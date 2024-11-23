Bounty Competition’s Leanne on why Turriff will always be her happy place

It was during a random trip to buy a motorhome when Leanne Davidson and her husband Calvin first fell in love with Turriff.

In fact, the couple, who run the raffle prize business Bounty Competitions, loved the Aberdeenshire town so much that they decided to make it their forever home.

From the wonderful scenery and the thriving cafes and restaurants to the strong sense of community spirit, here Leanne tells us why Turriff will always be her happy place…

What first springs to mind when you think of Turriff?

The Turra Coo! Everyone always grabs a snap of the coo when visiting the area. It’s definitely a talking point when people new to the area see it.

What makes Turriff so special?

The community, everyone is so friendly. It doesn’t matter what shop/restaurant you walk into – you can be sure to get great conversation and a friendly smile.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Our housewarming party/open day. We involved loads of local businesses and locals we met from the area. The party went onto the early hours of the morning. Three years on and it’s a party everyone still talks about to this day.

Favourite restaurant in Turriff and why?

Now that’s a hard choice as they are all amazing. But The Rustic Grill has the best steak on the rock.

Best place in Turriff when you’re looking for inspiration?

If we need inspiration or a place to think we take a walk to the Haugh round the pond.

Turriff has loads of places where you can walk or even just sit with a book.

What is your first memory in Turriff?

Buying a motorhome from LM Autos and falling in love with the town and countryside. This then made us purchase our home in Turriff and move from Ellon. We never imagined moving as we were very settled but the feeling we had when visiting made us picture what the countryside life would be like. Within months we moved and wouldn’t change it now.

Best place for a coffee stop in Turriff?

Celebrations of Turriff. They do beautiful coffee and cakes. We’re spoiled for great coffee shops and cafes in Turriff.

How is 2024 going for you?

2024 has been fantastic. Full of beautiful memories and new faces.

This year we have taken the time to travel and spend time with family. We have also discovered so many areas of the UK that we love. We are looking forward to seeing what 2025 brings.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

We are currently looking for the next big prize for Bounty and looking at what prizes we haven’t done yet. We have recently launched our own gin brand (Big G Gin) and expanded our holiday lets (Bounty Holiday Lets).

Describe your perfect day in Turriff?

My perfect day in Turriff would start with a coffee in the garden on a Summer’s day. Then taking our dog Bo for a walk around the Delgatie Castle forest. After that, there would be a stress free day in the office at Bounty HQ followed by chilling out in the evening with a Big G Gin and a takeaway from The Kastille while taking in the countryside views.