Street Style: What 6 fashionable shoppers in Bon Accord Aberdeen are wearing this autumn

With autumn in full swing and winter well on its way, we decided to check out what everyone’s favourite clothes are incoming for the season.

We headed down to the Bon Accord Aberdeen to speak to stylish shoppers and see what their favourite shops are at the minute.

Joanne Sinclair, 35, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a secondary school guidance teacher.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is Topshop, bag is actually from Amazon. And my shoes are from Adidas and my necklace was a gift from Beaverbrooks.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be comfy and cosy.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M is my favourite right now. I love Tesco too, not going to lie! I also love New Look, I got married recently and my wedding shoes were from New Look!

Who is your style icon?

Definitely Kate Middleton. She was also my inspiration for my wedding look too.

Julia Snowska, 22, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in retail, with shoes at Dune.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are a small brand from Poland so I can’t remember the name. My jacket is Marks and Spencer, and my dress is TK Maxx. This bag is from Louis Vuitton.

How would you describe your style?

A pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx. A lot of charity shops actually! And Dune of course, where I work.

Who is your style icon?

I liked Kendall Jenner’s style a couple of years back, Cameron Diaz, and Rachel Green from Friends.

Iyanu Oderinde, 35, from Nigeria

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retail supervisor.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is TK Maxx, my top is Marks and Spencer, my trousers are Matalan and my shoes are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I mainly wear what fits! I’d say urban style, but I don’t do trends.

Where do you like to shop?

If I’m looking somewhere cheaper it’s Primark, but somewhere nicer would be M&S.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have a style icon to be honest.

Dolly Burnett, 84, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Primark, my trousers and bag are Marks and Spencer. My shoes are from Deichmann.

How would you describe your style?

Smart casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Markies or Next mainly.

Who is your style icon?

I like older stars who are still trendy now. Judi Dench is definitely one.

Donna Dingwall, 48, from Stornoway

What do you do for a living?

I work for a charity.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, bag is Ralph Lauren. My trainers are Adidas and my scarf is TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Casual and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and River Island.

Who is your style icon?

Grace Kelly. She’s so elegant and classy.

Maureen McBeth, 80, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My trousers are from Bella Mella, and so is my belt! My earrings are Oliver Bonas.

How would you describe your style?

I like bright colours.

Where do you like to shop

Bella Mella and Prego. I also like Dressage in Peterhead but only when they’re on sale!

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

