Margaret and Mick put their beautiful Tillyfourie home on the market for £295,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Margaret and Mick put their beautiful Tillyfourie home on the market for £295,000

With five bedrooms, an amazing open plan kitchen/diner and a stunning garden, this country home ticks all the right boxes.

By Rosemary Lowne
Margaret and Mick have created a wonderful home in Tillyfourie near Alford
Margaret and Mick have created a wonderful home in Tillyfourie near Alford. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

Built on love, laughter and happy memories, this superb Tillyfourie home is modern countryside living at its very best.

Located in the vibrant village of Tillyfourie, the fantastic five-bedroom property has been home to Margaret Durward and her partner Mick Easingwood for the past 10 years.

From the peaceful setting and the contemporary accommodation to the beautiful garden, the couple have loved everything about their wonderful home.

“The house was a new build so we benefited from having a blank canvas to put our own stamp on it both inside and outside,” says Margaret.

Margaret Durward and her partner Mick Easingwood have created their dream family home. Image: Margaret Durward
The stylish open plan kitchen/diner is where Margaret, Mick and their family have spent most of their time. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Stylish Tillyfourie home is perfect for families…

As their children have flown the nest, the couple are keen to downsize so have reluctantly put their attractive home on the market.

“Now that the kids have finished schooling, left home and started working, we have decided to downsize and move a bit closer to our remaining family around the north of Aberdeen,” says Margaret.

“This is a fantastic home for bringing up family, but it is also a home for anyone that loves to have the space just for living in.

“We have benefited from being able to have plenty of family or friends staying overnight or for short stays with lots of space to accommodate them.”

With such beautiful decor, it’s hard to believe that the property was once a blank canvas. Image:  Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Every inch of this home has been designed for modern family life. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

5 fabulous bedrooms and 3 bathrooms…

It’s easy to see why Margaret and Mick fell in love with their home as the property is immaculately presented from the outside.

But the magic really begins inside where a warm and welcoming hallway leads into a charming lounge where there is plenty of space for all the family to sit back and relax.

From here, white wooden sliding doors lead into the stylish open plan dining kitchen complete with a family area and space for dining.

For Margaret, the dining kitchen has been the beating heart of the home.

“We have mainly lived in the large kitchen come dining/family room and we will sorely miss the feeling of open space we get in there,” says Margaret.

This bathroom exudes boutique hotel vibes. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
It’s impossible not to wake up feeling refreshed and energised after a sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Working from home is stress-free…

Meanwhile, just off the kitchen is a handy utility room with access to the garden and the integral garage.

Also on the ground floor is a pristine family shower room and a fifth bedroom which has been perfect for visiting family.

“Having the downstairs fifth bedroom/sitting room has been ideal for our parents staying over,” says Margaret.

“With the bathroom/shower next to this room it means they don’t have to worry about the stairs.”

Upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms as well as a sumptuous master bedroom with en suite.

Completing the first floor is a spotless family bathroom and a home office.

With excellent broadband and plenty of home office space, this property is perfect for those who work remotely. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
With a utility space like this, household chores will never be a bother. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Glorious garden with pond and stunning views

Outside, the fully-enclosed garden is a serene sanctuary with a pond, a large, paved patio area, a summer house, two wooden sheds and a raised decking.

“We will without a doubt miss our back garden and the stunning views that come with it,” says Margaret.

“We have spent all springs, summers and autumns out there whenever we can.

“Winter is especially scenic when the snow settles –  it looks like a scene from a Christmas card.

“We’ve also enjoyed some very good barbecues too.

“We seem to get the benefit of full sun in the garden all year round.”

With a garden like this it’s no wonder that Margaret and Mick enjoyed their outdoor space all year round. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Melt away the strains of every day life in this amazing garden. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

‘Tillyfourie is an amazing location’

The couple will also miss the home’s amazing location.

“It’s an ideal rural setting situated five miles from Alford, 11 miles from Inverurie and 12 miles from Westhill so it’s still local enough to enjoy all the amenities you require when raising a family,” says Margaret.

“We both commuted daily to Aberdeen for work and with good road links in and out of the city, there were no issues throughout the years, even in winter.

“It’s also ideally located for schools as our children attended the local primary school before going onto Alford Academy where they seemed to fit in perfectly.

“We benefited from door-to-door school transport to get them there and back.”

Embrace the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to local amenities in this superb home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

‘We’ve enjoyed the freedom and the space’

And for those who love the beauty of the countryside, this home is sure to appeal.

“We have been extremely lucky and enjoyed the freedom and space during the Covid lockdowns, with wooded/forest walks opposite,” says Margaret.

“Also, the super-fast broad band was excellent and allowed three of us to work efficiently from home along with our son doing his home schooling.”

Other key features include a loft, oil central heating and a driveway.

5 Millers Lane, Tillyfourie, Alford, is on the market for offers over£295,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01467 629300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation