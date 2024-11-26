6 gig-goers at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree talk us through their style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 gig-goers at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree talk us through their style

We went along to the Scouting for Girls gig at the Lemon Tree to find out what you're wearing this winter.

By Rosemary Lowne
Leah Mitchell is one of six stylish music fans who chatted through their outfits.
Fashion was in full flow at the Scouting for Girls gig at the Lemon Tree recently.

From chic winter coats and funky jumpsuits to elegant dresses and hats, there was some serious style on display at the gig.

So if you’re looking for some winter/Christmas outfit inspiration, then you’re in luck…

Sophie Buxton, 26, from Gartley, Aberdeenshire

Sophie loves ethical fashion. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a primary teacher.

What are you wearing?

My jumpsuit is from Lucy & Yak and my trainers are from the vegan footwear brand Koi.

How would you describe your style?

Bizarre. I like bright colours, it’s unusual to see me in neutral colours. If I’m not feeling great, bright colours cheer me up.

Where do you like to shop?

I love going round charity shops and I also like Vinted. When I’m in Edinburgh, I love going to the Armstrong and Sons vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a particular icon.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

It has to be PJs all the way.

Katie Driver, 23, from Aberdeen

Katie loves Scandi style. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a project accountant.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Tesco, my top is from Zara in Paris, my jeans are old Topshop ones and Adidas samba trainers.

How would you describe your style?

I take a lot if inspiration from Scandi style/fashion.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

Molly-Mae (reality TV star and influencer).

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

Probably a skirt, tights and a sparkly jumper. We’re not really a jammies family.

Josh Bell, 23, from Aberdeen

Josh likes to be bod with his clothes. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a coach driver.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from Cropp, a shop in Kraków, Poland. My jeans are from Hollister and my boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

A bit more out there. I like colours and stuff that looks a bit stupid.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx and sometimes Zara. I hate shopping online.

Who is your style icon?

David Bowie.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

PJs. Me and my partner get matching PJs and Christmas jumpers.

Leah Mitchell, 25, from Inverness

Leah loves to shop in H&M and Primark. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a dental nurse.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Primark, my top is from Shein, my skirt is from TikTok shop and my trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

A mix of everything.

Where do you like to shop?

High street shops like H&M and Primark.

Who is your style icon?

Myself.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

Christmas PJs.

Peter Meredith, 27, from Inverness but living in Aberdeen

Peter says his style is inspired by the Indie music scene. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying law at Robert Gordon University (RGU) and I’m also working at Levi’s.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jeans are from Levi’s, my hoodie is from Hollister, my hat is from ASOS and my Puma trainers are from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

I would say I have an Indie style as I’m inspired by bands.

Where do you like to shop?

Levi’s and I also love the rock climbing brand Gramicci.

Who is your style icon?

Austin Butler, the actor who played Elvis in the movie. His style is cool.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

It has to be a Christmas jumper which lights up. It’s got to have the pizzazz.

Helen Wighton, 32, from Elgin

Helen says her style icon is the actress Margot Robbie. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m an occupational health nurse.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Finery and my trainers are Adidas Stan Smith.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I love my jeans and midi dresses.

Where do you like to shop?

Oliver Bonas, Zara and Finery.

Who is your style icon?

Margot Robbie (actress).

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day?

I’m not sure yet, probably something from Finery.

