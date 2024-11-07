Portlethen’s search and rescue dog handler Gary Carroll recognised by royalty as a local hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portlethen’s search and rescue dog handler Gary Carroll recognised by royalty as a local hero

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew commander attends Scottish Parliament's 25th anniversary event and is a recipient of the King’s Fire Service Medal.

Gary Carroll sitting down on rubble with rescue dog Coorie standing at his shoulder, looking alert
Gary Carroll with Urban Search and Rescue dog Coorie. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

As a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew commander and dog handler, Gary Carroll has been in many challenging environments.

His typical week, when not deployed to a search and rescue operation, is likely to involve training dogs and teaching firefighters.

So it was a break from the norm when he attended a special event at Holyrood recently to mark the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament in the presence of the King and Queen.

He said: “It was a great day out and very unexpected to be invited. I had a chat with the Queen. It was something a bit different!”

Crew commander Gary Carroll with Urban Search And Rescue dogs Coorie and Mac, right. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Gary was made a recipient of the King’s Fire Service Medal in this year’s Birthday Honours list.

He said: “I haven’t been to receive it yet. I’m told it was for my work with search and rescue dogs in Scotland and abroad.”

He was invited to the Holyrood event by Audrey Nicoll, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

MSPs invited constituents “who have made an extraordinary contribution to the community”.

Gary and Corrie look out from a truck in Morocco. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Gary and Corrie in Morocco. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Work with the UK International Search and Rescue Team

Gary is based at the service’s Portlethen Training Centre, near Aberdeen.

He is handler to two other local heroes, Coorie and Mac, who are Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) dogs.

Gary was also part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (ISAR) up to July of this year when he retired from it after 18 years as a team member.

This work involved being deployed overseas to help after natural disasters.

He started out as an on-call firefighter in 1993, going whole-time in 1999.

He later moved into research and development then became an instructor after a spell in the road safety department.

Search and rescue dogs Coorie and Mac looking alert and happy at a natural disaster site overseas
Search and rescue dogs Coorie, a Belgian Shepherd, and Mac, an English springer spaniel. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Gary and Diesel made fire and rescue service history

Around 20 years ago he became a qualified dog handler and trained his dog Diesel, who was a well-known search and rescue hero in his own right.

Gary and Diesel became Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s first canine team and Gary is its first USAR dog handler.

He now has Coorie, a three-year-old Belgian Shepherd and Mac, an English springer spaniel.

At eight years old and after hundreds of searches, Mac is now enjoying a well-earned retirement.

“Mac saved two lives. That’s a big reward. That’s two people. But he’s done hundreds of searches.

“He can tell us when there is no-one there which saves us putting firefighters into dangerous areas and the time of our firefighters.

Gary and Coorie on an airstrip in Morocco
Gary and Coorie in Morocco last year. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I’ve been deployed to four different earthquakes, two with the dogs.”

As a search and rescue technician, Gary was sent to Sumatra, Indonesia, in 2009, to Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2011 and Nepal in 2015.

“I was deployed to Morocco with Coorie last year,” he added.

How is a potential rescue dog chosen as a puppy?

“You are looking for high-drive dogs, energetic and toy driven,” said Gary.

“When they are searching for a person they are looking for their toy. It’s a game to them. It’s two years of training.”

Gary said the dogs are trained to detect live human scent. This then gives the teams a chance to look closer or send in a camera.

What’s it like to be involved in this type of work?

Gary said: “It’s an experience and it’s humbling to see, to assist and help.”

Search and rescue dog Diesel at work with Gary after an earthquake in Nepal.
Search and rescue dog Diesel at work with Gary after an earthquake in Nepal in 2015. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Dangerous and difficult environments

Once the dogs have finished their part of the operation, Gary and the team may move on to humanitarian tasks.

He gives the example of a hospital in Nepal which closed down. His team “made it safe, opened theatres” and helped bring it back into operation.

He admitted that working in people’s “hour of need” as he describes it, “can be stressful”.

He said: “These are dangerous, difficult environments. You have to look after each other.”

He added that for some complex tasks, “you need to think outside the box”.

The reward, he says, “is seeing what you can do for people”.

English springer spaniel Mac in his search and rescue coat.
Gary’s English springer spaniel Mac has saved the lives of two people. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

