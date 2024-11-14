Meet some of the world’s top fashion designers in Braemar for just £10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Meet some of the world’s top fashion designers in Braemar for just £10

From Dame Anya Hindmarch and Christopher Kane to Giles Deacon, the creme-de-la-creme of the fashion world will be speaking at the Fife Arms' Festival of Fashion event this weekend.

By Rosemary Lowne
Dame Anya Hindmarch will be speaking the Festival of Fashion.
Dame Anya Hindmarch will be speaking the Festival of Fashion. Image: Artfarm

Forget London, New York and Paris, it’s all about Braemar this weekend as some of the world’s top fashion designers head to the village for a series of talks, workshops and special events.

Organised by the team at the village’s luxury Fife Arms Hotel, the glittering three-day Festival of Fashion event begins on Friday.

From British accessories icon Dame Anya Hindmarch to the celebrated Scottish designer Christopher Kane and womenswear designer Han Chong, the event will feature some of the biggest names in fashion.

Industry figures such as Simon Rocha and Giles Deacon contributed to last year’s event. 

Designer Han Chung will be at the Festival of Fashion in Braemar
Han Chung is one of the fashion designers who will be speaking at the event. Imag: Tung Walsh

Fashion fans are in for a treat…

Excited about the event is Justine Picardie, an author and former editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar.

Justine will be speaking at the event with Scottish designer Samantha McCoach and Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the Fife Arms for the Festival of Fashion, five years after I spoke at the inaugural festival, in 2019,” says Justine, who spent many years living in Aberdeenshire.

Festival of Fashion in Braemar 2023
Last year’s event, pictured, was a huge success. Image: Artfarm

“It’s the most original, remarkable and truly thought-provoking of festivals.

“I’m looking forward to talking about the ways in which Scotland has inspired Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, amongst other designers, and how Scottish culture and artisanal expertise continues to be at the heart of contemporary fashion.”

Braemar hosts big names in fashion…

The star-studded line-up also features Dame Anya Hindmarch whose handbags are beloved by everyone from The Princess of Wales to the supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Fashion fans are also sure to be inspired by Han Chong, the founder and creative director of the womenswear brand Self Portrait, and Scottish designer Christopher Kane.

Designer Monty Lewis
Designer Monty Lewis is known for his high quality sporrans. Image: Artfarm

They will join fashion journalist Susie Lau to talk about about their upcoming collection.

Meanwhile, other big-names in the fashion world who will be there include Giles Deacon, Charles Jeffrey, Monty Lewis, Tammy Kane, Araminta Campbell and Kazu Huggler.

How do I get tickets to the Festival of Fashion?

Guests can also admire the incredibly skilled and detailed work of fashion graduates at The King’s Foundation – Future Textiles Exhibition.

Live demonstrations of embroidery and smocking techniques will also take place at the exhibition throughout the weekend.

Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides
Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides, will be at the event. Image: Artfarm

Over the course of Saturday and Sunday there will be a total of eight talks at Braemar Village Hall plus a fashion illustration class by Giles Deacon at the Fife Arms Fog House.

Tickets for the talks are priced at £10 and to book go to the website

festivaloffashion.co.uk/speakers-1-1

For more information about all the talks and events go to festivaloffashion.co.uk

Conversation