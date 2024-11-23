Bounty Competition’s Leanne on why Turriff will always be her happy place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Bounty Competition’s Leanne on why Turriff will always be her happy place

Leanne Davidson opens up about her love of the Aberdeenshire town and the 'Turra Coo'.

By Rosemary Lowne
Leanne Davidson opens up about why she loves Turriff.
Leanne Davidson opens up about why she loves Turriff.

It was during a random trip to buy a motorhome when Leanne Davidson and her husband Calvin first fell in love with Turriff.

In fact, the couple, who run the raffle prize business Bounty Competitions, loved the Aberdeenshire town so much that they decided to make it their forever home.

From the wonderful scenery and the thriving cafes and restaurants to the strong sense of community spirit, here Leanne tells us why Turriff will always be her happy place…

Leanne, pictured with her husband Calvin, loves everything about Turriff. Image: Leanne Davidson

What first springs to mind when you think of Turriff?

The Turra Coo! Everyone always grabs a snap of the coo when visiting the area. It’s definitely a talking point when people new to the area see it.

What makes Turriff so special?

The community, everyone is so friendly. It doesn’t matter what shop/restaurant you walk into – you can be sure to get great conversation and a friendly smile.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Our housewarming party/open day. We involved loads of local businesses and locals we met from the area.  The party went onto the early hours of the morning. Three years on and it’s a party everyone still talks about to this day.

Leanne Davidson, pictured with her husband Calvin, opens up about her love of Turriff.
Leanne Davidson, pictured with her husband Calvin, opens up about her love of Turriff. Image: Leanne Davidson

Favourite restaurant in Turriff and why?

Now that’s a hard choice as they are all amazing. But The Rustic Grill has the best steak on the rock.

Best place in Turriff when you’re looking for inspiration?

If we need inspiration or a place to think we take a walk to the Haugh round the pond.
Turriff has loads of places where you can walk or even just sit with a book.

What is your first memory in Turriff?

Buying a motorhome from LM Autos and falling in love with the town and countryside. This then made us purchase our home in Turriff and move from Ellon. We never imagined moving as we were very settled but the feeling we had when visiting made us picture what the countryside life would be like. Within months we moved and wouldn’t change it now.

Leanne with her son Cobi. Image: Leanne Davidson

Best place for a coffee stop in Turriff?

Celebrations of Turriff. They do beautiful coffee and cakes. We’re spoiled for great coffee shops and cafes in Turriff.

How is 2024 going for you?

2024 has been fantastic. Full of beautiful memories and new faces.
This year we have taken the time to travel and spend time with family. We have also discovered so many areas of the UK that we love. We are looking forward to seeing what 2025 brings.

Leanne and Calvin are excited about the future. Image: Leanne Davidson

What are you up to with work at the moment?

We are currently looking for the next big prize for Bounty and looking at what prizes we haven’t done yet. We have recently launched our own gin brand (Big G Gin) and expanded our holiday lets (Bounty Holiday Lets).

Describe your perfect day in Turriff?

My perfect day in Turriff would start with a coffee in the garden on a Summer’s day. Then taking our dog Bo for a walk around the Delgatie Castle forest. After that, there would be a stress free day in the office at Bounty HQ followed by chilling out in the evening with a Big G Gin and a takeaway from The Kastille while taking in the countryside views.

Leanne, Calvin and their son Cobi are looking forward to Christmas. Image: Leanne Davidson

Conversation