me well over the years, I’m keen to share the positive impact it has with other people, particularly those who perhaps don’t have access to musical theatre.”

So when did the GP first swap the stethoscope for the stage?

For Karen, her journey into medicine and musical theatre began in Ayrshire, the home of Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet.

“We were brought up in Ayrshire, Burns country, so my first involvement was performing Burns recitations,” says Karen.

“When I was in primary one, my mum sent me to elocution lessons because I was shy.

“After that, things took off as I did Burns recitations, verse speaking competitions, Bible reading and poetry reading.”

Medicine and musical theatre…

Growing in confidence, it wasn’t long before Karen landed her first big role on stage.

“My first proper theatre performance was as Duffy in a production of Annie at The Gaiety Theatre in Ayr in 1986,” says Karen.

“That was where I got the taste for performing to a bigger audience.

“I loved that I could perform on stage and be a different character.”

After school, the pressures of studying medicine at university took over.

“When I was studying medicine I only did street theatre through the church and some ad hoc recitations,” says Karen.

“Then I had kids so it’s only been in the past seven years that I’ve got back into performing.”

From treating patients to panto…

Keen to rediscover her love of performing, Karen took up singing lessons with Moira Hunter who runs Studio-Dee, and she hasn’t looked back since.

“Singing wasn’t something I really did other than the occasional choir, so I decided to go to singing lessons,” says Karen.

“My singing teacher Moira has been amazing and she helped me to audition for Upstage Aboyne.”

Since then Karen has relished the opportunity to perform in the Upstage Aboyne pantos every year.

“My confidence and enjoyment of performing has grown so much,” says Karen.

“I love doing the panto every year, it’s a lot of fun.”

‘I absolutely love my job as a GP’

Caring, compassionate and with an insatiable go-getting attitude to life, Karen is equally as happy when she’s helping patients as a GP.

“I’ve been a GP for over 20 years and I absolutely love my job, it’s a real privileged position to be in,” says Karen.

“I enjoy supporting people and providing continuity of care as best we can.

“I also enjoy that relationship that you develop with patients and their families.”

Karen is so dedicated to helping others that she also trains new GPs.

“I train young doctors to become GPs and I’m also a pre-hospital emergency care instructor so I teach people what care to give in emergency scenarios,” says Karen.

“As well as this, I’m also a GP appraiser.”

‘Performing in care homes is so rewarding’

It was at a medical reunion when one of Karen’s friends suggested she takes her love of musical theatre into local care homes.

“I thought it would be a really nice thing to do as I’m bringing the joy that I get from musical theatre to people who don’t necessarily have access to musical theatre,” says Karen.

Karen now regularly performs songs from musical theatre shows in local care homes including Hawkhill House Nursing Home in Aberdeen, Annesley House Care Home in Torphins plus the Forget-Me-Not-Club, a respite day care centre for dementia sufferers in Banchory.

Bringing joy to care home residents

Recently, Karen also enjoyed performing at CrossReach’s Bellfield Care Home in Banchory.

“I was well received at Bellfield,” says Karen.

“One lady who was singing along knew every lyric.

“She’s never performed but always loved musicals.

“There was also lots of hand and toe tapping and smiling faces with requests to return.”

The magic of musical theatre

From Mamma Mia and Guys and Dolls to The Sound of Music and Oliver, Karen performs songs from a vast array of musical theatre shows.

“What’s nice is that I’m not just singing, I’m acting the character and telling the story too,” says Karen.

The next few months are certainly going to be busy for Karen who will also be rehearsing for Upstage Aboyne’s production of Scrooge.

“For the first time, all of the performances will have integrated British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, with our fabulous signers moving around the stage with our cast,” says Karen.

‘You’re never too old to try something new’

Looking to the future, Karen is keen to keep bringing joy to care homes with the hope that it inspires more people to go outside their comfort zones to help others.

“I like my kids to see that I push myself outside my comfort zone for the benefit of others and for my wellbeing,” says Karen.

“I just want to show them that you’re never too old to try something new.

“I’m always looking for my next challenge whether that’s professional or personal.

“I want to keep learning, keep improving and keep enjoying life.”

Scrooge – the Panto runs from December 4-8 at Deeside Community Theatre, Aboyne.

For tickets go to the website

ticketsource.co.uk/up

or check out the Upstage Aboyne Facebook page.