At risk in Inverness-shire: Boleskine House prepares to rise from the ashes after more than six years and nearly £2m

The historic Boleskine House on Loch Ness is set to open next year after a major restoration lasting more than six years.

The Grade-B listed building is being turned into a centre of education, arts and culture.

Exterior work is completed and the interior fit-out is due to be ready by as early as October 2025.

The work was recently awarded £250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Building hit by devastating fires

The 18th century building was nominated for the Buildings at Risk Register in 2017 after it remained in a fire-damaged condition for two years.

However, it has since been taken over by the Boleskine House Foundation which is carrying out the extensive renovations.

The property’s condition moved from ‘ruinous’ to ‘fair’ to reflect the works completed to date.

Keith and Kyra Readdy bought the landmark house in July 2019 and started the restoration.

The purchase came just days before it was hit by a second devastating fire in four years.

Mr Readdy, who chairs the foundation, said: “We’re on schedule for full delivery in October or November next year as a heritage asset we can finally use for the community.”

He said the project was initially expected to take three years and cost around £1.2 million.

Covid and other factors have seen the timescale double, while the cost is now expected to be just under £2 million.

Nods to the Lovat Frasers and Aleister Crowley

Recent work includes installing curved windows on the front elevation and a new underfloor heating system.

This is a key element of the foundation’s decarbonisation programme.

The new-look property will have features referencing previous owners the Lovat Frasers and occultist Aleister Crowley.

Although there are no specific plans yet relating to another owner, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, music and art will feature in performances and exhibitions.

The first private owner of Boleskine House was Archibald Fraser of Lovat (1736–1815), son of Simon ‘The Fox’, 11th Lord Lovat.

The foundation has commissioned stone carver Finn McCallum to make three decorative fireplaces, including one with the Fraser crest.

The notorious Aleister Crowley bought the property in 1899 for £2,000.

As part of the project, the foundation cleared the ‘Oratory’, where Crowley performed the Abramelin ritual.

Community orchard also being created on site

The plans include the retention of a door installed by Crowley in the room where he performed the ritual.

It is also proposed to include some tribute to Page’s connection to Boleskine.

Other features on site include a community orchard and a six-acre wildflower meadow.

