Meet some of the world’s top fashion designers in Braemar for just £10

Forget London, New York and Paris, it’s all about Braemar this weekend as some of the world’s top fashion designers head to the village for a series of talks, workshops and special events.

Organised by the team at the village’s luxury Fife Arms Hotel, the glittering three-day Festival of Fashion event begins on Friday.

From British accessories icon Dame Anya Hindmarch to the celebrated Scottish designer Christopher Kane and womenswear designer Han Chong, the event will feature some of the biggest names in fashion.

Industry figures such as Simon Rocha and Giles Deacon contributed to last year’s event.

Fashion fans are in for a treat…

Excited about the event is Justine Picardie, an author and former editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar.

Justine will be speaking at the event with Scottish designer Samantha McCoach and Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the Fife Arms for the Festival of Fashion, five years after I spoke at the inaugural festival, in 2019,” says Justine, who spent many years living in Aberdeenshire.

“It’s the most original, remarkable and truly thought-provoking of festivals.

“I’m looking forward to talking about the ways in which Scotland has inspired Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, amongst other designers, and how Scottish culture and artisanal expertise continues to be at the heart of contemporary fashion.”

Braemar hosts big names in fashion…

The star-studded line-up also features Dame Anya Hindmarch whose handbags are beloved by everyone from The Princess of Wales to the supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Fashion fans are also sure to be inspired by Han Chong, the founder and creative director of the womenswear brand Self Portrait, and Scottish designer Christopher Kane.

They will join fashion journalist Susie Lau to talk about about their upcoming collection.

Meanwhile, other big-names in the fashion world who will be there include Giles Deacon, Charles Jeffrey, Monty Lewis, Tammy Kane, Araminta Campbell and Kazu Huggler.

How do I get tickets to the Festival of Fashion?

Guests can also admire the incredibly skilled and detailed work of fashion graduates at The King’s Foundation – Future Textiles Exhibition.

Live demonstrations of embroidery and smocking techniques will also take place at the exhibition throughout the weekend.

Over the course of Saturday and Sunday there will be a total of eight talks at Braemar Village Hall plus a fashion illustration class by Giles Deacon at the Fife Arms Fog House.

Tickets for the talks are priced at £10 and to book go to the website

festivaloffashion.co.uk/speakers-1-1

For more information about all the talks and events go to festivaloffashion.co.uk