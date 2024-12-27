At risk in Inverness-shire: Boleskine House prepares to rise from the ashes after more than six years and nearly £2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At risk in Inverness-shire: Boleskine House prepares to rise from the ashes after more than six years and nearly £2m

The fire-hit historic building is to open next year after major restoration.

By John Ross
Keith Readdy, chairman of the Boleskine House Foundation which has worked on the house since 2019. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The historic Boleskine House on Loch Ness is set to open next year after a major restoration lasting more than six years.

The Grade-B listed building is being turned into a centre of education, arts and culture.

Exterior work is completed and the interior fit-out is due to be ready by as early as October 2025.

The work was recently awarded £250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Building hit by devastating fires

The 18th century building was nominated for the Buildings at Risk Register in 2017 after it remained in a fire-damaged condition for two years.

However, it has since been taken over by the Boleskine House Foundation which is carrying out the extensive renovations.

The property’s condition moved from ‘ruinous’ to ‘fair’ to reflect the works completed to date.

Boleskine House in 2020 as the restoration was underway. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Keith and Kyra Readdy bought the landmark house in July 2019 and started the restoration.

The purchase came just days before it was hit by a second devastating fire in four years.

Mr Readdy, who chairs the foundation, said: “We’re on schedule for full delivery in October or November next year as a heritage asset we can finally use for the community.”

He said the project was initially expected to take three years and cost around £1.2 million.

Covid and other factors have seen the timescale double, while the cost is now expected to be just under £2 million.

Nods to the Lovat Frasers and Aleister Crowley

Recent work includes installing curved windows on the front elevation and a new underfloor heating system.

This is a key element of the foundation’s decarbonisation programme.

The new-look property will have features referencing previous owners the Lovat Frasers and occultist Aleister Crowley.

Although there are no specific plans yet relating to another owner, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, music and art will feature in performances and exhibitions.

Work continues on the interior of the landmark building. Image Boleskine House Foundation

The first private owner of Boleskine House was Archibald Fraser of Lovat (1736–1815), son of Simon ‘The Fox’, 11th Lord Lovat.

The foundation has commissioned stone carver Finn McCallum to make three decorative fireplaces, including one with the Fraser crest.

The notorious Aleister Crowley bought the property in 1899 for £2,000.

As part of the project, the foundation cleared the ‘Oratory’, where Crowley performed the Abramelin ritual.

Community orchard also being created on site

The plans include the retention of a door installed by Crowley in the room where he performed the ritual.

It is also proposed to include some tribute to Page’s connection to Boleskine.

Other features on site include a community orchard and a six-acre wildflower meadow.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

 

