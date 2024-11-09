BBC documentary explores how blood analyst and soil expert helped convict Renee and Andrew MacRae’s murderer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC documentary explores how blood analyst and soil expert helped convict Renee and Andrew MacRae’s murderer

Blood pattern analyst Chris Gannicliffe and soil specialist Professor Lorna Dawson were invited to review the case in the early 2000s.

By Ellie Milne
Renee and Andrew MacRae
Renee and Andrew MacRae were last seen on November 12, 1976. Image: Supplied.

Forensic experts have shared how they used blood and soil analysis to help convict the killer of a Highland mother and son decades after their disappearance.

Renee MacRae’s car was discovered engulfed in flames at the side of the A9 in Dalmagarry on the evening of November 12, 1976.

She and her three-year-old son, Andrew, were nowhere to be seen – and have not been found since.

As their investigation progressed, police started to suspect her married lover Bill McDowell may be responsible for their deaths, but a lack of evidence meant the case went cold.

Now, the re-examination of evidence by experts in the 2000s has been explored in a new BBC documentary.

The work of soil specialist Lorna Dawson and blood analyst Chris Gannicliffe helped lead to the conviction of MacDowell in 2022 – 46 years after the pair’s disappearance.

Lorna Dawson in a lab
Professor Lorna Dawson analysed the soil samples from Bill MacDowell’s car. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Experts from Renee and Andrew MacRae case topic of BBC show

Mr Gannicliffe was the final witness during the trial and explained to the court how a “blood deposit” may have ended up in the boot of the car.

Police found the blood stain on the underside of the carpet in 1976 but were only able to determine the blood type at that time.

When he joined the investigation in the 2000s, the blood spatter analyst could use luminol to uncover more blood on the opposite side of the carpet.

He told Expert Witness: “This might suggest that something has taken place to, in some way, clean it or wipe it away.”

By using horse blood to show what quantity would have been needed to create a “soaked-through” stain of that size, Mr Gannicliffe helped establish the suggestion of criminal violence at the scene.

The expert was also able test the sample against DNA from Mrs MacRae’s hairbrush to confirm it was her blood.

Renee MacRae's burnt-out BMW car
Renee MacRae’s BMW car was found burnt-out on the A9 Dalmagarry lay-by in November 1976. Image: Crown productions. 

Analysing samples decades later

Soil specialist Lorna Dawson, who works from the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, was able to prove Mr MacDowell had lied about his whereabouts on the night the mother and son disappeared.

She told the documentary: “The suspect had said that his vehicle had only been in and around the Inverness area, and certainly he hadn’t said that he hadn’t driven south of a place called Daviot.

“Two or three miles south of there was Dalmagarry lay-by, where Mrs MacRae and her son’s vehicle was burnt out.”

Soil samples were collected from MacDowell’s car in 1976 but they were never analysed.

Professor Dawson was able to extract and prepare each sample for “a whole suite” of analyses and found his car must have travelled south of Daviot on that night.

She said: “The vehicle samples were of a granitic paint material, and of the reference samples, the ones that were closest in that characteristics were two that were down south of Daviot at and around Dalmagarry lay-by.”

Expert Witness: Blood on the Carpet is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

