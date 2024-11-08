Lovers of the great outdoors should take a look at this £545,000 Drumoak steading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Lovers of the great outdoors should take a look at this £545,000 Drumoak steading

Eunice Low and her husband Ron have created a little slice of paradise in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

By Rosemary Lowne
Highfield steading is a breath of fresh air.
Highfield steading is a breath of fresh air. Image: Andersonbain

Embrace the peace, tranquility and beauty of the Aberdeenshire countryside in this superb four-bedroom steading.

Set within 18 acres of arable land in the beautiful village of Drumoak, near Banchory, Highfield Steading is perfect for those who are looking for a slower pace of life.

For Eunice Low and her husband Ron, it was the serene location that first attracted them to the home.

This cosy lounge is the perfect place to relax. Image: Andersonbain
Family meals can be enjoyed in this charming dining space. Image: Andersonbain

“For some years I had wanted to live a more rural lifestyle,” says Eunice.

“With our children grown up, we decided to start looking for a suitable home.

“So when we found Highfield almost 23 years ago, it seemed ideal.

“The property was in our preferred location and was exactly what we had been looking for.

“It offered so much peace and tranquility and was an absolute haven for wildlife.”

Superb steading full of heart and soul

Over the years, the couple worked hard to put their own stamp on the semi-detached steading.

“It had been converted from farm buildings about three to four years previously but it had been lying empty for two years so it was in need of some TLC,” says Eunice.

Today, the single level property has an attractive lounge with a wood burning stove, an exceptionally large kitchen and a study/office.

As well as this, there is a utility room plus four fabulous bedrooms including a master bedroom.

“We replaced the kitchen with a range of quality oak units and put in a built-in fridge, freezer, dishwasher and a six ring, double oven Rangemaster cooker,” says Eunice.

Keen cooks can whip up a storm in the spacious kitchen. Image: Andersonbain
This beautiful bedroom is the perfect place to switch off. Image: Andersonbain

“Both the main bathroom and the ensuite have been modernised while the master bedroom was fitted with built-in wardrobes, and the study has a large desk and plenty of storage.

“We also replaced the oil-fired stove in the lounge with a multi-fuel one which sends out a great heat which is lovely on a cold winter evening.”

In addition, all the doors, both internal and external, as well as all the windows have also been renewed.

Working from home is easy in this office space. Image: Andersonbain
This room is the perfect playroom. Image: Andersonbain

The garden is an oasis of calm…

Meanwhile, the garden has been transformed into a horticultural haven.

“Ron immediately got to work on the garden area, which had never been touched and was a bit of a jungle,” says Eunice.

“With a great deal of hard work, over time he created a beautiful garden with a couple of ponds, a waterfall, wildflower meadow, fruit and veg areas.

“He also planted hundreds of trees, shrubs, hedges and flowers.

“This has attracted a variety of wildlife including deer, foxes, rabbits, badgers, otters, pheasants, herons, buzzards, red kites, a multitude of songbirds and many bees, butterflies and other insects.”

Soak up the peace and serenity of the garden. Image: Andersonbain
This summerhouse is the ideal retreat. Image: Andersonbain

Horse riders will fall head over heels for the home…

Not only that but Ron also created a special area for nesting birds.

“Ron also built a sand martin bank in the field and all 40 holes were filled with nesting birds before he had actually finished it.”

Together with the picturesque garden, there’s also plenty of land for farming or horse riding.

“A local farmer has always utilised our fields, mainly for growing grass which is cut for haylage,” says Eunice.

“The fields were also sometimes used for grazing pregnant ewes and occasionally for planting crops such as wheat and barley.

“Equally, the land could be suitable for equestrian purposes.”

There’s certainly plenty of space for farming or horse riding. Image: Andersonbain
This bird’s eye view brings to life the tranquil setting. Image: Andersonbain

End of an era…

After nearly 23 years at the property, it’s time for another family to enjoy the home.

“Unfortunately, the time has come to downsize and move on from a much loved, and very comfortable home,” says Eunice.

“The privacy and tranquility of the area, and the ability to go for walks round our own fields will be greatly missed.

“All our family and friends enjoyed visiting our country home, and our seven grandchildren had lots of exciting adventures playing and exploring with total freedom.

“Family pets were also well catered for in a safe environment.”

Eunice believes the steading would make the perfect property for a family who love the outdoors.

“The house and grounds would probably suit a family with children who love nature, wildlife and being in the outdoors, and who would enjoy the freedom which Highfield can offer,” says Eunice.

Highfield Steading, Hill Of Park, Drumoak, Banchory, is on the market at a fixed price of £545,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

