Lovers of the great outdoors should take a look at this £545,000 Drumoak steading

Embrace the peace, tranquility and beauty of the Aberdeenshire countryside in this superb four-bedroom steading.

Set within 18 acres of arable land in the beautiful village of Drumoak, near Banchory, Highfield Steading is perfect for those who are looking for a slower pace of life.

For Eunice Low and her husband Ron, it was the serene location that first attracted them to the home.

“For some years I had wanted to live a more rural lifestyle,” says Eunice.

“With our children grown up, we decided to start looking for a suitable home.

“So when we found Highfield almost 23 years ago, it seemed ideal.

“The property was in our preferred location and was exactly what we had been looking for.

“It offered so much peace and tranquility and was an absolute haven for wildlife.”

Superb steading full of heart and soul

Over the years, the couple worked hard to put their own stamp on the semi-detached steading.

“It had been converted from farm buildings about three to four years previously but it had been lying empty for two years so it was in need of some TLC,” says Eunice.

Today, the single level property has an attractive lounge with a wood burning stove, an exceptionally large kitchen and a study/office.

As well as this, there is a utility room plus four fabulous bedrooms including a master bedroom.

“We replaced the kitchen with a range of quality oak units and put in a built-in fridge, freezer, dishwasher and a six ring, double oven Rangemaster cooker,” says Eunice.

“Both the main bathroom and the ensuite have been modernised while the master bedroom was fitted with built-in wardrobes, and the study has a large desk and plenty of storage.

“We also replaced the oil-fired stove in the lounge with a multi-fuel one which sends out a great heat which is lovely on a cold winter evening.”

In addition, all the doors, both internal and external, as well as all the windows have also been renewed.

The garden is an oasis of calm…

Meanwhile, the garden has been transformed into a horticultural haven.

“Ron immediately got to work on the garden area, which had never been touched and was a bit of a jungle,” says Eunice.

“With a great deal of hard work, over time he created a beautiful garden with a couple of ponds, a waterfall, wildflower meadow, fruit and veg areas.

“He also planted hundreds of trees, shrubs, hedges and flowers.

“This has attracted a variety of wildlife including deer, foxes, rabbits, badgers, otters, pheasants, herons, buzzards, red kites, a multitude of songbirds and many bees, butterflies and other insects.”

Horse riders will fall head over heels for the home…

Not only that but Ron also created a special area for nesting birds.

“Ron also built a sand martin bank in the field and all 40 holes were filled with nesting birds before he had actually finished it.”

Together with the picturesque garden, there’s also plenty of land for farming or horse riding.

“A local farmer has always utilised our fields, mainly for growing grass which is cut for haylage,” says Eunice.

“The fields were also sometimes used for grazing pregnant ewes and occasionally for planting crops such as wheat and barley.

“Equally, the land could be suitable for equestrian purposes.”

End of an era…

After nearly 23 years at the property, it’s time for another family to enjoy the home.

“Unfortunately, the time has come to downsize and move on from a much loved, and very comfortable home,” says Eunice.

“The privacy and tranquility of the area, and the ability to go for walks round our own fields will be greatly missed.

“All our family and friends enjoyed visiting our country home, and our seven grandchildren had lots of exciting adventures playing and exploring with total freedom.

“Family pets were also well catered for in a safe environment.”

Eunice believes the steading would make the perfect property for a family who love the outdoors.

“The house and grounds would probably suit a family with children who love nature, wildlife and being in the outdoors, and who would enjoy the freedom which Highfield can offer,” says Eunice.

Highfield Steading, Hill Of Park, Drumoak, Banchory, is on the market at a fixed price of £545,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk