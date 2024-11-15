Margaret and Mick put their beautiful Tillyfourie home on the market for £295,000

Built on love, laughter and happy memories, this superb Tillyfourie home is modern countryside living at its very best.

Located in the vibrant village of Tillyfourie, the fantastic five-bedroom property has been home to Margaret Durward and her partner Mick Easingwood for the past 10 years.

From the peaceful setting and the contemporary accommodation to the beautiful garden, the couple have loved everything about their wonderful home.

“The house was a new build so we benefited from having a blank canvas to put our own stamp on it both inside and outside,” says Margaret.

Stylish Tillyfourie home is perfect for families…

As their children have flown the nest, the couple are keen to downsize so have reluctantly put their attractive home on the market.

“Now that the kids have finished schooling, left home and started working, we have decided to downsize and move a bit closer to our remaining family around the north of Aberdeen,” says Margaret.

“This is a fantastic home for bringing up family, but it is also a home for anyone that loves to have the space just for living in.

“We have benefited from being able to have plenty of family or friends staying overnight or for short stays with lots of space to accommodate them.”

5 fabulous bedrooms and 3 bathrooms…

It’s easy to see why Margaret and Mick fell in love with their home as the property is immaculately presented from the outside.

But the magic really begins inside where a warm and welcoming hallway leads into a charming lounge where there is plenty of space for all the family to sit back and relax.

From here, white wooden sliding doors lead into the stylish open plan dining kitchen complete with a family area and space for dining.

For Margaret, the dining kitchen has been the beating heart of the home.

“We have mainly lived in the large kitchen come dining/family room and we will sorely miss the feeling of open space we get in there,” says Margaret.

Working from home is stress-free…

Meanwhile, just off the kitchen is a handy utility room with access to the garden and the integral garage.

Also on the ground floor is a pristine family shower room and a fifth bedroom which has been perfect for visiting family.

“Having the downstairs fifth bedroom/sitting room has been ideal for our parents staying over,” says Margaret.

“With the bathroom/shower next to this room it means they don’t have to worry about the stairs.”

Upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms as well as a sumptuous master bedroom with en suite.

Completing the first floor is a spotless family bathroom and a home office.

Glorious garden with pond and stunning views

Outside, the fully-enclosed garden is a serene sanctuary with a pond, a large, paved patio area, a summer house, two wooden sheds and a raised decking.

“We will without a doubt miss our back garden and the stunning views that come with it,” says Margaret.

“We have spent all springs, summers and autumns out there whenever we can.

“Winter is especially scenic when the snow settles – it looks like a scene from a Christmas card.

“We’ve also enjoyed some very good barbecues too.

“We seem to get the benefit of full sun in the garden all year round.”

‘Tillyfourie is an amazing location’

The couple will also miss the home’s amazing location.

“It’s an ideal rural setting situated five miles from Alford, 11 miles from Inverurie and 12 miles from Westhill so it’s still local enough to enjoy all the amenities you require when raising a family,” says Margaret.

“We both commuted daily to Aberdeen for work and with good road links in and out of the city, there were no issues throughout the years, even in winter.

“It’s also ideally located for schools as our children attended the local primary school before going onto Alford Academy where they seemed to fit in perfectly.

“We benefited from door-to-door school transport to get them there and back.”

‘We’ve enjoyed the freedom and the space’

And for those who love the beauty of the countryside, this home is sure to appeal.

“We have been extremely lucky and enjoyed the freedom and space during the Covid lockdowns, with wooded/forest walks opposite,” says Margaret.

“Also, the super-fast broad band was excellent and allowed three of us to work efficiently from home along with our son doing his home schooling.”

Other key features include a loft, oil central heating and a driveway.

5 Millers Lane, Tillyfourie, Alford, is on the market for offers over£295,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01467 629300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk