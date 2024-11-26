6 gig-goers at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree talk us through their style

Fashion was in full flow at the Scouting for Girls gig at the Lemon Tree recently.

From chic winter coats and funky jumpsuits to elegant dresses and hats, there was some serious style on display at the gig.

So if you’re looking for some winter/Christmas outfit inspiration, then you’re in luck…

Sophie Buxton, 26, from Gartley, Aberdeenshire

What do you do for a living?

I’m a primary teacher.

What are you wearing?

My jumpsuit is from Lucy & Yak and my trainers are from the vegan footwear brand Koi.

How would you describe your style?

Bizarre. I like bright colours, it’s unusual to see me in neutral colours. If I’m not feeling great, bright colours cheer me up.

Where do you like to shop?

I love going round charity shops and I also like Vinted. When I’m in Edinburgh, I love going to the Armstrong and Sons vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a particular icon.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

It has to be PJs all the way.

Katie Driver, 23, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a project accountant.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Tesco, my top is from Zara in Paris, my jeans are old Topshop ones and Adidas samba trainers.

How would you describe your style?

I take a lot if inspiration from Scandi style/fashion.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

Molly-Mae (reality TV star and influencer).

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

Probably a skirt, tights and a sparkly jumper. We’re not really a jammies family.

Josh Bell, 23, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a coach driver.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from Cropp, a shop in Kraków, Poland. My jeans are from Hollister and my boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

A bit more out there. I like colours and stuff that looks a bit stupid.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx and sometimes Zara. I hate shopping online.

Who is your style icon?

David Bowie.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

PJs. Me and my partner get matching PJs and Christmas jumpers.

Leah Mitchell, 25, from Inverness

What do you do for a living?

I’m a dental nurse.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Primark, my top is from Shein, my skirt is from TikTok shop and my trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

A mix of everything.

Where do you like to shop?

High street shops like H&M and Primark.

Who is your style icon?

Myself.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

Christmas PJs.

Peter Meredith, 27, from Inverness but living in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying law at Robert Gordon University (RGU) and I’m also working at Levi’s.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jeans are from Levi’s, my hoodie is from Hollister, my hat is from ASOS and my Puma trainers are from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

I would say I have an Indie style as I’m inspired by bands.

Where do you like to shop?

Levi’s and I also love the rock climbing brand Gramicci.

Who is your style icon?

Austin Butler, the actor who played Elvis in the movie. His style is cool.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

It has to be a Christmas jumper which lights up. It’s got to have the pizzazz.

Helen Wighton, 32, from Elgin

What do you do for a living?

I’m an occupational health nurse.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Finery and my trainers are Adidas Stan Smith.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I love my jeans and midi dresses.

Where do you like to shop?

Oliver Bonas, Zara and Finery.

Who is your style icon?

Margot Robbie (actress).

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

I’m not sure yet, probably something from Finery.