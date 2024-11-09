Street Style: What 6 fashionable shoppers in Bon Accord Aberdeen are wearing this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Street Style: What 6 fashionable shoppers in Bon Accord Aberdeen are wearing this autumn

For this week's street style, we take a look at trendy shoppers in Bon Accord.

What are Aberdeen shoppers wearing this autumn? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson Design Team.
By Joanna Bremner & Beth Templeton

With autumn in full swing and winter well on its way, we decided to check out what everyone’s favourite clothes are incoming for the season.

We headed down to the Bon Accord Aberdeen to speak to stylish shoppers and see what their favourite shops are at the minute.

Joanne Sinclair, 35, from Aberdeen

Joanne Sinclair sports a trench coat as an autumn shopping style in Aberdeen.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a secondary school guidance teacher.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is Topshop, bag is actually from Amazon. And my shoes are from Adidas and my necklace was a gift from Beaverbrooks.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be comfy and cosy.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M is my favourite right now. I love Tesco too, not going to lie! I also love New Look, I got married recently and my wedding shoes were from New Look!

Who is your style icon?

Definitely Kate Middleton. She was also my inspiration for my wedding look too.

Julia Snowska, 22, from Aberdeen

Julia Snowska. The dress is from TK Maxx, paired with matching shoes!

What do you do for a living?

I work in retail, with shoes at Dune.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are a small brand from Poland so I can’t remember the name. My jacket is Marks and Spencer, and my dress is TK Maxx. This bag is from Louis Vuitton.

How would you describe your style?

A pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx. A lot of charity shops actually! And Dune of course, where I work.

Who is your style icon?

I liked Kendall Jenner’s style a couple of years back, Cameron Diaz, and Rachel Green from Friends.

Iyanu Oderinde, 35, from Nigeria

Iyanu Oderinde, retail supervisor says he ‘doesn’t follow trends’.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retail supervisor.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is TK Maxx, my top is Marks and Spencer, my trousers are Matalan and my shoes are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I mainly wear what fits! I’d say urban style, but I don’t do trends.

Where do you like to shop?

If I’m looking somewhere cheaper it’s Primark, but somewhere nicer would be M&S.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have a style icon to be honest.

Dolly Burnett, 84, from Aberdeen

Dolly Burnett, 84. Jacket is from Primark.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Primark, my trousers and bag are Marks and Spencer. My shoes are from Deichmann.

How would you describe your style?

Smart casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Markies or Next mainly.

Who is your style icon?

I like older stars who are still trendy now. Judi Dench is definitely one.

Donna Dingwall, 48, from Stornoway

Donna Dingwall’s autumn style shopping in Aberdeen.

What do you do for a living?

I work for a charity.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, bag is Ralph Lauren. My trainers are Adidas and my scarf is TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Casual and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and River Island.

Who is your style icon?

Grace Kelly. She’s so elegant and classy.

Maureen McBeth, 80, from Aberdeen

Maureen Mcbth loves Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My trousers are from Bella Mella, and so is my belt! My earrings are Oliver Bonas.

How would you describe your style?

I like bright colours.

Where do you like to shop

Bella Mella and Prego. I also like Dressage in Peterhead but only when they’re on sale!

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Conversation