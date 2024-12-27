Meet Dufftown’s local hero ‘The Speirin’s Mannie’ – writer, broadcaster and all-round town legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Dufftown’s local hero ‘The Speirin’s Mannie’ – writer, broadcaster and all-round town legend

Jim's passion for volunteering has brought out his hidden skills as a story teller, journalist, and now radio host.

LOCAL HERO: Jim Nicol of Dufftown has been recognised for his work on the Dufftown Speirin's community magazine. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT
By Susy Macaulay

Dufftown’s newly anointed local hero wears so many hats that it’s hard to imagine the town without him.

He’s even got his own special moniker, ‘The Speirin’s Mannie’.

Jim Nicol has recently been recognised for making a difference to his community with a Scotland Loves Local Award from Scotland’s Towns Partnership.

No wonder.

Jim Nicol in his beloved Dufftown. Image: Jason Hedges/DCThomson.

He’s at the heart of the town’s key social and cultural activities, was instrumental in bringing back the annual gala for a number of years, is involved with the annual Boys’ Walk, his local lodge St James 289 and events at the Mortlach Memorial Hall.

Jim is known as ‘The Speirin’s Mannie’ because of his long and close involvement with the Dufftown community magazine, The Dufftown Speirin’s.

These days he’s also stimulating the community’s eardrums with his rock show on Keith Community Radio.

Born in Dufftown

Distillery worker Jim Nicol was born in Dufftown, and abides by the philosophy, “just do what you really want to do and enjoy it.”

Fortunately for his Banffshire home town, Jim wants to do nothing but good for his community, and he loves it.

There’s nowhere like home for Dufftown Local heron, Jim Nicol. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT.

It doesn’t matter what is involved in helping out, from cleaning the hall to organising the monthly draw or putting together a yearly calendar with pictures from local photographers, Jim simply rolls his sleeves up and gets on with it, labelling it all “good fun.”

Although he was born in Dufftown, Jim spent many years in Craigellachie, but headed back to Dufftown as soon as he could.

“I was asked to join the community association by a neighbour.  For a good while I sat at the back listening to see if it was something for me .”

Secretary of the community association

Fortunately for Dufftown, he decided it was, and went on to become secretary of the Association for a number of years.

“That’s when things really took off for me. With other willing volunteers we sweated blood in a sub-committee to bring the town gala back.

“It was quite popular for a time, but these things come to an end.”

Through the community association, Jim began to flex his communication skills.

Jim is without doubt ‘The Speirin’s Mannie’, and has been since 2010. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT

“They suggested bringing back a community magazine, which had proved popular until the original editor passed away and it was forgotten about.

“So I was in the formative team for The Dufftown Speirings but over a few issues the locals suggested shortening it to Dufftown Speirin’s.”

Definition of ‘speirin’

‘Speirin’ is a Scots word meaning questioning, inquiring, investigating, interrogating.

When Jim left the community association, he was asked by members of the committee  to keep the magazine going himself.

It’s still going, 14 years later.

Old and new: The first edition of the Dufftown Speirin’s in 2010 and the latest one, 14 years later. Image: Jason Hedges.

“The great thing about the Speirin’s is that I get to talk to every group in Dufftown and they are quite keen to send me their news and other information, what they’ve done and what they hope to do.”

Jim rattles off a list of twenty local groups or more, all of whom regularly feature in The Speirin’s.

He said: “We’re so lucky to have a good sense of community here, there are so many things to do and I’ve got a contact for everybody to make sure they don’t miss out.”

Jim turbo-charged the town’s children’s parties and was DJ par excellence.  Image: Jim Nicol.

For a short while, The Speirin’s team recorded the magazine on CD for people who wanted an audio version, and it made its way onto Keith Community radio, attracting the attention of presenter Sheila MacDonald.

Jim said: “She played it on the air, but we couldn’t keep up the recordings as it took so long to do and it was difficult to keep it going on top of work at The Speirin’s.

“Last year Sheila phoned me up again and said, I miss your radio show, but I want you to DJ your own show.”

Jim has his own rock show

Now Jim presents his own rock show with music from the 70s, 80s and 90s, like Iron Maiden, Motorhead and AC/DC.

“I’m on show number 10 now and developing a comedic element between tracks. We’re playing about with artificial intelligence and voices, having characters appear in the show.”

Jim with one of his rebuilt vintage tractors.  Image: Jim Nicol.

Jim pays heartfelt tribute to his understanding wife, Joan, herself a busy community volunteer and chairwoman of the Mortlach Hall.

Jim said: “Joan certainly has a lot to put up with. Every chance I get I’m on the laptop rattling away on the keyboard writing bits and bobs in the magazine or talking with someone on the phone to help with a story, when I should be out cutting the green or hanging out the washing while she’s at work.”

